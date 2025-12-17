India GCC Playbook: Structuring Global Capability Centres, Managing Compliance And Avoiding Pitfalls For Foreign Investors

India has emerged as the world's most preferred destination for GCCs, which are dedicated offshore units established by multinational corporations to deliver technology, R&D, analytics, operations, finance, ESG, cybersecurity and other enterprise-wide functions.

Legitpro is a leading international full service law firm providing integrated legal & business advisory services, operating through 5 locations with 100+ people. Our purpose is to deliver positive outcomes with our colleagues, clients and communities. The firm proudly serves a diverse clientele, including multinational corporations, foreign companies—particularly those from Japan, China, and Australia and dynamic startups across various industries. Additionally, the firm is empanelled with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to represent it before High Courts across India. Our Partners also serve as Standing Counsel for prestigious institutions such as the Government of India (GOI), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Article Insights

Rahul Dahiya’s articles from Legitpro Law are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Banking & Credit and Technology industries

Invest in India Series: Part 1

1. Introduction

India has emerged as the world's most preferred destination for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which are dedicated offshore units established by multinational corporations to deliver technology, R&D, analytics, operations, finance, ESG, cybersecurity and other enterprise-wide functions. With more than 1600 GCCs currently operating in the country and supporting over six million jobs, India has become a strategic pillar in global transformation agendas. As global enterprises pursue digital acceleration, engineering innovation, AI development and agile service delivery, the role of GCCs has evolved far beyond traditional shared services models. Increasingly, India-based GCCs function as strategic innovation hubs, cybersecurity command centres, cloud engineering units and next-generation product development engines. India's deep talent pool, competitive costs, stable regulatory regime and mature city ecosystems offer foreign investors significant strategic and operational advantages.

For existing and prospective foreign investors, understanding what a GCC is, choosing the right GCC structure, complying with India's regulatory framework and navigating practical challenges are critical to ensuring long-term success and risk mitigation.

2. What Is a Global Capability Centre (GCC)?

A Global Capability Centre (GCC) is an offshore entity established by a multinational enterprise (MNE) to conduct specialised business, technology, engineering and operational activities exclusively for the parent organisation. Unlike outsourcing or third-party vendor models, a GCC functions as an integrated extension of the parent's global operating structure. It centralises technology development, engineering, HR, finance, procurement, legal and R&D functions, frequently operates under a cost plus or captive transfer pricing model and houses talent clusters in advanced domains such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), electric vehicle technologies, cloud architecture and advanced analytics. Because a GCC is fully controlled by the parent entity, it provides superior visibility, governance, intellectual property (IP) security and strategic alignment across global business units.

In India, the evolution of GCCs reflects a clear maturity curve. The initial phase consisted of Global In-house Centres (GICs) focused primarily on shared services and basic process optimisation. Over time, these centres developed into Capability Centres with domain-specific depth in analytics, engineering and specialised business functions. As digital transformation intensified, many GCCs transitioned into Centres of Excellence (CoEs) undertaking R&D, automation, AI modelling and digital product development. Today, leading GCCs in India operate as strategic and innovation hubs, driving enterprise-wide problem-solving, architectural decisions and global product roadmaps. As a result, GCCs are no longer viewed merely as cost arbitrage tools but as value creators and innovation engines that shape enterprise competitiveness.

3. Why India? Key Advantages for Setting Up GCCs

India offers foreign investors distinct advantages for establishing, scaling and operating GCCs, making it a global leader in the GCC ecosystem.

India possesses the world's largest skilled technology and engineering talent pool, producing approximately 1.5 million engineers annually. The country has witnessed rapid expansion in AI, machine learning, data science and cybersecurity expertise, alongside a strong base of financial, legal and business services professionals. This deep and diverse talent reservoir enables GCCs to build multidisciplinary teams capable of delivering advanced digital, engineering, and operational functions. India's operating cost advantage remains significant when compared with North America, Europe, Singapore and Japan. Costs associated with talent acquisition, real estate, regulatory compliance and technology infrastructure are considerably lower, yet productivity levels and delivery quality remain globally competitive. This combination of affordability and capability continues to attract multinational companies seeking high-value work at sustainable long-term costs. The country also provides mature ecosystems for technology and innovation. Cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, and Mumbai offer robust vendor networks, world-class IT infrastructure, global universities, engineering clusters, and startup ecosystems. These environments foster innovation, collaboration, and rapid capability building. From a regulatory standpoint, India's stable policy environment, spanning FDI rules, corporate governance norms, tax reforms, SEZ incentives and emerging labour code frameworks, provides predictability for foreign investors establishing GCCs. Additionally, India has strengthened its data protection and cybersecurity landscape through the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDP Act), IT rules, RBI cybersecurity directions and sector-specific regulations. These regulatory developments strengthen investor confidence in the safety and compliance of cross-border digital operations.

