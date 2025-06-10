TPM Newsletter: June 2025 - Bureau Of Indian Standards

Substitution of Standards for Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys (6 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 21: 2025 - Wrought Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys for Manufacture of Utensils — Specification (Fifth Revision), with effect from 30th April 2025. However, the previous unamended Standards shall remain in force concurrently till 30th October 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein

Withdrawal of Standards for Porcelain Insulators (16 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified withdrawal of certain standards, including the following, with effect from 30th April 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein.

Specification for Porcelain Insulators for Telegraph and Telephone Lines (Third Revision) IS 16149: 2014 IEC 61345: 1998 UV Test for Photovoltaic (PV) Modules

Specification for Electric Motor Operated Actuators (First Revision) IS 9385 (Part 5) – 1983: Specification for High Voltage Fuses Part 5 Types and Dimensions of Fuse-Links for Current-Limiting Fuses

Withdrawal of Standards for certain textiles (07 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified withdrawal of certain standards, including the following, with effect from 5th May 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the attached link

— Heavy Cee Jute Bags — Specification (First Revision) IS 7951: 2003 ISO 8116-7: 1995 Textile Machinery and Accessories — Beams for Windings — Beams for Dyeing Slivers, Rovings and Yarns (Second Revision)

Specification for Optical Glass IS 3751: 1993 Textiles — Heavy Cee Jute Cloth — Specification (First Revision).

Substitution of Standards for Cylinders (19 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including the following, with, effect from 13th May 2025. However, the previous unamended standards shall remain in force until 13th November 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein

IS 5903: 2025 Types of Safety Device for Gas Cylinders and Gas Cylinder Valves (Second Revision)

Types of Safety Device for Gas Cylinders and Gas Cylinder Valves (Second Revision) IS 8198 (Part 6): 2025 Steel Cylinders for Compressed Gases — Code of Practice Part 6 Liquefied Chlorine Gas (Second Revision)

2025 Steel Cylinders for Compressed Gases — Code of Practice Part 6 Liquefied Chlorine Gas (Second Revision) IS 15630: 2025 ISO 7435: 2024 Fasteners — Slotted Set Screws with Long Dog Point — Specification (First Revision)

Substitution of Standards for Metric Screw Threads (13 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 4218 (Part 4): 2025 ISO 262: 2023 ISO General Purpose Metric Screw Threads Part 4 Selected Sizes for Bolts, Screws, Studs and Nuts (Third Revision), with effect from 8th May 2025. However, the previous unamended standards shall remain in force until 8th November 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein

Substitution of Standards for Semiconductor Converters (23 May)

The Bureau of Indian Standards has notified substitution of certain Standards, including IS 16539 (Part 1/Sec 1) : 2025 IEC 60146-1-1 : 2024 Semiconductor Converters Part 1 General Requirements and Line Commutated Converters Section 1 Basic Requirements — Specification (First Revision), with effect from 19th May 2025. However, the previous unamended standards shall remain in force until 8th November 2025. For a full list of products, please refer to the link herein

