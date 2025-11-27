Energy, Infrastructure And Natural Resources Law Corner Bulletin

Introduction

The months of September and October 2025 were significant in India's energy transition journey and crucial regulatory and judicial developments were also observed in the natural resources and infrastructure sectors.

Notably, the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is the first major proposal to overhaul the electricity laws in almost two decades and it seeks to reform the Indian power sector to make it financially resilient, environmentally sustainable, and capable of supporting globally competitive industries. The Amendment Bill marks a significant step towards strengthening India's power sector.

Significant changes were proposed by the draft Electricity (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025, to the requirements for captive generating plants under Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules, 2005, thereby potentially offsetting the regulatory certainty provided by the Supreme Court in its decision in the matter of Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited v.

Gayatri Shakti Paper and Board Limited., 2023 SCC OnLine 1276.

The National Policy on Geothermal Energy was also notified, which supports development of geothermal energy through incentives. The Ministry of Mines notified the effective date of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025, bringing into force a suite of reforms designed to modernise India's mineral governance framework on and from September 1, 2025.

This edition of our Energy, Infrastructure and Natural Resources Newsletter covers these significant updates and many more. This edition also examines key judicial developments relevant to the sector. We hope that it will make an interesting read.

Ministry of Power (MoP)

The Ministry of Power, Government of India (MoP) has notified the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2025 (Electricity Amendment Rules 2025) on 19th September, 2025, which amends Rule 18 of the Electricity Rules, 2005 (Electricity Rules). Rule 18 of the Electricity Rules formally recognises energy storage systems as a part of the power systems, as defined under Section 2 of the Electricity Act, 2003 (Electricity Act).

The Electricity Amendment Rules 2025 explicitly recognises consumers' rights to:

Develop, own, and operate energy storage systems; and Purchase, lease, or rent storage capacity from any developer or owner of an energy storage

The MoP published the draft Electricity (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025 (Draft Amendment Rules 2025) on 23rdSeptember 2025, which seek to amend Rule 3 of the Electricity Rules which prescribe the eligibility criteria for captive generating plants.

The Draft Amendment Rules 2025 propose key changes to the captive eligibility requirements applicable to associations of persons:

The Draft Amendment Rules 2025 propose to remove the proportionality Under the existing Electricity Rules, an association of persons was required to ensure that each captive user held at least 26% ownership and consumed at least 51% of the electricity generated in proportion to its shareholding, subject to a permissible variation of 10%. Under the changes proposed by the Draft Amendment Rules 2025 , the 26% ownership and 51% consumption thresholds need only be satisfied "collectively" by the association of persons; and The Draft Amendment Rules 2025 introduce a ceiling on captive Under the Draft Amendment Rules 2025, each member of the association of persons may claim captive consumption benefits only up to 110% of their proportionate entitlement, computed with reference to their ownership share in the generating plant.

On 27th September 2025, the MoP notified the revised minimum renewable energy consumption requirements for designated consumers (Revised RCO Compliance Framework), superseding its earlier notification issued vide S.O. 4617(E), dated 20th October 2023.

Key changes introduced under the Revised RCO Compliance Framework include:

No additional renewable purchase obligation under the Electricity Act will apply to designated State-level renewable purchase obligations have been subsumed within the renewable consumption obligations under the Revised RCO Compliance consumption obligations across wind, hydro, and other renewable energy components have been made fungible, allowing surplus consumption under one or more components to offset deficits under consumption obligations for distributed renewable energy have been designated as non-fungible, such that deficits under this component cannot be offset by surplus from other components, although any surplus under distributed renewable energy may be used to set off deficits consumption from nuclear power sources is to be excluded when determining compliance with the consumption obligations.

