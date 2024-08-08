Amendment of Standards (02 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 25th June 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 24th December 2024.

IS 695 : 2020 Acetic Acid — Specification (Fourth Revision)

— Specification (Fourth Revision) IS 8058 : 2018 Pyridine — Specification (First Revision)

— Specification (First Revision) IS 8637 : 2020 H Acid — Specification (Second Revision)

Substitution of Standards (04 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 5406 : 2024 Urea, Fertilizer Grade — Specification (Second Revision), with effect from 13th June 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 5406 - 1979 Specification for Urea, Fertilizer Grade (First Revision) will remain in force concurrently till 13th September 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Substitution of Standards (04 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 11th June 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 11th September 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 258 : 2024 Potash Alum — Specification (Third Revision) IS 258 : 2000 Potash Alum — Specification (Second Revision) IS 500 : 2024 ISO 3629 : 2000 Potassium Metabisulphite, Photographic Grade — Specification (Fifth Revision) IS 500 : 1999 Potassium Metabisulphite, Photographic Grade — Specification (Fourth Revision) IS 11752 : 2024 ISO 3627 : 2001 Sodium Metabisulphite, Anhydrous, Photographic Grade — Specification (First Revision) IS 11752 - 1986 Specification for Sodium Metabisulphite, Photographic Grade IS 13106 : 2024 ISO 420 : 1994 Potassium Bromide, Photographic Grade — Specification (First Revision) IS 13106 : 1991 Potassium Bromide, Photographic Grade

Substitution of Standards (10 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 8198 (Part 8) : 2024 Steel Cylinders for Compressed Gases — Code of Practice Part 8 Common Organic Refrigerant Gases (Second Revision), with effect from 17th June 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 8198 (Part 8) : 1993 Code of Practice for Steel Cylinders for Compressed Gases Part 8 Common Organic Refrigerant Gases (First Revision) will remain in force concurrently till 17th July 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards (13 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards, including the Standard IS 12795 : 2020 Linear Alkyl Benzene — Specification (First Revision), with effect from 09th July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 08th October 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards (17 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of the Standard IS 4923 : 2017 Hollow Steel Sections for Structural Use — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 28th June 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 27th December 2024.

Substitution of Standards (17 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards including the following, with effect from 02nd July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 02nd August 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 3561 : 2024 Silk Fabrics — Dimensional Changes on Washing — Method for Determination IS 3561 : 1989 Silk Fabrics — Dimensional Changes on Washing IS 4910 (Part 13) : 2024 Tyre Yarns, Cords and Tyre Cord Fabrics Made from Man-Made Fibres IS 4910 (Part 13) : 1989 Methods of Test for Tyre Yarns, Cords and Tyre Cord Warpsheets Made from ManMade Fibres

Substitution of Standards (19 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 04th July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 04th August 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 3708 (Part 2) : 2024 ISO 2005 : 2014 Natural Rubber Latex — Methods of Test IS 3708 (Part 2) – 1985 Methods of Test for Natural Rubber Latex Part 2 Determination of Sludge Content NRL : 5 (First Revision) IS 9316 (Part 2) : 2024 ISO 1652 : 2011 Rubber Latex — Methods of Test Part 2 Determination of Viscosity (Second Revision) IS 9316 (Part 2) – 1987 Methods of Test for Rubber Latex Part 2 Determination of Viscosity

Amendment of Standards (20 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of the Standard IS 10810 (Part 60) - 1988 Methods of Test for Cables Part 60 Thermal Stability of PVC Insulation and Sheath, with effect from 08th July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 07th October 2024.

Substitution of Standards (22 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 02nd July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 02nd September 2024. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 354 (Part 2) : 2024 Resins for Paints — Methods of Sampling and Test Part 2 Special Test Methods for Alkyd Resins (Third Revision) IS 354 (Part 2) – 1986 Methods of Sampling and Test for Resins for Paints Part 2 Special Test Methods for Alkyd Resins (Second Revision) IS 582 (Part 6/Sec 1) : 2024 ISO 17072-1 : 2019 Methods of Chemical Testing of Leather IS 582 (Part 6/Sec 1) : 2018 ISO 17072-1 : 2011 Methods of Chemical Testing of Leather IS 10536 : 2024 Castor Oleine and Castor Oleostearine — Specification (First Revision) IS 10536 - 1983 Specification for Castor Oleine and Castor Oleostearine

Amendment of Standards (22 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 08th July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 07th January 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 1781 : 2022 Urea, Technical — Specification (Second Revision)

Urea, Technical — Specification (Second Revision) IS 15030 : 2022 Terephthalic Acid — Specification (First Revision)

Terephthalic Acid — Specification (First Revision) IS 15225 : 2002 Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Compounds Used for Pipes and Fittings — Specification

Substitution of Standards (24 July)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 11th July 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 11th January 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 3600 (Part 8) : 2024 ISO 9017 : 2017 Fusion Welded Joints and Weld Metal in Steel IS 3600 (Part 8) - 1985 Method of Testing Fusion Welded Joints and Weld Metal in Steel Part 8 Nick Break Test and Fillet Weld Fracture Test (Second Revision) IS 11802 : 2024 ISO 3690 : 2018 Welding and Allied Processes — Determination of Hydrogen Content in Arc Weld Metal IS 11802 – 1986 Methods for Determination of Diffusible Hydrogen Content of Deposited Weld Metal from Covered Electrodes in Welding Mild and Low Alloy Steels IS 13417 : 2024 Heat Treatment of Steel — Code of Practice (First Revision) IS 13417 : 1992 Code of Practice for Heat Treatment of Steel

