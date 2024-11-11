TPM Newsletter: November 2024 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Substitution of Standards (03 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 18th September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 18th March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 984 : 2024 Textiles — Colour Fastness of Textile Materials to Washing in the Presence of Sodium Hypochlorite — Method for Determination IS 984 – 1988 Method for Determination of Colour Fastness of Textile Materials to Washing in the Presence of Sodium Hypochlorite IS 1560 (Part 1) : 2024 Textiles — Carboxylic Acid Groups in Cellulosic Textile Materials — Method for Estimation Part 1 Lodometric Method IS 1560 (Part I) – 1974 Method for Estimation of Carboxylic Acid Groups in Cellulosic Textile Materials Part I Iodometric Method

Amendment of Standards (03 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards, including the following, with effect from 23rd September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 22nd March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 4308: 2019 Dry Chemical Powders for Fire Fighting — BC, ABC and D Types — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 5484: 2023 EC Grade Aluminum Rod Produced by Continuous Casting and Rolling — Specification (Third Revision)

IS 15477: 2019 Adhesives for Use with Ceramic, Mosaic and Stone Tiles — Specification (First Revision)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified the substitution of certain Standards including the following, with effect from 23rd September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 23rd March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 1060 (Part 5/Sec 4) : 2024 ISO 535 : 2023 Methods of Sampling and Test for Paper and Allied Products Part 5 Methods of Test for Paper and Board Section 4 Determination of Water Absorptiveness — Cobb Method (First Revision) IS 1060 (Part 5/Sec 4) : 2014 ISO 535: 1991 Methods of Sampling and Test for Paper and Allied Products Part 5 Methods of Test for Paper and Board Section 4 Determination of water absorptiveness — Cobb Method IS 14490: 2024 Plain Copier Paper — Specification (Second Revision) IS 14490 : 2018 Plain Copier Paper — Specification (First Revision) IS 1060 (Part 5/Sec 18) : 2024 ISO 11475 : 2017 Methods of Sampling and Test for Paper and Allied Products Part 5 Methods of Test for Paper and Board Section 18 Determination of CIE Whiteness, D65/10° (Outdoor Daylight) IS 1060 (Part 5/Sec 18) : 2014 ISO 11475: 2004 Methods of Sampling and Test for Paper and Allied Products Part 5 Methods of Test for Paper and Board Section 18 Determination of CIE Whiteness, D65/10° (Outdoor Daylight)

Substitution of Standards (07 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 1448 (Part 20) : 2024 ISO 13736: 2021 Petroleum and Its Products — Test Methods Part 20 Determination of Flash Point — Abel ClosedCup Method (Fourth Revision), with effect from 25 September 2024 However, the previous unamended Standard IS 1448 [P: 20] : 2019 ISO 13736: 2013 Methods of Test for Petroleum and Its Products [P: 20] Determination of Flash Point — Abel Closed-Cup Method (Third Revision) will remain in force concurrently till 25th March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards including the following, with effect from 23rd September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standards will remain in force concurrently till 23rd March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 3449 : 2024 Textiles — Cotton Webbing for Parachutes — Specification (Third Revision) IS 3449 – 1984 Specification for Cotton Webbing for Parachutes (Second Revision)

Substitution of Standards (16 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of the Standard IS 13119: 2024 Ammonium Bifluoride — Specification (First Revision) with effect from 25th September 2024. 2024 However, the previous unamended Standard IS 13119: 1991 Ammonium Bifluoride — Specification will remain in force concurrently till 25th March 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Amendment of Standards (17 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards including IS 16655: 2017 ISO 11611: 2015 Textiles — Protective Clothing for Use in Welding and Allied Processes, with effect from 30th September 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 29th March 2025.

Substitution of Standards (18 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 4521: 2024 Wire Ropes Used in Oil Wells and Oil Well Drilling and Other Applications of Petroleum and Natural Gas Industries — Specification (Third Revision), with effect from 08th October 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard IS 4521: 2001 Wire Ropes Used in Oil Wells and Oil Well Drilling — Specification (Second Revision) will remain in force concurrently till 08th April 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

Substitution of Standards (21 Oct )

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards including the following, with effect from 09th October 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 09th April 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard established No., Year and Title of the Indian Standard withdrawn IS 1506 : 2024 Copper Oxychloride Dusting Powder — Specification (Third Revision) IS 1506 – 1977 Specification for Copper Oxychloride Dusting Powders (Second Revision) IS 1507: 2024 Copper Oxychloride Water Dispersible Powder Concentrate — Specification (Third Revision) IS 1507 – 1977 Specification for Copper Oxychloride Water Dispersible Powder Concentrates (Second Revision) IS 1665 : 2024 Cuprous Oxide Water Dispersible Powder Concentrate — Specification (Second Revision) IS 1665 – 1977 Specification for Cuprous Oxide Water Dispersible Powder Concentrates (First Revision)

Amendments of Standards (21 Oct)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified amendment of certain Standards including the following, with effect from 08th October 2024. However, the previous unamended Standard will remain in force concurrently till 07th April 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link.

IS 1969 (Part 1) : 2018 ISO 13934-1: 2013 Textiles — Tensile Properties of Fabrics Part 1 Determination of Maximum Force and Elongation at Maximum Force Using the Strip Method (Fourth Revision)

Textiles — Tensile Properties of Fabrics Part 1 Determination of Maximum Force and Elongation at Maximum Force Using the Strip Method (Fourth Revision) IS 3442: 2023 Textiles — Method for Determination of Crimp and Linear Density of Yarn Removed from Fabric (Second Revision)

Textiles — Method for Determination of Crimp and Linear Density of Yarn Removed from Fabric (Second Revision) IS 3566: 2023 Textiles — Viscose Rayon Cut Staple (Spun) Yarn — Specification (Second Revision)

