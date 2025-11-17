Impetus To GCCs In India: Maharashtra Releases Its GCC Policy

Article Insights

Background

The Government of Maharashtra (State) has unveiled the ' Maharashtra Global Capability Centres Policy 2025' (Policy), valid till FY 29-30, aimed at positioning the state as the foremost destination for multinational corporations establishing Global Capability Centres (GCCs). The Policy seeks to extend the State's dominance beyond traditional sectors, building an enabling ecosystem that furthers innovation, talent development, and sustainable infrastructure. Through this initiative, the State joins the ranks of states such as Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, which have proactively attracted GCC investments in recent years.

Vision, Mission, and Objectives of the Policy

The State presents compelling benefits for new GCCs to set up shop and existing GCCs to expand operations, with Mumbai serving as the financial capital, Navi Mumbai developing into a key data centre and logistics hub, and Pune acting as the State's technology and research hub, and emerging cities like Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for creating a diversified, sector-focused ecosystem across the State. The Policy envisions attracting 400 new GCCs and creating 400,000 high-skilled jobs by fostering industry-academia partnerships, promoting cutting-edge research, and building talent pipelines. It focuses on expanding beyond metro cities to Tier-2 and Tier-3 regions and offering fiscal and non-fiscal incentives to global multinational corporations. By combining infrastructure development, ease of doing business, and innovation ecosystem support, the State aims to drive inclusive, technology-driven growth, attract high-value, knowledge-intensive investments across key sectors such as aerospace, defence, food processing, jewellery, logistics, green energy, apparel, automotive, etc., by fostering specialised GCC clusters.

Key Highlights of the Policy

GCC Parks and Cluster Development : The Policy provides that the State will establish dedicated GCC Parks in Mumbai and Pune, with expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to promote balanced regional development. These parks will have digital connectivity, smart buildings, and AI-enabled operational efficiencies, allowing for flexible leasing models, plug-and-play office spaces, all of which will be implemented through a public-private partnership model. Complementing these parks will be innovation clusters such as the 'Maharashtra Global MedTech Zone' and 'Innovation City', which will focus on emerging sectors like AI, deep tech, healthcare technologies, etc.

: The Policy provides that the State will establish dedicated GCC Parks in Mumbai and Pune, with expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to promote balanced regional development. These parks will have digital connectivity, smart buildings, and AI-enabled operational efficiencies, allowing for flexible leasing models, plug-and-play office spaces, all of which will be implemented through a public-private partnership model. Complementing these parks will be innovation clusters such as the 'Maharashtra Global MedTech Zone' and 'Innovation City', which will focus on emerging sectors like AI, deep tech, healthcare technologies, etc. Research, Innovation : The Policy encourages academia–industry partnerships through industry-sponsored fellowship and learning through problem statements, innovation sprints, and regulatory sandboxes based on real-world business problems and faster go-to-market strategies. Dedicated GCC Growth Zones will have shared research / technology development for accessing the GCC expertise, computing resources, and product validation.

: The Policy encourages academia–industry partnerships through industry-sponsored fellowship and learning through problem statements, innovation sprints, and regulatory sandboxes based on real-world business problems and faster go-to-market strategies. Dedicated GCC Growth Zones will have shared research / technology development for accessing the GCC expertise, computing resources, and product validation. Talent Enhancement : The Policy reinforces the larger idea of using GCCs in India as a centre of excellence through introduction of initiatives that upskill fresh graduates and young professionals. These initiatives would involve employer-led trainings, introduction of industry-specific curricula in universities, executive programmes on subjects such as AI and data analytics for those already in employment, and establishment of GCC Talent Council, consisting of representatives from government bodies, which would partner with universities and industry leaders to bridge the gap between academic instruction and industrial knowledge. It remains to be seen whether, for this purpose, the State would use the apprenticeship programmes currently integrated into the Apprentices Act, 1961, which already mandates entities to engage apprentices as a certain percentage of their workforce.

: The Policy reinforces the larger idea of using GCCs in India as a centre of excellence through introduction of initiatives that upskill fresh graduates and young professionals. These initiatives would involve employer-led trainings, introduction of industry-specific curricula in universities, executive programmes on subjects such as AI and data analytics for those already in employment, and establishment of GCC Talent Council, consisting of representatives from government bodies, which would partner with universities and industry leaders to bridge the gap between academic instruction and industrial knowledge. It remains to be seen whether, for this purpose, the State would use the apprenticeship programmes currently integrated into the Apprentices Act, 1961, which already mandates entities to engage apprentices as a certain percentage of their workforce. Green GCC : The Policy mandates new GCCs to follow 'Indian Green Building Council' / 'Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design' standards, with the State providing technical assistance for certification processes. The Policy encourages existing GCCs to use AI-based power optimisation systems, renewable energy usage, and smart grid capabilities. A Green Business District will also be developed within GCC Parks, designed around walk-to-work layouts, electric vehicle infrastructure, and energy-efficient facilities.

