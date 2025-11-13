Global Capability Centres: Maharashtra Policy

Acuity Law’s articles from Acuity Law are most popular:

The Maharashtra Government has issued the Maharashtra Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025 ("the Policy") on 3rd November 2025 to attract global businesses to establish and expand their Global Capacity Centres ("GCCs"), for functions like IT, R&D, and finance.

The salient features of the Policy are listed below:

Vision & Purpose Aiming to host 400 new GCCs and create 400,000 high-skilled jobs by 2030 in Maharashtra.

Aligning with India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision for a $30 trillion economy with GCCs as key drivers. Key Objectives Foster world-class business districts and innovation clusters, expand GCC presence beyond metro cities to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities (e.g., Nashik, Nagpur).

Deep industry-academia collaborations for future-ready talent.

Attract knowledge-intensive, multinational investments and promote advanced R&D. Eligibility Applies to companies, LLPs, trusts, and joint undertakings setting up GCCs in Maharashtra.

Excludes BPOs, call centres, and pure marketing/sales organizations. Priority Sectors Promoted

Aerospace, Defence, Agro/Food Processing, Gems & Jewellery, Logistics, Mining, Pharma, Chemicals, Renewable Energy, Textiles, IT/ITES, Automotive.

Infrastructure Development Establish GCC Parks via public-private partnership model, offering integrated business ecosystems.

Common Facility Centres (CFCs): ready-to-use office space, co-working hubs, incubators.

Special Innovation Clusters for AI, FinTech, MedTech, LegalTech, Gaming, and more. Talent & Workforce Development Workforce upskilling, leadership development, and integration of industry-relevant skills (AI, cybersecurity, fintech, cloud).

GCC Talent Council for curriculum alignment and strategic planning. Green & Sustainable Development Mandatory LEED/IGBC-certified construction for GCCs.

Green Business Districts: walk-to-work, EV infrastructure, public transit integration.

Recognition for GCCs meeting carbon neutrality and ESG benchmarks. Incentives Offered Fiscal Incentives: Capital subsidy (20% of investment, capped by GCC size).

Rental assistance (10–20% of actual rent for 5 years).

Payroll subsidy (40–50% for high-skilled jobs; extra 10% for diversity hiring). Non-Fiscal Incentives: Industry status with permission for 24×7 operations.

Reserved MIDC land, priority allotment for SC/ST, women, and disabled-promoted units.

Single-window clearances (MAITRI), comprehensive digital data repository for GCCs. Implementation Mechanism Dedicated Maharashtra GCC Growth Council and Policy Monitoring Unit for leadership, advisory, and oversight.

Annual budget for policy promotion, ecosystem building, and performance monitoring. Convergence

Integrates and dovetails with other central/state startup, innovation, and technology policies—strengthening the GCC landscape.

Conclusion:

This Policy is a comprehensive blueprint to make Maharashtra the national leader for GCC investments, innovation, and high-skilled employment by leveraging robust incentives, infrastructure, talent, and sustainability focus. To read a more indepth analysis please see the PDF below.

Maharashtra Global Capability Centre Policy 2025 Download

