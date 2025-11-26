Maharashtra Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy 2025

India remains at the forefront of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) expansion, witnessing unprecedented growth over the past five years.

Background

The GCC landscape has expanded dramatically from approximately 1,200 centres in FY21 to over 1,900 in FY25, with more than 400 new GCCs and around 1,100 additional units established during this period.

These centres collectively employ nearly 1.9 million professionals as of FY2025, reflecting India's dominant position in the global GCC ecosystem.

The transformation of GCCs extends beyond mere numerical growth. These centres have evolved from traditional cost-saving units into strategic hubs driving digital transformation, innovation, and business resilience. Leading global enterprises are consolidating their technology operations in India, particularly in high-value sectors such as aerospace, defence, and semiconductors.

Engineering Research and Development (ER&D) GCCs have demonstrated exceptional growth at 1.3 times the overall GCC expansion rate, underscoring the shift toward innovation-driven, high-value work.

India's competitive advantage stems from its vast talent pool, accounting for 28% of the global STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics) workforce and 23% of the world's software engineering talent.

Importantly, global leadership roles within GCCs are expected to rise sharply from 6500 today to over 30,000 by 2030, driven by strong talent development and training programs.

The ecosystem has matured significantly, with the integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, coupled with the establishment of AI Centres of Excellence, further strengthening India's position as a hub for cutting-edge innovation. Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, which aspires to transform India into a developed nation with a dollar 30 trillion economy, GCCs are positioned to play a pivotal role in achieving inclusive growth, fostering prosperity, and building modern infrastructure across urban and rural regions.

Vision and Objective

The Vision of the policy is to establish Maharashtra as a leading hub for GCCs in India by leveraging its industrial depth, financial leadership, and strong technological capabilities. The state intends to build strong industry–academia partnerships and develop future-ready talent pipelines to support high-value innovation, advanced R&D, and digital transformation across industries.

With Mumbai as the financial hub, Navi Mumbai as the data centre and logistics hub, Pune as the technology and research nucleus, and cities like Nagpur, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar emerging among new growth engines, the state offers unparalleled advantages for GCCs across sectors.

The Maharashtra GCC Policy 2025 is anchored on the following strategic objectives:

GCC Establishment and Growth Position Maharashtra as the premier global destination for GCCs. Facilitate the establishment of approximately 400 new GCCs across the state.

Employment Generation and Skill Development

Generate 4 lakh high-skilled employment opportunities. Integrate industry-driven curricula into educational institutions. Foster cutting-edge research capabilities.

Innovation and Investment Attraction

Promote GCC-led research and development initiatives. Foster multinational collaborations and knowledge partnerships. Attract high-value, knowledge-intensive investments.

Infrastructure Development

Develop world-class business districts with state-of-the-art facilities. Establish a comprehensive Digital Databank mapping talent pools, resources, and connectivity infrastructure. Enable data-driven location decisions for new GCC establishments.

Regional Development

Propel Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities including Nashik, Nagpur, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar into the global GCC landscape. Create new economic hubs and promote technology driven economic expansion across the State.



Policy Eligibility

For the purposes of this policy, an 'Eligible Unit' shall mean any industrial enterprise or business entity constituted as a Private Limited Company, Public Limited Company, Co-operation, Trust, Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) or Joint Undertaking. The unit must operate in Maharashtra and engage in providing services to its parent organisation or global affiliates (Eligible units referred to as 'GCC' or 'unit').

Policy Validity

This policy will remain in force up to FY 2029–30 or until a subsequent policy is introduced. However, it may be modified prior to the scheduled review period to align with changes in laws or regulations or based on an assessment of its effectiveness in achieving the intended objectives.

