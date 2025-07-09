India Business Bulletin (June 2025)

The Ministry of Communications has released the Draft Rules for public comments and suggestions. Key highlights include new MNV Platform to validate mobile number...

General Updates

Draft ‘Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025' (“Draft Rules”) released

The Ministry of Communications has released the Draft Rules for public comments and suggestions. Key highlights include new MNV Platform to validate mobile number; concept of Telecommunication Identifier User Entities and rules to be followed by them; amended powers of Central Government; database of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI); process of validation of Telecommunication Identifier and others.

Guidelines to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India (“Guidelines”) released

With the aim to achieve the goal of “Make in India”, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has issued the Guidelines. Salient features of Guidelines include definitions for various terminologies; Applicant's eligibility criteria; Investment criteria; Scheme Sanctioning Committee; Procedure to avail lower Customs duty benefit; Dispute Resolution; Violation; Relevant Forms and others. The government has also invited applications for eligible applicants under the scheme and last date to apply online is 21 October 2025.

No Objection Certificate (“NOC”) validity extended

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (“CBIC”) has notified that (i) the imported consignments of alcoholic beverages which do not have an expiry date and are bottled in origin & in bulk, containing more than 10 percent alcohol, the NOC issued as per the FSS (Import) Regulations, 2017 will remain valid for 365 days; and (ii) for consignments lying at ports beyond 365 days, there will be a revalidation of NOC on the payment of visual inspection fee by competent authority.

Minimum information to be provided to the Audit Committee and Shareholders for approval of Related Party Transactions (“RPT”) revised

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) has revised the rules related to RPT which will be effective from 1 September 2025. As per revised rules, submission of a certificate by the management of company from the chief executive officer/whole-time director and chief financial officer to the audit committee confirming about terms of RPTs proposed to be entered into are in the interest of the listed company; sharing of valuation/fairness report with shareholders; uniform disclosure framework; obligation of Audit Committee revised.

New Unified Payments Interface (“UPI”) handle mandated by SEBI

Starting from 1 October 2025, SEBI has made the exclusive UPI handle ‘@valid' mandatory for registered intermediaries. Furthermore, a green triangle with a thumbs-up icon will appear while doing transactions with verified handles that will ensure clarity for users.

Restrictions imposed on import of certain alloys

Import of few alloys such as palladium, rhodium, and iridium that contain more than 1 % gold by weight have been restricted by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Corporate Law Updates

Roll out of annual filing forms and other related e-forms from Version 2 (“V2”) to Version 3 (“V3”) portal of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (“MCA”) and related changes

All the annual filing forms and other related e-forms, including forms for audit/cost audit, have been rolled out from V2 to V3 portal of the MCA. Therefore, MCA has decommissioned all the filings on the V2 portal with effect from 18 June 2025.

In view of the said transition, it is allowed to file forms that have a due date (last date of filing without any additional fee) or resubmission date between 18.06.2025 to 31.07.2025 without payment of any additional fee up to 15 August 2025. If the stakeholder is intending to file the CSR-2 independent form with the V2 SRN of AOC-4/ AOC-4 XBRL on the V3 portal, it will be available from 14 July 2025 to 15 August 2025.

Filing of the financial statement in the form AOC-4 XBRL (“Extensible Business Reporting Language”)

The Companies (Filing of Documents and Forms in Extensible Business Reporting Language) Amendment Rules, 2025, will be effective from 14 July 2025 and amend the Companies (Filing of Documents and Forms in Extensible Business Reporting Language) Rules, 2015. As per the said amendment, companies shall attach a copy of signed financial statements (including Board's report, auditor's report and other documents) in PDF format in form AOC-4 XBRL.

Few other updates of MCA are:

The Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2025, will be effective from 14 July 2025 and amend the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. The amendment substituted Form No. MGT-7, MGT-7A, and MGT15.

The Companies (Registration Offices and Fees) Amendment Rules, 2025, will be effective from 14 July 2025 and amend the Companies (Registration Offices and Fees) Rules, 2014. The amendment substituted Form GNL-1.

The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2025, will be effective from 14 July 2025 and amend the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. The amendment substituted Rule 13 and Form No. ADT-1, ADT-2, ADT-3, and ADT-4.

The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2025, will be effective from 14 July 2025 and amend the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014. The amendment substituted Form CRA-2.

