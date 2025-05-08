ARTICLE
8 May 2025

TPM Newsletter: May 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the withdrawal of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 1108:1975 Specification for Pharmaceutical Glass Containers...
Withdrawal of Standards for Pharmaceutical Glass Containers (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the withdrawal of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 1108:1975 Specification for Pharmaceutical Glass Containers (Second Revision), with effect from 20th March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Amendment of Standards (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 27th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 27th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link herin.

  • IS 14806: 2021 Azospirillum Inoculants — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 18363: 2023 Zinc Solubilising Bacterial Inoculant (Znsbi) — Specification
  • IS 15778 : 2007 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Pipes for Potable Hot and Cold Water Distribution Supplies — Specification
  • IS 17672 : 2021 Potash Mobilizing Bacterial Inoculant ( K M B I ) — Specification

Amendment of Standards for Rhizobium Inoculants — Specification (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the amendment of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 8268: 2020 Rhizobium Inoculants — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 27th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 26th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Substitutions of Standards (07 Apr)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of the following Standards, with effect from 27th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 27th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

  • IS 230: 2025 Normal Butyl Acetate —Specification (Third Revision)
  • IS 717: 2025 Carbon Disulphide, Technical — Specification (Third Revision)
  • IS 8627: 2025 Gamma Acid — Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 8796: 2025 Trimethylamine, Technical — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 14708: 2025 Ethyl Acrylate — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 14709: 2025 n-Butyl Acrylate — Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 15356: 2025 Acetaldehyde — Specification (First Revision)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

