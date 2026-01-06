Foreign Investment In Indian Real Estate: Unlocking Potential In A Complex Regulatory Environment

Despite this inherent potential, India has underperformed in attracting sustained foreign investment in real estate when compared with other emerging markets.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co founded on a century of legal achievements, is one of India’s leading full-service law firms. The Firm’s mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation and collaboration. SAM & Co is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital markets, banking & finance and projects & infrastructure.

Article Insights

Ashoo Gupta’s articles from Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Automotive, Oil & Gas and Property industries Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co are most popular: within Government, Public Sector, Antitrust/Competition Law and Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

Introduction

India's real estate sector is recognised as one of the most dynamic and high-potential investment destinations in Asia. Rapid urbanisation, a growing middle class, and sustained demand for housing and commercial spaces have consistently attracted foreign interest. Since 2005, the progressive liberalisation of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policies has facilitated the entry of foreign capital, particularly in construction-development projects, integrated townships, and housing developments.

Despite this inherent potential, India has underperformed in attracting sustained foreign investment in real estate when compared with other emerging markets. Investors frequently cite legal uncertainty, fragmented regulations, delays in approvals, and procedural complexity. These barriers increase compliance costs, extend project timelines, and reduce predictability, which is critical for foreign institutional capital.

This article examines the challenges faced by foreign investors in India's real estate sector, analyses structural and regulatory bottlenecks, and outlines reforms that could create a more transparent and investor-friendly ecosystem.

Legal and Regulatory Landscape

India's real estate sector operates within a multi-layered regulatory framework involving both Central and State authorities.

Constitutional Position

Land is a State subject under the Constitution of India (Entry 18, List II, Seventh Schedule). Consequently, each State has its own laws governing land tenure, land use, registration, stamp duty, and development control. Foreign investors must therefore comply with State-specific land laws in addition to Central regulations governing foreign exchange and investment.

Central Regulation of FDI

FDI in real estate is primarily regulated under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA). The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issues the Consolidated FDI Policy, while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues regulations governing foreign exchange transactions.

At present, 100% FDI is permitted under the automatic route in construction-development projects, subject to prescribed conditions relating to minimum investment, lock-in periods, and permitted end-use. Transactions governed by FEMA are regulated strictly in accordance with the FEMA rules and regulations made thereunder.

Scope of "Real Estate Business" under FEMA

Under FEMA regulations, the term "real estate business" means dealing in land and immovable property with a view to earning profit therefrom. Importantly, this definition excludes the following activities:

Development of townships Construction of residential or commercial premises Construction of roads, bridges, educational institutions, recreational facilities City-level and regional-level infrastructure projects

Further, investment in units of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) registered with SEBI is expressly excluded from the definition of "real estate business". Earning rental income from leasing property, without effecting a transfer, is also not regarded as real estate business.

In addition, real estate broking services are excluded from the definition of real estate business, and 100% foreign investment is permitted under the automatic route in such services.

Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA Act)

The RERA Act mandates registration of real estate projects, prescribes disclosure requirements, and provides safeguards for homebuyers. Although its primary objective is consumer protection, the Act indirectly benefits foreign investors by improving transparency, accountability, and standardisation across the sector.

Despite these frameworks, investors continue to face uncertainty due to inconsistent interpretation, compliance burdens, and uneven enforcement across States.

Challenges in Land Title and Acquisition

Inconsistent and Outdated Records

India does not follow a conclusive land titling system. Land ownership is presumptive rather than guaranteed by the State, and revenue records are often outdated, inaccurate, or overlapping. Multiple claims over the same parcel of land are common, resulting in prolonged litigation. As a result, foreign investors must rely heavily on extensive due diligence, title insurance (where available), and contractual indemnities.

State-Specific Rules on Land Use

The conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural or development purposes varies significantly across States in terms of procedure, timelines, and fees. This lack of uniformity increases uncertainty and delays at the project planning stage.

Non-Uniform Stamp Duty

Stamp duty rates, typically ranging from 5% to 10% of the transaction value, vary across States. Valuation methodologies also differ, often leading to disputes with stamp authorities. The absence of harmonisation complicates interstate investments and significantly increases transaction costs.

