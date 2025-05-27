"Economic Aspects Of Union Budget 2025" (Video)

self

The Union Budget 2025 is a blueprint for India's economic trajectory, setting the tone for investments, growth, and social welfare in the coming years. With a focus on Aspirational Viksit Bharat, this budget aims to invigorate key sectors such as agriculture, MSMEs, manufacturing, infrastructure, digital transformation, and financial reforms. Understanding its economic impact is crucial for businesses, investors, policymakers, and professionals navigating India's evolving financial and regulatory landscape.

This webinar will provide a comprehensive analysis of the economic aspects of the Union Budget 2025, including sector-wise allocations, fiscal measures, investment opportunities, and structural reforms.

The key discussion points of the webinar are:

Macroeconomic Overview

Agriculture & Rural Economy

MSMEs & Startups

Infrastructure & Urban Development

Manufacturing & Exports

Digital & Financial Sector Reforms

Investment Landscape & Private Sector Participation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.