Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - August 2025

SEBI UPDATES
- SEBI introduces special 6-month window for re-lodgement of physical share transfer requests
RBI & IFSC UPDATES
- RBI introduces directions on pre-payment charges on loans
- IFSCA (Techfin and Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2025 – Notified
- RBI issues directions for regulated entities on investments in AIF
- FMEs face heat over non-compliance with IFSCA Regulations
LABOUR UPDATES
- ELI Scheme anchored on job creation, employability & social security
- ESIC launches scheme to promote registration of employers/ employees
- ESIC approves amnesty scheme for withdrawal of criminal cases filed against insured persons and employers
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands implement third party certification/ self-inspection mechanism
ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES
- Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2025 – Notified
- Timeline for filing returns extended under Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022
- List of white category industries revised
OTHER UPDATES
- Bills of Lading Act, 2025 replaces 169 years-old colonial-era law
- Cosmetics (Amendment) Rules, 2025 – Notified
- Comprehensive Cyber Security Audit Policy Guidelines issued by CERT-In
- MCA substitutes Form LEAP-1 and e-Form CSR-1
