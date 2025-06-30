West Bengal's Culinary & Cultural Pride Receives Recognition

In a significant move towards, preserving regional heritage and encouraging local economies, the Geographical Indications (GI) Registry of India has recently conferred six new GI tags to products from West Bengal. Following Kerala, Bihar, and Karnataka, West Bengal is rapidly establishing itself as a significant contributor to the filing of Geographical Indication (GI) applications.

West Bengal's GI-tagged products beautifully showcase the state's rich cultural and agricultural heritage. From sweets to textiles and traditional crafts, each item showcases the state's unique identity. These GI tags not only protect these treasures from imitation but also support the livelihoods of artisans and farmers, fostering both regional pride and global recognition. By preserving these age-old traditions, West Bengal ensures its legacy continues to thrive for generations to come. Every GI-tagged product conveys a story of authenticity, craftsmanship, and cultural excellence.

Product Name Application No. Significance Nolen Gurer Sandesh

1022 It is a dessert made from chhena and fresh date palm jaggery, representing Bengal's winter culinary culture. It a rich caramel-like flavor and a warm golden hue to the sweet. Kamarpukur's white 'bonde'

1020 Kamarpukur Sada Bode is a cherished Bengali sweet, perfectly deep-fried using wheat flour, sugar, and ghee. Known for its crisp texture and rich, sweet flavor, it holds a special place in Bengali festivals and local traditions, making every celebration even more delightful. Murshidabad's 'Chhanabora'

1035 Malda Nistari Silk Yarn, crafted in Malda, Bengal, is renowned for its fine texture, exceptional durability, and intricate traditional weaving techniques. Highly prized for its luxurious feel, this exquisite silk is a top choice for creating high-quality garments. Bishnupur's 'motichur laddoo

1036 This traditional Bengali laddu, made from finely ground chickpeas, sugar, and ghee, is a festival favorite, especially during Durga Puja and Diwali. With its delicate, aromatic flavor, it offers a taste of heritage and celebration. Originating from the Bishnupur region, this sweet is cherished for its unique preparation methods that have been passed down through generations. Radhunipagal Rice

1042 Radhunipagal is a traditional rice variety from Bengal, valued for its firm texture and ability to keep meals satisfying for longer. A staple in many Bengali households, it's the perfect choice for hearty, wholesome dishes that bring comfort and tradition to the table. Malda's Nistari Silk Yarn

921 It is crafted in the heart of Malda, Bengal, is admired for its fine texture, durability, and intricate traditional weaving techniques. With its luxurious feel, this exquisite silk is a top choice for creating high-quality garments, making it a prized treasure in the world of textiles. Baruipur Guavas

1062 Grown in the fertile lands of West Bengal, Baruipur Guava is cherished for its unique taste and texture. Naturally sweet and flavorful, this delicious fruit is a favorite for making juices, jams, and desserts, adding a refreshing touch to every bite.

India has awarded GI recognition to over 500 products, celebrating the country's rich heritage. West Bengal is now striving to secure GI tags for more of its iconic specialties, including Shaktigarh's 'Langcha,' Krishnanagar's 'Swar Puria,' and Ranaghat's 'Pantua,' along with the traditional silver craftsmanship of Mograhat. These efforts aim to preserve the authenticity of these cherished traditions while giving local artisans and sweet makers the recognition they deserve.

The recent GI tags granted to West Bengal are more than just labels, they are symbols of identity, trust, and heritage. By ensuring recognition and protection, GI tags help local communities reap economic benefits while keeping traditional knowledge systems alive. As West Bengal continues to champion its rich legacy through such initiatives, it not only strengthens its regional economy but also contributes meaningfully to India's cultural and artisanal diversity.

For further information please contact at S.S Rana & Co. email: info@ssrana.in or call at (+91- 11 4012 3000). Our website can be accessed at www.ssrana.in

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.