4. Structuring a GCC in India: Entity Models and Operational Frameworks

Choosing the appropriate GCC structure in India is essential for aligning operational control, tax efficiency, talent scale-up, IP security and long-term strategic objectives.

Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) – The Preferred GCC Model

A Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) under the Companies Act, 2013 remains the most commonly used and strategically suitable structure for GCCs. With 100% foreign shareholding allowed in most sectors under the automatic FDI route, a WOS grants complete governance and operational control to the parent company. This structure is ideal for IP-sensitive activities such as R&D, AI model development, cybersecurity operations, cloud engineering and advanced product development. It supports efficient repatriation of profits through dividends, royalties or fees for technical services. Within a WOS, the functional organisation typically includes a GCC Head or Country Director, globally aligned business unit structures and specialised delivery functions in engineering, AI/data science, cybersecurity, finance, HR, legal and operations. A WOS is best suited for foreign investors planning large-scale operations, handling proprietary data or building long-term global capability hubs in India. SEZ Unit within a WOS

Many GCCs operate within Special Economic Zones to avail targeted benefits. SEZ units benefit from indirect tax exemptions, single-window clearances, secure physical and digital infrastructure and regulatory oversight by Development Commissioners. SEZ environments are particularly suitable for export-oriented technology services, high-security operations and R&D laboratories. Companies with sensitive financial-services, defence-tech or regulated-sector operations often choose SEZs for enhanced compliance and infrastructure advantages. Branch Office (BO)

Foreign companies may operate a GCC through a Branch Office structure, although this requires Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approval. Branch Offices operate under more restrictive rules, as they cannot engage in manufacturing, retail trading or certain regulated activities. In addition, they are taxed at a higher effective rate, making them suitable only for limited-scope or transitional operations rather than scalable GCC setups. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

While possible, the LLP structure is less commonly used for GCCs due to constraints in equity infusion, complexities in transfer pricing treatment and challenges in global consolidation. This structure is generally avoided for technology-intensive or large-scale capability centres. Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) / Captive Incubation Model

To accelerate India entry, some investors begin with a BOT model wherein a third-party vendor builds and operates the centre for an initial period, typically 18 to 36 months, before transferring it to the multinational enterprise as a captive GCC. BOT models reduce early-stage compliance burdens and capital commitments and provide a faster path to operational readiness. However, they involve risks related to IP security, process continuity, cultural alignment and transition costs, requiring careful contractual structuring.

5. Key Regulatory and Legal Considerations for GCCs in India

Foreign investors must navigate a multilayered regulatory environment that governs FDI compliance, corporate governance, transfer pricing, labour laws, data protection, intellectual property and real estate regulations.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in India's services sector largely falls under the automatic route, allowing 100% foreign investment without prior government approval. However, investors must adhere to RBI reporting requirements such as FC-GPR and FLA filings, comply with pricing guidelines for equity allotment, disclose beneficial ownership and evaluate sector-specific restrictions applicable to defence, telecom, mapping, and financial services. Ensuring timely FDI compliance is crucial, as regulatory lapses can delay operations and attract penalties.

From a corporate law perspective, a GCC incorporated as a WOS must comply with Indian Companies Act requirements relating to incorporation documents, appointment of directors, maintenance of statutory registers, secretarial filings, board meetings, CSR obligations where applicable and approvals for related-party transactions under Section 188. Intercompany agreements must be carefully drafted to align with the group's global transfer pricing strategy.

Taxation and transfer pricing constitute critical considerations for GCC operations. GCCs typically operate under a cost-plus model with markups ranging from 8% to 20%, depending on the functional profile, risk allocation and industry standards. Indian tax authorities examine cost-sharing mechanisms, mark-up justifications, and intercompany contracts closely, making it essential to maintain robust documentation such as Master Files, Local Files and CbCR reports. Permanent Establishment (PE) risk must be assessed, particularly when India-based employees report directly to overseas teams. SEZ units must also comply with GST and SEZ specific regulations to benefit from zero-rated exports and procurement exemptions.

