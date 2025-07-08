TPM Newsletter: July 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Quality Control Orders for the following products.

Indian Updates

Quality control order for certain woven sacks amended (11 Jun)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Quality Control Orders for the following products. These Orders shall now come into force on 6th September 2025.

High Density Polyethene (HDPE)/ Polypropylene (PP) Woven Sacks for Packaging of 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

Polypropylene (PP) Woven, Laminated, Block Bottom Valve Sacks for Packaging 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Order, 2023

Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethene (HDPE) Laminated Woven Sacks for Mail Sorting, Storage, Transport and Distribution (Quality Control) Order, 2023.

Quality control order for Polyethylene Material for Moulding and Extrusion amended (12 Jun)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Polyethylene Material for Moulding and Extrusion (Quality Control) Order, 2022. Pursuant to the amendment, the Order would not apply to Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Butene Grades. Further, the order would also not be applicable to High density polyethylene for pharmaceutical moulding EP /USP grade CAS No.25087-34-7 for manufacturing of Disposable Hypodermic Syringes plunger and IV Catheter/cannula.

Quality control order for Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Homopolymers amended (20 Jun)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) Homopolymers (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The amended Order shall now come into force on 24th December 2025.

Quality control order for Polypropylene) Materials for Moulding and Extrusion amended (23 Jun)

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the Polypropylene (PP) Materials for Moulding and Extrusion (Quality Control) Order, 2024. The amended Order shall now come into force on 24th October 2025.

Draft quality control order for Bearing Components and Accessories notified

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has issued a draft Bearing Components and Accessories (Quality Control) Order, 2025, to ensure quality standards for key bearing parts like rings, rollers, and cages. The Order aims to prevent deceptive practices, protect consumers, ensure safety, and safeguard the environment. It will take effect twelve months after its publication in the E-Gazette, and comments from all stakeholders are invited within 60 days of the notification.

Global Updates

China

Draft National Standard issued for electromagnetic compatibility of Road Vehicles

The State Administration for Market Regulation (Standardisation Administration of China) has released a draft national standard that sets electromagnetic emission limits, immunity performance requirements, and test methods to ensure electromagnetic compatibility in road vehicles and their electrical or electronic sub-assemblies. It applies to M, N, and L category vehicles, and may also be used as a reference for other vehicle types. The objective is to protect human health and safety. The standard is proposed to take effect on 1st July 2026, and stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days of notification.

United States of America

Draft Risk Evaluations notified for Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP) and Diethylhexyl Phthalate (DEHP)

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has released draft risk evaluations for Dibutyl Phthalate and Diethylhexyl Phthalate under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). These evaluations aim to determine whether the chemicals pose an unreasonable risk to human health or the environment under current conditions of use, especially for vulnerable or exposed groups. Based on available scientific evidence, EPA has preliminarily found that both chemicals present risks, mainly due to specific use cases. Public comments have been invited, which must be received by 4th August 2025, and all feedback will be considered before finalising the evaluations.

Total Number of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) notified by WTO: 442

The number of Technical Barriers to Trade (TBTs) notified by WTO: 310

For a full list of Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) along with the reporting country, please refer the link herein.

