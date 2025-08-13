Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - August 2025

SEBI UPDATES

SEBI introduces special 6-month window for re-lodgement of physical share transfer requests

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

RBI introduces directions on pre-payment charges on loans

IFSCA (Techfin and Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2025 – Notified

RBI issues directions for regulated entities on investments in AIF

FMEs face heat over non-compliance with IFSCA Regulations

LABOUR UPDATES

ELI Scheme anchored on job creation, employability & social security

ESIC launches scheme to promote registration of employers/ employees

ESIC approves amnesty scheme for withdrawal of criminal cases filed against insured persons and employers

Andaman and Nicobar Islands implement third party certification/ self-inspection mechanism

ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES

Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2025 – Notified

Timeline for filing returns extended under Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022

List of white category industries revised

OTHER UPDATES

Bills of Lading Act, 2025 replaces 169 years-old colonial-era law

Cosmetics (Amendment) Rules, 2025 – Notified

Comprehensive Cyber Security Audit Policy Guidelines issued by CERT-In

MCA substitutes Form LEAP-1 and e-Form CSR-1

