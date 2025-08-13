ARTICLE
13 August 2025

Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - August 2025

VA
Vaish Associates Advocates

Contributor

Established in 1971, Vaish Associates, Advocates is one of the best-known full-service law firms in India. Since its inception, it continues to serve a diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Presently, the Firm has its operations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
In the August edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, corporate affairs, banking and finance, labour, environment and consumer affairs.
India Strategy
Krishna Kishore,Yatin Narang,Navya Shukla
SEBI UPDATES

  • SEBI introduces special 6-month window for re-lodgement of physical share transfer requests

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

  • RBI introduces directions on pre-payment charges on loans
  • IFSCA (Techfin and Ancillary Services) Regulations, 2025 – Notified
  • RBI issues directions for regulated entities on investments in AIF
  • FMEs face heat over non-compliance with IFSCA Regulations

LABOUR UPDATES

  • ELI Scheme anchored on job creation, employability & social security
  • ESIC launches scheme to promote registration of employers/ employees
  • ESIC approves amnesty scheme for withdrawal of criminal cases filed against insured persons and employers
  • Andaman and Nicobar Islands implement third party certification/ self-inspection mechanism

ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES

  • Hazardous and Other Wastes (Management and Transboundary Movement) Amendment Rules, 2025 – Notified
  • Timeline for filing returns extended under Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022
  • List of white category industries revised

OTHER UPDATES

  • Bills of Lading Act, 2025 replaces 169 years-old colonial-era law
  • Cosmetics (Amendment) Rules, 2025 – Notified
  • Comprehensive Cyber Security Audit Policy Guidelines issued by CERT-In
  • MCA substitutes Form LEAP-1 and e-Form CSR-1