Data protection and cybersecurity compliance are increasingly significant. The DPDP Act 2023 requires GCCs processing sensitive or personal data to implement robust governance frameworks, including consent mechanisms, purpose limitation, data retention controls and cross-border data-transfer compliance once final rules are notified. Financial-services GCCs must comply with stringent RBI cybersecurity and outsourcing rules, while AI/ML centres must safeguard IP ownership, ensure dataset integrity, maintain AI governance documentation, and support explainability and accountability.

Labour law compliance requires adherence to emerging labour codes, the Wage Code, Social Security Code, OSH Code, and Industrial Relations Code, which will streamline benefits administration, standardise working-hour norms and modify retrenchment and dispute-resolution frameworks. GCCs must also comply with the POSH Act, statutory benefits requirements (PF, ESIC, gratuity, bonus) and evolving rules applicable to gig or contract workers.

Intellectual property and contract structuring are particularly important for GCCs undertaking technology or R&D activities. Strong IP assignment frameworks, confidentiality agreements, intercompany licensing arrangements and restrictions on reverse engineering help protect global IP assets. Real estate compliance varies depending on whether the GCC operates in IT Parks, SEZs, co-working facilities or private technology campuses and typically requires adherence to lease registration norms, fire safety requirements, OSH compliances and state-specific IT/ITES policies.

6. Practical Challenges for Foreign Investors Setting Up GCCs in India

Despite India's strengths, foreign investors face operational and regulatory challenges during GCC establishment and scale-up. India's regulatory landscape involves multiple authorities, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, RBI, GST departments, labour authorities and SEZ Development Commissioners, which may prolong approval timelines unless managed through coordinated compliance planning.

Talent competition in major Tier-1 cities is high, especially in AI, cloud engineering, cybersecurity and digital product development roles. Salary inflation and attrition can be significant during the early phases of a GCC's lifecycle, making employer branding and leadership hiring critical success factors.

Tax authorities in India often conduct detailed examinations of transfer pricing structures, cost allocation models, markups and functional analyses. Any misalignment between global and local tax positions can result in adjustments, disputes or prolonged litigation.

Cultural integration challenges arise when foreign management underestimates the importance of local leadership, communication styles and governance autonomy. Ensuring alignment between global policies and Indian employment, compliance, and operational norms is essential for smooth operations.

Real estate acquisition and infrastructure readiness can also be time-intensive. Securing large office spaces, obtaining SEZ approvals and establishing high-quality technology infrastructure may take between three and twelve months depending on the location. Additionally, regulated sectors such as fintech, telecom, insurance and mapping may impose data localisation requirements, cross-border data restrictions or enhanced cybersecurity norms, necessitating early-stage architectural planning.

Foreign investors also encounter delays in finalising intercompany agreements, particularly MSAs and SLAs, when global tax teams, Indian counsel, and compliance groups are not fully aligned on liability allocation, risk-sharing models, and IP ownership structures.

7. Best Practices for Foreign Investors Establishing GCCs in India

Successful GCCs in India generally adopt phased operating models that begin with core capability pods, expand into Centres of Excellence and eventually evolve into strategic, innovation-led hubs. Early investment in leadership with multicultural experience strengthens operational stability and reduces attrition. Strong compliance hygiene from the outset, supported by integrated dashboards for FDI filings, MCA records, HR compliance and cyber-governance monitoring, is critical for risk mitigation. Foreign investors should implement robust data governance and AI governance practices, especially for cross-border analytics or model training operations involving sensitive customer data. A long-term transfer pricing and tax strategy aligned with Indian regulatory expectations ensures financial predictability and reduces the likelihood of disputes.

8. Conclusion: India's GCC Opportunity for Global Enterprises

India offers unparalleled scale, digital talent, operational efficiency and regulatory maturity, making it the world's most attractive destination for establishing Global Capability Centres. As multinational enterprises reconfigure supply chains, accelerate digital transformation and build AI-first business models, India's GCC ecosystem provides a powerful platform for innovation, resilience and enterprise-wide capability building.

For foreign investors, success depends on choosing the right GCC structure, anticipating regulatory and tax requirements, investing in talent and governance and maintaining strong compliance infrastructure. With thoughtful planning and execution, GCCs in India can evolve into globally strategic engines driving product innovation, cybersecurity transformation, advanced analytics, engineering excellence and long-term enterprise value creation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.