GB Global Limited – BSE Returns Amalgamation Scheme Citing Regulation 37 Of SEBI LODR

BACKGROUND

GB Global Limited, a listed company (equity shares presently not traded), was admitted into Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) in September 2017 .

Dev Land & Housing Pvt Ltd (DLH) had submitted a resolution plan which was approved and sanctioned by Hon'ble NCLT in May 2021.

Pursuant to resolution plan – 90% of the exiting equity share capital of GB Global was reduced by way of cancellation of shares. New shares worth INR 50 crores were issued to DLH by way of private placement, making DLH the holding company of GB Global with a total shareholding of 99.93%.



Brief on Scheme of Amalgamation

A Scheme of Arrangement was filed with NCLT providing for merger of GB Global (Transferor Company) with Dev Land & Housing Private Limited (Transferee Company).

In consideration of this Scheme – No shares are to be issued to DLH, considering it is the Transferee Company; Minority shareholders will get a two-fold exit – cash consideration of INR 120 per share , which is higher than the per share fair value of GB Global as determined by the Valuer in Valuation Report. 1 Redeemable Preference Share for every 1 share held by them. RPS shall carry a nominal dividend of 0.01% pa.

GB Global will be delisted pursuant to this Scheme.

The companies filed the Scheme with the Hon'ble NCLT, Mumbai bench, in August 2025.

The Scheme Application was heard by Hon'ble NCLT and was approved vide order dated 10 October 2025.

OBSERVATIONS OF THE STOCK EXCHANGES

GB Global, being a listed company, filed the disclosure of the NCLT Order approving the Scheme Application with BSE and NSE on 17 October 2025, followed by a clarification on delay of the timing of the disclosure.

Post such disclosure, BSE issued an observation letter dated 13 November 2025, flagging the following issues:

, flagging the following issues:

Regulation 37 requires a listed entity to obtain prior approval / no-objection from the stock exchanges before filing a scheme of arrangement before the NCLT.

BSE observed that GB Global approached the Hon'ble NCLT without obtaining prior approval / no-objection from the Stock Exchange, which, as per BSE, constitutes a direct non-compliance with Regulation 37.

Non-compliance with Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) requirements BSE further observed that GB Global is not compliant with the Minimum Public Shareholding requirement of 25% , as prescribed under the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1957.

Based on the above observations, BSE has returned the Scheme, stating that the procedural requirements under the SEBI LODR Regulations have not been complied with.

The observation letter primarily hinges on the following: the alleged bypassing of the stock exchange approval process mandated under Regulation 37, and non-compliance with minimum public shareholding norms.



KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Scheme arises in the backdrop of a CIRP-approved resolution plan, pursuant to which DLH already holds 99.93% of the equity share capital of GB Global.

Even though the shares of the listed company were not traded, it is still required to comply with Regulation 37 of SEBI LODR and seek No-Objection Certificate from the stock exchanges.

Merely because the company was acquired pursuant a resolution plan under IBC process, the requirement to obtain No-Objection Certificate from stock exchanges in case of any scheme of arrangement and to ensure minimum public shareholding still continues to apply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.