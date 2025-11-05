TPM Newsletter: November 2025 - Key Highlights

On 27th October 2025, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced the pilot launch of ‘Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu', a digital single-window platform to streamline testing and certification of export and import commodities.

Indian Updates

On 27th October 2025, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade announced the pilot launch of 'Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu', a digital single-window platform to streamline testing and certification of export and import commodities. The initiative aims to make certification faster, transparent, and paperless by digitally connecting exporters, importers, and accredited testing and inspection agencies. The pilot phase begins on 4th November 2025 and exporters will be able to submit online applications from 11th November 2025. Users can apply for tests, upload documents, pay fees, track application status, and download digital test reports online. Further, user manuals, FAQs, and helpdesk support are also available to facilitate a smooth transition to this paperless certification system.

Global Updates

European Commission proposes steel quotas under the European Steel Action Plan (07 Oct)

The European Commission has proposed introduction of a tariff-rate quota (TRQ) system under the European Steel Action Plan, to replace the current safeguard measures. The current safeguard measures, which were imposed through a tariff-rate quota system, are set to expire on 30th June 2026. Under the new TRQ, tariff-free import volumes would be limited to 18.3 million tonnes a year. Further, imports beyond the quota will be subject to 50% ad-valorem duties, as opposed to the current 25% duties. Allocation of the quotas will be done for both product categories and countries. The overall quota level will be set using the 2013 import market share as a reference point, as it predates the surge in global overcapacity.

Fifth Trade Policy Review of Sri Lanka (15 and 17 Oct)

The fifth review of the trade policies and practices of Sri Lanka took place on 15th and 17th October 2025. The basis for the review was a report by the WTO Secretariat and a report by the Government of Sri Lanka. During the review, steps taken by Sri Lanka to modernize its customs procedures, in order to facilitate trade and reduce associated costs were highlighted. There has been notable decrease in the import tariff structure. However, protection from imports remains high due to numerous other duties and charges. The USA and the EU are its main trading partners for exports, while China and India hold key position for imports. Since the last review, two new free trade agreements with Thailand and Singapore have been signed. Further, Sri Lanka has expressed willingness to accede to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). Sri Lanka has also ratified the latest Fisheries Subsidies Agreements. Since the last review, Sri Lanka has implemented the Plastic Material Identification Standards and has placed import prohibition on palm oil, which were discussed during the review.

China seeks consultations with India over its Incentive Schemes in Automotive and Renewable Energy Sectors (20 Oct)

On 20th October 2025, China requested WTO consultations with India regarding measures affecting trade in the automotive and renewable energy technology sectors. The complaint targets India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme—for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) battery storage, Automobile and Auto Components, and the EV Passenger Cars Scheme. China alleges that these programs provide subsidies contingent on the use of domestic over imported goods, violating the Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures, GATT 1994, and the TRIMs Agreement. The EV Passenger Cars Scheme is also claimed to be in violation of Article I:1 of GATT 1994 for offering preferential treatment to certain countries. These schemes, which are part of the Make in India initiative, impose domestic value addition (DVA) and investment thresholds for incentive eligibility. China claims that such measures distort trade, discriminate against foreign products, and nullify benefits, due to it, under the WTO framework.

Timor-Leste deposits Instrument of Accession to the ASEAN Charter (25 Oct)

On 25th October 2025, Timor-Leste formally joined ASEAN by depositing its Instrument of Accession to the ASEAN Charter in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. By acceding, Timor-Leste aligns itself with the ASEAN Charter that provides ASEAN with legal personality, a rules-based and people-centred framework, and the institutional structure guiding its work.

The United States of America and Vietnam agree on framework agreement for reciprocal, fair, and balanced trade (26 Oct)

On 26th October 2025, the USA and Vietnam announced a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair, and Balanced Trade, aimed at strengthening bilateral economic ties and providing market access for each country's exporters. Building on the 2000 US-Vietnam Bilateral Trade Agreement, the framework requires Vietnam to provide preferential access for nearly all American industrial and agricultural exports, while the USA will maintain a 20% tariff on most Vietnamese goods, with select products receiving a zero percent tariff rate. The framework also addresses issues on non-tariff barriers, including vehicle safety and emissions standards, medical device import licenses, pharmaceutical regulations, intellectual property obligations, and conformity assessments.

The United States of America and Malaysia reach agreement on reciprocal trade (26 Oct)

On 26th October 2025, the USA and Malaysia announced an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade to strengthen bilateral economic relations and provide market access for both countries' exporters, building on the 2004 US-Malaysia Trade and Investment Framework Agreement. Under this agreement, Malaysia will provide significant preferential access for American industrial and agricultural exports, while the USA will maintain a 19% tariff on most Malaysian goods, with select products receiving a zero percent tariff rate. The agreement addresses non-tariff barriers, including vehicle standards, steel imports, halal certification, food safety, and conformity assessments. Malaysia will also ensure unrestricted exports of critical minerals and rare earths to the USA.

The United States of America and Cambodia sign reciprocal trade agreement (26 Oct)

On 26th October 2025, the USA and Cambodia signed an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade aimed at enhancing bilateral trade reciprocity, addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, and strengthening alignment on economic and national security matters. Cambodia committed to eliminating tariffs on all American industrial and agricultural products according to staged categories, while the USA will maintain a 19% tariff on most Cambodian goods with certain exclusions. Both parties agreed to tackle non-tariff barriers, improve regulatory procedures, recognize American food and agricultural standards, and strengthen enforcement against counterfeiting and piracy.

