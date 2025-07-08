ARTICLE
8 July 2025

TPM Newsletter: July 2025 - Foreign Trade Policy

TC
TPM Consultants

Contributor

TPM Consultants logo
TPM was founded in 1999 as the first firm dealing exclusively in the field of trade remedies. TPM has assisted domestic producers, in India and overseas, suffering due to cheap and unfair imports to avail the necessary protection under the umbrella of the WTO Agreements. TPM also assists exporters and importers facing trade remedial investigations in India or other countries. TPM has assisted exporters facing investigations in a number of jurisdictions such as China, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, European Union, GCC, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Ukraine and USA. TPM also provides services in the field of trade policy, non-tariff barriers, competition law, trade compliance, indirect taxation, trade monitoring and analysis. It also represents industries before the Government in matters involving customs policy.
Explore Firm Details
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the fixation of SION for Sodium Citrate, allowing 0.740 kg of Citric Acid Monohydrate to be imported per kg of finished product.
India International Law
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Fixation of a new Standard Input Output Norms (SIONs) under 'Chemical and Allied Products' (10 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified the fixation of SION for Sodium Citrate, allowing 0.740 kg of Citric Acid Monohydrate to be imported per kg of finished product

'Source from India' launched on Trade Connect ePlatform for all Status Holders (13 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has launched the 'Source from India' feature on the Trade Connect ePlatform. The new portal will allow Status Holders to create their own micro pages where they can provide their product details as well as the credentials of their entity. Micropages of such exporters will be publicly made visible on 'Source from India' page of Trade Connect ePlatform (https://www.trade.gov.in/pages/sourcefrom-india) once approved. For further information, please refer to the link herein.

Port restriction on import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India (27 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that the imports of the following goods from Bangladesh to any land port on India Bangladesh Border, except for Nhava Sheva Seaport Indian port shall not be allowed with immediate effect:

i. Flax tow and waste

j. Jute and other textile bast fibres, raw or retted

k. Jute (excluding flax, true hemp and ramie)

l. Single flax yarn

m. Single yarn of jute or of other textile bast fibres

n. Multiple folded

o. Woven fabrics or flax

p. Unbleached woven fabrics of jute or of other textile bast fibres

Extension in Minimum Import Price (MIP) Condition on import of Soda Ash covered under Chapter 28 (30 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has extended the Minimum Import Price (MIP) of ₹ 20,108 per MT for Soda Ash (Disodium Carbonate) on the following HS Codes, for a period of six months, that is, from 1st July 2025 up to 31st December 2025:

a. 28362010

b. 28362020

c. 28362090

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
TPM Consultant
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More