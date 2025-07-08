TPM Newsletter: July 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

Fixation of a new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under 'Chemical and Allied Products' (10 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the fixation of SION for Sodium Citrate, allowing 0.740 kg of Citric Acid Monohydrate to be imported per kg of finished product

'Source from India' launched on Trade Connect ePlatform for all Status Holders (13 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has launched the 'Source from India' feature on the Trade Connect ePlatform. The new portal will allow Status Holders to create their own micro pages where they can provide their product details as well as the credentials of their entity. Micropages of such exporters will be publicly made visible on 'Source from India' page of Trade Connect ePlatform (https://www.trade.gov.in/pages/sourcefrom-india) once approved. For further information, please refer to the link herein.

Port restriction on import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India (27 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that the imports of the following goods from Bangladesh to any land port on India Bangladesh Border, except for Nhava Sheva Seaport Indian port shall not be allowed with immediate effect:

i. Flax tow and waste

j. Jute and other textile bast fibres, raw or retted

k. Jute (excluding flax, true hemp and ramie)

l. Single flax yarn

m. Single yarn of jute or of other textile bast fibres

n. Multiple folded

o. Woven fabrics or flax

p. Unbleached woven fabrics of jute or of other textile bast fibres

Extension in Minimum Import Price (MIP) Condition on import of Soda Ash covered under Chapter 28 (30 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Minimum Import Price (MIP) of ₹ 20,108 per MT for Soda Ash (Disodium Carbonate) on the following HS Codes, for a period of six months, that is, from 1st July 2025 up to 31st December 2025:

a. 28362010

b. 28362020

c. 28362090

