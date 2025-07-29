Powering India's Green Future: Pioneering Energy Efficiency & Decarbonization (Podcast)

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Saurabh Diddi to the ESG Decibel Podcast Series. As the Director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, Mr. Diddi brings over 20 years of leadership and expertise in energy policy, carbon reduction, and decarbonization.

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.

Guest - Saurabh Diddi Director, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Ministry of Power, Government of India

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Saurabh Diddi to the ESG Decibel Podcast Series. As the Director of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, Mr. Diddi brings over 20 years of leadership and expertise in energy policy, carbon reduction, and decarbonization. With credentials as a Certified Energy Auditor (CEA), MBA, and B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering, he has successfully implemented innovative programs like the National Mission for Enhanced Energy Efficiency, the Zero Carbon Building Programme, and the National Carbon Market. Under his leadership, India has seen a significant shift towards energy efficiency, resulting in over US$12 billion investments and energy savings of ~69.5 billion units. Mr. Diddi's work continues to drive India's transition to a more sustainable and low-carbon future, forging partnerships with key stakeholders and positioning India as a global leader in energy efficiency and climate action

self

This article is for information purpose only. It is not intended to constitute, and should not be taken as legal advice, or a communication intended to solicit or establish commercial motives with any. The firm shall not have any obligations or liabilities towards any acts or omission of any reader(s) consequent to any information contained herein. The readers are advised to consult competent professionals in their own judgment before acting on the basis of any information provided hereby.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.