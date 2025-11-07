TPM Newsletter: November 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Amendment of Standard for Thymol (06 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 3504: 2006 Thymol — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 23rd September 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 22nd March 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Substitution of Standards for certain chemicals (06 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 23rd September 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 23rd March 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 1875: 2025 Steel Ingots, Billets, Blooms, Slabs and Bars for Forging — Specification (Sixth Revision)

IS 7643: 2025 4-Chloro-2-Nitroaniline — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 7697: 2025 Phenyl Ethyl Methyl Ether — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 13841: 2025 5-Sulphoanthranilic Acid — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for certain products (06 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 23rd September 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 23rd March 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 55: 2025 Ultramarine Blue for Paints — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 56: 2025 Prussian Blue (Iron blue) for Paints — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 9825: 2025 Chlorine Tablets — Specification (Third Revision)

Substitution of Standards for certain chemicals (17 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 03rd October 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 03rd April 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 7359: 2025 1-Chloroanthraquinone, Technical — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 7360: 2025 1,5-Dichloroanthraquinone, Technical — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 12844: 2025 Vinyl Pyridine Latex — Specification (First Revision)

IS 15559: 2025 Polyester (PET) Strapping — Specification (First Revision)

Amendment of Standard for Plasticizer Esters (17 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including IS 14421: 1997 Plasticizer Esters — Specification, with effect from 01st October 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 31st March 2026. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

