TPM Newsletter: May 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Withdrawal of Standards for Pharmaceutical Glass Containers (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the withdrawal of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 1108:1975 Specification for Pharmaceutical Glass Containers (Second Revision), with effect from 20th March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Amendment of Standards (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 27th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 27th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link herin.

IS 14806: 2021 Azospirillum Inoculants — Specification (First Revision)

IS 18363: 2023 Zinc Solubilising Bacterial Inoculant (Znsbi) — Specification

IS 15778 : 2007 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipes for Potable Hot and Cold Water Distribution Supplies — Specification

IS 17672 : 2021 Potash Mobilizing Bacterial Inoculant ( K M B I ) — Specification

Amendment of Standards for Rhizobium Inoculants — Specification (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 8268: 2020 Rhizobium Inoculants — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 27th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 26th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Substitutions of Standards (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of the following Standards, with effect from 27th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 27th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 230: 2025 Normal Butyl Acetate —Specification (Third Revision)

IS 717: 2025 Carbon Disulphide, Technical — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 8627: 2025 Gamma Acid — Specification (Second Revision)

IS 8796: 2025 Trimethylamine, Technical — Specification (First Revision)

IS 14708: 2025 Ethyl Acrylate — Specification (First Revision)

IS 14709: 2025 n-Butyl Acrylate — Specification (First Revision)

IS 15356: 2025 Acetaldehyde — Specification (First Revision)

