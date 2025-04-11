ARTICLE
11 April 2025

TPM Newsletter: April 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM Consultants logo
TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Explore Firm Details
The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 22nd February 2025.
India Energy and Natural Resources
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Substitution of Standards for Copper Nitrate and Sodium Fluoride (07 Mar)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 22nd February 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 22nd August 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

  • IS 10895: 2025 Copper Nitrate - Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 10904: 2025 Sodium Fluoride, Technical - Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for certain chemicals (19 Mar)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 05th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 05th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

  • IS 5288: 2025 Barium Chloride - Specification (Second Revision)
  • IS 5877: 2025 Barium Sulphide, Technical (Black Ash) - Specification (First Revision)
  • IS 9398: 2025 Silicon Tetrachloride, Technical - Specification (Second Revision)

Substitution of Standards for PET Bottles (19 Mar)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 14537: 2025 Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Alcoholic Beverages - Specification (First Revision), with effect from 22nd February 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 14537: 1998 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Alcoholic Liquors - Specification shall remain in force concurrently till 22nd August 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More