Podcast W/ Mr. Jason Kosek On US–India Tariff Dynamics: Challenges, Impacts & Pathways Forward (Video)

Following our previous discussion on the India–U.S. tariff dynamics, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners brings you a new edition featuring a U.S. perspective on how shifting tariff policies are reshaping global trade, corporate strategy, and cross-border resilience.
In this episode, Mr. Jason Kosek, Shareholder, Anderson Kill P.C. (U.S.), joins Ms. Yashodhara Burmon Roy, Principal Associate, Hammurabi & Solomon Partners, for a deep-dive conversation on the real-world business and policy implications of evolving tariff frameworks between the two nations.
Key discussion themes include:
- What's shaping recent tariff shifts- protectionism, politics, or long-term trade goals?
- How changing tariffs affect MSMEs, exporters, and importers on the ground?
- Are we witnessing a global "tit-for-tat" tariff era?
- Do tariffs protect industries or simply raise prices?
- How businesses can stay agile through diversification and better contracts.
- What remedies exist when tariff changes disrupt cross-border deals?
- The way forward: can India and the U.S. find a policy middle ground, or are we headed for a long-term tariff standoff?