The Companies (Accounts) Second Amendment Rules, 2025, will be effective from 14 July 2025 and amend the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. The major amendments introduced in the rule relate to details to be reported in the company's Board's Report. As per the said amendment, it is required to mention the number of complaints received for sexual harassment, the number of cases disposed of and pending for sexual harassment, and a statement by the company with respect to compliance with the provisions relating to the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (“IBBI”) notifies amendments to streamline corporate insolvency process

The IBBI introduced the Fourth Amendment to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (Insolvency Resolution Process for Corporate Persons) Regulations, 2016. This amendment aims to make the resolution process smoother, protect the interests of creditors and attract more investors. A key amendment in the aforesaid regulation allows resolution professionals, with Committee of Creditors' approval, to invite expressions of interest for the whole company, individual assets, or both. The objective is to speed up the resolution process, preserve asset value and attract more investors.

Labour Law Updates

Auto-settlement limit increased

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has raised the autosettlement limit from Rs 1 lakh (US$ 1300 approximately) to Rs 5 lakh (US$ 6500 approximately) for advance claims.

Number of working hours increased in the state of Andhra Pradesh

With the aim of ease of doing business, attracting investors and making labour laws favourable to workers, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has increased the maximum working hours from 9 (nine) to 10 (ten) per day. Additionally, the 1 (one) hour rest has been revised from 5 (five) hours to 6 (six) hours of work.

Plans to increase working hours in the state of Karnataka

Similar to the state of Andhra Pradesh, the government of Karnatak is also considering raising daily working hours for employees from 9 (nine) to 10 (ten) per day along with other changes in overtime hours.

Amendment in labour laws of Delhi in talks

The Government of Delhi is planning to amend its labour laws. Key considerations in amendment include allowing women to work in night shift; permitting shops and establishment to work 24/7; increasing threshold of workers from 100 to 200 for seeking closure permission under Industrial Dispute Act, 1947 amongst others.

The Karnataka Platform based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Ordinance, 2025 (“Ordinance”) notified

The Government of Karnataka has notified the Ordinance and key highlights of the same include applicability on (i) aggregator or platform operating/providing any one or more specified service; (ii) Gig worker registered; and (iii) platform; definition of various terminologies such as Gig Worker, Platform, Aggregator etc.; establishment of Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers Welfare Board; Gig Worker's rights (Registration with the Board, Unique ID, Accessibility of general and social security schemes, Grievance Redressal Mechanism); establishment of the Karnataka Gig Worker's Social Security and Welfare Fund; quarterly return submission by aggregator/ platform; mapping of payment to Payment and Welfare Fee Verification System.

Compelling and overriding circumstances required for closure of business

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that an employer requesting to close his business under relevant provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 must display compelling and overriding circumstances.

As per facts of the case, the Appellant was exclusive manufacturer of biscuits for a multinational company and due to termination of contract with such company it had no other manufacturing avenue. Further, as per Plaintiff's contention since inception no job work for anyone else was ever done by them and now there is no further scope of executing work for anyone else also – which was accepted by Apex Court.

Deadline extended for exercising option under Unified Pension Scheme (“UPS”)

The Finance Ministry of India has extended the deadline from 30 June 2025 up to 30 September 2025 for exercising option under UPS.

Intellectual Property Updates

Superlative injunction against rogue mobile application and websites granted

The Delhi High Court (“DHC”) has recently granted a superlative injunction for real time blocking of websites and mobile applications that infringe Plaintiff's copyright and broadcast reproduction rights. The Court referred this as an extended version of the available dynamic+ injunction and can be used by the Plaintiffs to avail the realtime relief irrespective of the modes (i.e. website or mobile application) thereof.

Conversion of method claim to product claim not allowed

Upholding the decision of the Controller of Patents, it has been ruled by the DHC that conversion of method claims to product claims is not allowed as the same broadens the scope of the originally filed claim which is not permissible as per relevant provisions of Indian Patents Act, 1970.

Draft Copyright (Amendment) Rules, 2025 (“Draft Rules”) released

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has released the Draft Rules for public objections or suggestions. As per the proposed amendments, the owner/licensor of a literary work/ sound recording/ musical work has to establish and maintain an online payment mechanism to collect license fees for communication of such work to the general public. Any other payment method will not be permitted or accepted.