: The Policy mandates new GCCs to follow 'Indian Green Building Council' / 'Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design' standards, with the State providing technical assistance for certification processes. The Policy encourages existing GCCs to use AI-based power optimisation systems, renewable energy usage, and smart grid capabilities. A Green Business District will also be developed within GCC Parks, designed around walk-to-work layouts, electric vehicle infrastructure, and energy-efficient facilities. Land, Capital Subsidies and Incentives :The Policy provides that the State will grant capital or rental subsidies, exemptions on stamp duty and property tax, and an interest subsidy of up to 5% on term loans. GCCs can operate in any zone and will receive subsidies on power-related costs. Further, 10% of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) new estates are reserved for GCC units and priority land allotment will be given to all GCCs, with special preference for those led by women, SC/ST, and differently abled entrepreneurs.

:The Policy provides that the State will grant capital or rental subsidies, exemptions on stamp duty and property tax, and an interest subsidy of up to 5% on term loans. GCCs can operate in any zone and will receive subsidies on power-related costs. Further, 10% of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation's (MIDC) new estates are reserved for GCC units and priority land allotment will be given to all GCCs, with special preference for those led by women, SC/ST, and differently abled entrepreneurs. Reimbursement Support : The Policy provides for 50% reimbursement of statutory fees for filing domestic patents and international patents, and 30% reimbursement for costs for green building certification.

: The Policy provides for 50% reimbursement of statutory fees for filing domestic patents and international patents, and 30% reimbursement for costs for green building certification. Fiscal Incentives with Employment Generation : To avail the incentives under the Policy, GCCs are expected to fulfil certain minimum investment and employment thresholds. The incentive support is also provided on a first-come, first-served principle, which is linked to the initial fixed capital investment made. Thus, small GCCs shall invest between INR 500,000,000 and INR 1,000,000,000 with 100 to 250 employees. For medium GCCs, the investment would be between INR 1,000,000,000- 2,500,000,000 with an employment of 250-500 employees. Large GCCs must invest more than INR 2,500,000,000 to INR 5,000,000,000 and have 500 to 750 employees. Mega GCCs fall in the range of INR 5,000,000,000 to INR 7,500,000,000 with employment ranging from 750 to 1,000 employees. Ultra mega GCCs, however, need to make investments of over INR 7,500,000,000 with a staff base of over 1,000 employees. The incentive amount will be calculated based on the actual investment and employment achieved, provided the above minimum eligibility conditions are fulfilled. Under the Policy, companies establishing or expanding GCCs can avail financial incentives through capital and payroll subsidies.

: To avail the incentives under the Policy, GCCs are expected to fulfil certain minimum investment and employment thresholds. The incentive support is also provided on a first-come, first-served principle, which is linked to the initial fixed capital investment made. Thus, small GCCs shall invest between INR 500,000,000 and INR 1,000,000,000 with 100 to 250 employees. For medium GCCs, the investment would be between INR 1,000,000,000- 2,500,000,000 with an employment of 250-500 employees. Large GCCs must invest more than INR 2,500,000,000 to INR 5,000,000,000 and have 500 to 750 employees. Mega GCCs fall in the range of INR 5,000,000,000 to INR 7,500,000,000 with employment ranging from 750 to 1,000 employees. Ultra mega GCCs, however, need to make investments of over INR 7,500,000,000 with a staff base of over 1,000 employees. The incentive amount will be calculated based on the actual investment and employment achieved, provided the above minimum eligibility conditions are fulfilled. Under the Policy, companies establishing or expanding GCCs can avail financial incentives through capital and payroll subsidies. Capital subsidy : For the capital investment in plant and machinery, units are eligible for a subsidy of up to 20% of the eligible amount, disbursed in 5 equal instalments. The maximum subsidy will vary by size, i.e., INR 100,000,000 for small GCCs, INR 200,000,000 for medium GCCs, INR 500,000,000 for large GCCs, and INR 1,000,000,000 for mega GCCs. They must meet the eligibility criterion in terms of incentive amount and number of persons employed as mentioned above. The ultra mega GCCs will get customised incentives based on strategic importance.

