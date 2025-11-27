ARTICLE
27 November 2025

Podcast W/ Mr. Jason Kosek On US–India Tariff Dynamics: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward (Video)

HS
Following our previous discussion on the India–U.S. tariff dynamics, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a new edition featuring a U.S. perspective on how shifting tariff policies are reshaping global trade, corporate strategy, and cross-border resilience.

In this episode, Mr. Jason Kosek, Shareholder, Anderson Kill P.C. (U.S.), joins Ms. Yashodhara Burmon Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, for a deep-dive conversation on the real-world business and policy implications of evolving tariff frameworks between the two nations.

Key discussion themes include:

  • What's shaping recent tariff shifts- protectionism, politics, or long-term trade goals?
  • How changing tariffs affect MSMEs, exporters, and importers on the ground?
  • Are we witnessing a global "tit-for-tat" tariff era?
  • Do tariffs protect industries or simply raise prices?
  • How businesses can stay agile through diversification and better contracts.
  • What remedies exist when tariff changes disrupt cross-border deals?
  • The way forward: can India and the U.S. find a policy middle ground, or are we headed for a long-term tariff standoff?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