Approvals and Compliance

Multiplicity of Approvals

Real estate projects require approvals from multiple authorities, including environmental regulators, pollution control boards, urban local bodies, and development authorities. These approvals are often sequential rather than parallel, resulting in substantial delays.

Limitations of Single-Window Clearance Systems

While several States have introduced single-window clearance mechanisms, these systems remain partially effective. In practice, approvals frequently require physical follow-ups, and timelines vary widely across departments and projects.

Environmental and Zoning Regulations

Projects crossing specified thresholds require environmental clearance from Central or State authorities. Zoning regulations and master plans further restrict land use and project design. Although these safeguards are necessary, overlapping jurisdictions and procedural complexity often delay execution.

Impact on Costs and Timelines

Regulatory delays increase project costs through higher interest outgo, escalating construction expenses, and ongoing compliance costs. Unpredictable approval timelines are a major deterrent for foreign investors accustomed to time-bound regulatory processes in other jurisdictions.

Post-Investment Regulatory Considerations

Exit Restrictions under FDI Policy

FDI in construction-development projects is subject to a three-year lock-in period, calculated with reference to each tranche of foreign investment. Although certain relaxations exist, rigid exit norms continue to raise liquidity concerns for investors.

Definition of "Transfer" under FEMA

Under FEMA, the term "transfer" is defined broadly and, in relation to real estate, includes:

sale, exchange, or relinquishment of an asset extinguishment of any rights in the asset compulsory acquisition under any law allowing possession of immovable property in part performance of a contract under section 53A of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882 any transaction or arrangement, including acquisition of capital instruments, that has the effect of transferring or enabling enjoyment of immovable property.

Due to this broad definition, even internal restructurings or intra-group transfers may draw regulatory scrutiny, limiting flexibility for foreign investors.

Repatriation Delays

Repatriation of sale proceeds requires compliance with tax laws, FEMA filings, and regulatory clearances. Delays at the administrative level can significantly affect exit timelines, reducing India's competitiveness compared to more liberal jurisdictions.

Balancing Regulation and Investor Confidence

Regulation plays a critical role in protecting homebuyers, preventing money laundering, and ensuring orderly urban development. However, excessive or rigid restrictions can discourage genuine long-term investment. For instance, lock-in provisions designed to curb speculative activity may inadvertently deter institutional investors.

Global examples such as Singapore and Dubai demonstrate how transparent land records, technology-driven approvals, and flexible ownership norms can successfully attract foreign capital while maintaining regulatory control.

Positive Developments

The Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) aims to digitise land records, integrate cadastral maps, and move towards conclusive land titling, thereby reducing disputes.

The RERA Act has enhanced project transparency through mandatory disclosures regarding approvals, timelines, and developer track records, strengthening investor confidence.

Further, the removal of minimum land area and capitalisation requirements has enabled 100% FDI under the automatic route, improving flexibility, even though exit restrictions continue to apply.

At the State level, jurisdictions such as Maharashtra and Karnataka have introduced online approval systems and integrated clearance mechanisms, signalling gradual but positive reform.

Recommendations for Reform

Fast-tracking conclusive land titling under the DILRMP would significantly reduce transaction risk. Harmonisation of stamp duty rates across States would lower costs and facilitate interstate investment.

Digitally integrated single-window clearance systems with statutory timelines would improve execution certainty. Exit norms should distinguish between speculative and institutional capital, linking exits to project milestones rather than rigid time periods.

Clarifying the definition of "transfer" under FEMA to exclude intra-group reorganisations would improve operational flexibility. Finally, dedicated real estate tribunals or fast-track arbitration mechanisms could ensure quicker dispute resolution.

Together, these reforms can enhance transparency, boost foreign capital inflows, and position India as a competitive global real estate investment destination.

Conclusion

India's real estate sector holds significant potential as a driver of economic growth and foreign investment. However, fragmented land laws, outdated records, multiple approvals, and rigid exit norms continue to create uncertainty.

Recent reforms such as the RERA Act, digitisation of land records, and liberalisation of FDI norms reflect meaningful progress. By streamlining land titling, harmonising duties, restructuring approval processes, and easing exit restrictions, India can evolve into a global real estate investment hub.

For investors, this promises reduced risk and faster execution. For India, it ensures sustained capital inflows, technology transfer, and expertise essential to meeting the housing and infrastructure needs of a rapidly urbanising nation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.