: For the capital investment in plant and machinery, units are eligible for a subsidy of up to 20% of the eligible amount, disbursed in 5 equal instalments. The maximum subsidy will vary by size, i.e., INR 100,000,000 for small GCCs, INR 200,000,000 for medium GCCs, INR 500,000,000 for large GCCs, and INR 1,000,000,000 for mega GCCs. They must meet the eligibility criterion in terms of incentive amount and number of persons employed as mentioned above. The ultra mega GCCs will get customised incentives based on strategic importance. Payroll subsidy : Payroll subsidies help offset salary costs for Indian employees earning a salary above INR 1,00,000 per month, capped at INR 50,000,000 annually per unit. For Zone I, i.e., the area comprising Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, the Policy offers 40% reimbursement of the salary component above INR 1,00,000 for 3 years, up to INR 50,000 per employee for 100 employees annually, whereas for Zone II, i.e., other areas of the state, the Policy provides 50% reimbursement under the same conditions. Payments are staggered – 30% in the first year, 30% in the second, and 40% in the third, provided employees stay for at least 3 years. GCCs maintaining at least 50% diversity hiring, including women and persons with disabilities, can claim an additional 10% payroll subsidy, up to INR 60,000 per employee per month.

: Payroll subsidies help offset salary costs for Indian employees earning a salary above INR 1,00,000 per month, capped at INR 50,000,000 annually per unit. For Zone I, i.e., the area comprising Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune Metropolitan Region, the Policy offers 40% reimbursement of the salary component above INR 1,00,000 for 3 years, up to INR 50,000 per employee for 100 employees annually, whereas for Zone II, i.e., other areas of the state, the Policy provides 50% reimbursement under the same conditions. Payments are staggered – 30% in the first year, 30% in the second, and 40% in the third, provided employees stay for at least 3 years. GCCs maintaining at least 50% diversity hiring, including women and persons with disabilities, can claim an additional 10% payroll subsidy, up to INR 60,000 per employee per month. Regulatory Facilitation : The Policy provides that the State will grant GCCs 'Industry Status', enabling them to operate continuously throughout the year without mandatory closures. To improve ease of doing business, the State will introduce self-certification through the MAITRI portal. Further, the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Act, 2023, has streamlined approvals, digitised compliance processes, and simplified access to land, utilities, and key regulatory clearances across sectors.

: The Policy provides that the State will grant GCCs 'Industry Status', enabling them to operate continuously throughout the year without mandatory closures. To improve ease of doing business, the State will introduce self-certification through the MAITRI portal. Further, the Maharashtra Industry, Trade and Investment Facilitation Act, 2023, has streamlined approvals, digitised compliance processes, and simplified access to land, utilities, and key regulatory clearances across sectors. Digital Data Repository : The Policy provides that the State, in collaboration with MIDC and real estate developers, will develop and manage a live repository on the MAITRI portal providing data on existing units, upcoming developments, reserved spaces, and available commercial spaces.

: The Policy provides that the State, in collaboration with MIDC and real estate developers, will develop and manage a live repository on the MAITRI portal providing data on existing units, upcoming developments, reserved spaces, and available commercial spaces. Single Window Clearance : The Policy provides that the State will set up a GCC Facilitation Cell within the MAITRI Single Window platform to assist new and existing GCCs for guidance and will, along with the Export Facilitation Desk, streamline regulatory processes and promote service export compliance.

: The Policy provides that the State will set up a GCC Facilitation Cell within the MAITRI Single Window platform to assist new and existing GCCs for guidance and will, along with the Export Facilitation Desk, streamline regulatory processes and promote service export compliance. Maharashtra GCC Growth Council : The Policy provides for the Maharashtra GCC Growth Council to ensure strategic alignment with regional prioritiesand workforce needs. The Council will lead international outreach, oversee talent development, and recommend strategic involvement to enhance the State's position as a leading GCC hub.

: The Policy provides for the Maharashtra GCC Growth Council to ensure strategic alignment with regional prioritiesand workforce needs. The Council will lead international outreach, oversee talent development, and recommend strategic involvement to enhance the State's position as a leading GCC hub. Flexibility in Operations: The Policy envisages flexibility to be provided to GCCs to operate 24x7, subject to compliance with certain conditions, such as security of the staff. Interestingly, the shops and establishments law as applicable in Maharashtra already allows for such flexibility.

Conclusion

The Policy is a decisive effort to cement the State's role as India's leading hub for high-value, innovation-led investment. Drawing continuity from the Maharashtra IT / ITES Policy 2023, the Policy expands further and propagates the position of the State that GCCs are no longer just an offshoot of IT/ITES, but are rather a separate industry by itself, and therefore, offers alignment with broader digital and investment frameworks, fostering ease of doing business and sustainable growth. The Policy emphasises building a robust ecosystem through world-class infrastructure, fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, research collaborations, sustainability efforts, and regional development, expanding eco-friendly growth beyond Mumbai and Pune into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The strongest points that come across from the Policy are that the level of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives offered is commensurate with the actual "services" being offered by the State to facilitate setting up and growth of GCCs. Furthermore, MAITRI will play a critical role as it not only allows for self-certification and single window clearances but is also intended to operate as a common point to handhold and guide multi-national corporations through the entire process.

The content of this document does not necessarily reflect the views / position of Khaitan & Co but remain solely those of the author(s). For any further queries or follow up, please contact Khaitan & Co at editors@khaitanco.com.