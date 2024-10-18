ARTICLE
18 October 2024

TPM Newsletter - Bureau Of Indian Standards - October 2024

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 21st August 2024.
Substitution of Standards (06 Sept)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 21st August 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 21st February 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Standard established Standard withdrawn
IS 2508 : 2024 Polyethylene Films and Sheets — Specification (Fourth Revision) IS 2508 : 2016 Polyethylene Films and Sheets — Specification (Third Revision)
IS 4117 : 2024 Alcohol Denaturants — Specification (Third Revision) IS 4117 : 2008 Alcohol Denaturants — Specification (Second Revision)
IS 14611 : 2024 Multilayered Cross Laminated Sheets / Tarpaulins / Covers / Agricultural Films — Specification (Second Revision) IS 14611: 2016 Multilayered Cross Laminated Sheets / Tarpaulins / Covers / Agricultural Films — Specification (First Revision)
IS 15125 : 2024 ISO 10715 : 2022 Natural Gas — Gas Sampling (First Revision) IS 15125 : 2002 ISO 10715 : 1997 Natural Gas — Sampling Guidelines

Amendment of Standards (09 Sept)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of the following Standards with effect from 31st August 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 28th February 2025.

  • IS 398 (Part 6) : 2021 Aluminum Conductors for Overhead Transmission Purposes Part 6 High Conductivity Aluminum Alloy Stranded Conductors — Specification
  • IS 11340: 2020 Ratchet Lever Hoist — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards (10 Sept)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 03rd September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 03rd March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Standard established Standard withdrawn
IS 4173 : 2024 4-Methylaminophenol Sulphate — Specification (Second Revision) IS 4173: 1975 Specification for 4- Methyl aminophenol Sulphate (First Revision)
IS 13381 : 2024 Potassium Carbonate, Anhydrous and Sesquihydrate, Photographic Grade — Specification (First Revision) IS 13381 : 1992 Potassium Carbonate, Anhydrous and Sesquihydrate, Photographic Grade — Specification

Substitution of Standards (10 Sept)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 03rd September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 03rd March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Standard established Standard withdrawn
IS 70 : 2024 Cuprous Oxide for Paints — Specification (Second Revision) IS 70 - 1980 Specification for Cuprous Oxide for Paints (First Revision)
IS 15489 : 2024 Paint, Plastic Emulsion — Specification (Second Revision) IS 15489 : 2013 Paint, Plastic Emulsion — Specification (First Revision)
S 16984 : 2024 Coated Folding Box Board for General Consumer Product Packaging — Specification (First Revision) IS 16984 : 2018 Folding Box Board for General Consumer Product Packaging — Specification

