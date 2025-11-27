Podcast W/ Mr. Jason Kosek On US–India Tariff Dynamics: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward (Video)

self

Following our previous discussion on the India–U.S. tariff dynamics, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a new edition featuring a U.S. perspective on how shifting tariff policies are reshaping global trade, corporate strategy, and cross-border resilience.

In this episode, Mr. Jason Kosek, Shareholder, Anderson Kill P.C. (U.S.), joins Ms. Yashodhara Burmon Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, for a deep-dive conversation on the real-world business and policy implications of evolving tariff frameworks between the two nations.

Key discussion themes include: