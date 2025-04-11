TPM Newsletter: April 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Substitution of Standards for Copper Nitrate and Sodium Fluoride (07 Mar)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 22nd February 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 22nd August 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 10895: 2025 Copper Nitrate - Specification (First Revision)

IS 10904: 2025 Sodium Fluoride, Technical - Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for certain chemicals (19 Mar)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 05th March 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard shall remain in force concurrently till 05th September 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

IS 5288: 2025 Barium Chloride - Specification (Second Revision)

IS 5877: 2025 Barium Sulphide, Technical (Black Ash) - Specification (First Revision)

IS 9398: 2025 Silicon Tetrachloride, Technical - Specification (Second Revision)

Substitution of Standards for PET Bottles (19 Mar)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 14537: 2025 Poly (Ethylene Terephthalate) (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Alcoholic Beverages - Specification (First Revision), with effect from 22nd February 2025. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 14537: 1998 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles for Packaging of Alcoholic Liquors - Specification shall remain in force concurrently till 22nd August 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

