27 May 2025

"Economic Aspects Of Union Budget 2025" (Video)

Corporate Professionals

Corporate Professionals (CP) is a group of dedicated professionals providing innovative business solutions since 2003. We offer integrated legal, techno-legal, and financial consulting services through specialized firms. CP's expertise includes Company Law, Insolvency Law, Securities Laws, FEMA, Corporate Restructuring, Taxation, Business Setup, Compliance, and Regulatory Approvals. Additionally, we provide Investment Banking, Transaction Advisory, Corporate Funding, Valuation, and Business Modeling services through our SEBI Registered Merchant Banker and IBBI registered Valuer Entity. we deliver high-quality, research-oriented solutions for diverse corporate needs.
India Strategy
Corporate Professionals
The Union Budget 2025 is a blueprint for India's economic trajectory, setting the tone for investments, growth, and social welfare in the coming years. With a focus on Aspirational Viksit Bharat, this budget aims to invigorate key sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, manufacturing, infrastructure, digital transformation, and financial reforms. Understanding its economic impact is crucial for businesses, investors, policymakers, and professionals navigating India's evolving financial and regulatory landscape.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive analysis of the economic aspects of the Union Budget 2025, including sector-wise allocations, fiscal measures, investment opportunities, and structural reforms.

The key discussion points of the webinar are:

  • Macroeconomic Overview
  • Agriculture & Rural Economy
  • MSMEs & Startups
  • Infrastructure & Urban Development
  • Manufacturing & Exports
  • Digital & Financial Sector Reforms
  • Investment Landscape & Private Sector Participation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Corporate Professionals