The United States of America and Thailand agree on framework for reciprocal trade (26 Oct)

On 26th October 2025, the United States and Thailand agreed to a Framework for an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade to strengthen bilateral economic ties and provide market access for exporters from both countries. Building on the 1966 Treaty of Amity and Economic Relations and the 2002 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement between the two countries, the agreement includes the elimination of tariffs on approximately 99% of American goods, continued imposition of reciprocal tariffs at 19% by the USA with select zero-rate exceptions, and commitments to address non-tariff barriers affecting US exports. Thailand agreed to accept American standards for vehicles, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, ethanol, and food products, while implementing good regulatory practices. The framework also addresses behaviour of state-owned enterprise, supply chain resilience, export controls, and investment security.

WTO Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures reviews notifications and actions concerning subsidies and anti-subsidy measures (28 Oct)

On 28th October 2025, the Committee on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures convened to review the policy and practices of WTO member states. The Chair of the Committee reiterated the need for compliance with subsidy notification obligations. The Committee reviewed subsidy notifications and legislative notifications from countries such as Argentina, Australia, China, the EU, India, Russia, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, the USA and Vietnam. Further, semi-annual reports on anti-subsidy duty actions submitted by Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, the EU, India, Peru, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam for the period 1st January – 30th June 2025 were also reviewed.

WTO Anti-dumping Committee on Anti-dumping measures reviews notifications and actions by members (29 Oct)

On 29th October 2025, the WTO Committee on Anti-Dumping Practices reviewed latest notifications by member states, concerning new, amended or previously reviewed anti-dumping laws and regulations as well as reports on anti-dumping actions. Notifications of legislation submitted by members including Argentina, the EU, Türkiye, the USA and Vietnam were examined. In addition, semi-annual report submitted by 47 members, covering the period 1st January – 30th June 2025 were also reviewed. Delegations also discussed the practices of member countries including China, the EU, India, and the USA in relation to the initiation of investigations, the imposition of anti-dumping measures, and the review of existing anti-dumping measures.

First Trade Policy Review of the United Kingdom (28 and 30 Oct)

The first review of the trade policies and practices of the United Kingdom took place on 28th and 30th October 2025. The report notes that the country has actively responded to challenges posed by successive shocks from its withdrawal from the EU, Covid-19 pandemic, and the 2022 global energy price surge. The country is currently focusing on broader reforms to cut trade costs, foster investment, and boost economic growth. Subsequent to exit from the EU, the United Kingdom has negotiated five Regional Trade Agreements independently, an agreement with India, and is negotiating an agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The United Kingdom has lowered MFN rates, while simultaneously streamlining trade processes and reworking standards. A new subsidy control regime has been in force since January 2023, which requires public authorities to assess subsidies against defined principles, potential impact on trade and investment, and increased transparency.

Arbitration report under Article 22.6 of the WTO DSU issued in United States – Ripe Olives from Spain (29 Oct)

Pursuant to arbitration proceedings under Article 22.6 of the WTO DSU, the WTO appointed arbitrator has allowed the EU to suspend concessions against the USA, in case of non-compliance with the original Panel report. In 2019, the EU requested consultations with the USA concerning the imposition of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties on imports of Ripe Olives from Spain. The Panel Report and the compliance Panel Report were both issued in favour of the EU, and the USA was required to withdraw measures. Subsequently, the EU requested authorization from the Dispute Settlement Body (DSB) to suspend concessions against the USA under the covered agreements considering non-compliance with the Panel report. The DSB referred the matter to arbitration, as required by Article 22.6 of the DSU.

In its report, the arbitrator has determined that continued non-compliance by the USA of the Panel report has resulted in impairment of benefits equal to USD 13.64 million to the EU. Subsequently, the EU may request authorization from the DSB to suspend concessions or other obligations at a level not exceeding USD 13.64 million per annum. Further it may be adjusted for inflation in 2024 and on an annual basis thereafter. Additionally, if the USA continues to apply measures in the future, the EU may request authorisation from the DSB to suspend concessions or other obligations in the future as per methodology described in the report.

Ethiopia set to join the WTO

The accession process of Ethiopia to the WTO has entered a critical phase, as the nation is set to join the WTO during the 14th Ministerial Conference in March 2026 at Yaoundé, Cameroon. The nation has already liberalised its banking and foreign exchange market sectors, while increasing the role of the private sector in the economy, as part of the Home-Grown Economic Reform Agenda of the country. Accession to the WTO will accelerate growth and expand opportunities for Africa's second most populous nation.

The United States of America signs technology prosperity deals with Japan and South Korea (29 Oct)

On 29th October 2025, the USA signed Technology Prosperity Deals (TPDs) with Japan and South Korea. The agreements aim to expand science and technology collaboration by aligning regulatory standards, accelerating R&D, and strengthening national security. The US-Japan TPD focuses on AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, space, 6G, and fusion energy, including AI export coordination, innovation ecosystem security, Artemis program support, secure 6G networks, and fusion reactor development. The US-Korea TPD emphasizes reducing operational burdens for tech firms, AI export coordination, research security, resilient biotech and pharmaceutical supply chains, and protecting quantum technologies, while also promoting space exploration, 6G, and AI education programs for future generations.