Under the Revised RCO Compliance Framework, designated consumers may meet their minimum renewable energy consumption requirements through direct consumption of renewable electricity, purchase of renewable energy certificates (including those procured under virtual power purchase agreements), or payment of a buyout price specified by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The MoP has proposed sweeping amendments to the to the Electricity Act, 2003 vide the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 issued on 9th October 2025, (Amendment Bill 2025), inviting public comments and suggestions. The Amendment Bill 2025 represents the first major overhaul of the Electricity Act, in almost 2 decades and seeks to reform the Indian power sector to make it financially resilient, environmentally sustainable, and capable of supporting globally competitive industries. To achieve these objectives, the Amendment Bill 2025 introduces several key measures, including the following:

Cost-Reflective Tariffs and Suo Motu Determination: The Amendment Bill 2025 proposes to mandate cost-reflective tariff determination by amending

Section 61(g) of the Electricity Act and empowers electricity regulatory commissions to initiate suo motu tariff proceedings under Section 64 of the Electricity Act where distribution licensees delay filings, aiming to improve financial discipline and reduce revenue gaps. Exemption from Universal Service Obligation: The Amendment Bill 2025 proposes exempting distribution licensees from the universal service obligation for capable commercial and industrial consumers, while designating a supplier of last The measure seeks to reduce excess power contracting by distribution licensees. Shared Use of Distribution Networks: Amendments to Sections 14 and 42 of the Electricity Act have been proposed to enable multiple distribution licensees to operate using shared networks to prevent duplication of infrastructure. This proposed amendment aims to improve efficiency in network expansion and reduce unnecessary capital Rationalisation of Cross-Subsidies: A new proviso to Section 61(g) of the Electricity Act has been proposed which mandates eliminating cross- subsidies for manufacturing enterprises, railways, and metro systems within 5 The proposal aims to lower industrial power costs and enhance competitiveness of the industrial sector of the country. Establishment of Electric Line Authority: Amendments proposed to Section 164 of the Electricity Act seek to establish an Electric Line Authority to assume powers previously exercised under the repealed Telegraph Act, Constitution of Electricity Council: A new Section 166(1A) is proposed to be inserted under the Electricity Act to establish an Electricity Council to advise governments, harmonise policy positions, and coordinate reform The body is intended to strengthen cooperative federalism and enhance alignment across central and state jurisdictions.

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE)

Notification of the National Policy on Geothermal Energy

On 15th September 2025, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India (MNRE) has notified the National Policy on Geothermal Energy (National Geothermal Policy). The National Geothermal Policy acknowledges the significance of integrating geothermal energy into India's renewable energy mix, given the country's substantial geothermal potential arising from its unique geological settings.

The National Geothermal Policy recognises the challenges associated with development of geothermal energy, i.e., - high upfront costs and exploration risks, and seeks to address these challenges through policy measures aimed at: (i) facilitating investments from both – private and public sector; and (ii) streamlining regulatory processes.

The primary goals of the National Geothermal Policy,

inter-alia, are:

Enhancing research and technological capabilities in geothermal exploration, drilling, reservoir management, and cost-effective power Promoting geothermal heating and cooling solutions, including ground source heat pumps and other direct-use applications for

By a notification dated 17th September 2025, the MNRE extended the timelines under the Scheme for Development of Solar Parks and Ultra Mega Solar Power Projects (Development Scheme) by 3 years, i.e., until March 31, 2029, to facilitate the completion of ongoing solar parks and settlement of committed liabilities. The MNRE has further clarified that new sanctions or approvals under the Development Scheme may be accorded only until 31st March 2026, subject to the availability of capacity.

The MNRE had launched the Development Scheme in March 2017 with the objective of establishing at least 50 solar parks, each having a capacity of 50 MW or more.1The solar parks were initially targeted for completion by FY 2019–2020; however, this deadline has been successively extended over time.

Guidelines for the Waste-to-Energy Scheme were issued on 2nd November 2022 by the MNRE, to promote the generation of biogas, BioCNG, power, and producer/ syngas from urban, industrial, and agricultural waste and residues (W2E Programme).

On 3rd October 2025, to further streamline processes, ensure timely processing, and make the documentation under the W2E Programme more user-friendly, several changes have been proposed to the application process.

On 29th October 2025, the MNRE published the Standard Operating Procedure for ALMM-Wind and

ALMM-WTC (SOP). This SOP governs the process for all entities applying for enlistment in either the ALMM- Wind or ALMM-WTC.

The ALMM-Wind is a list of type and quality certified wind turbine models that are eligible for installation in the country. Similarly, ALMM-WTC is a list to be issued by the MNRE for the key wind turbine components (including blades, towers, generators, gearboxes, and main, pitch, and yaw bearings) that can be used for manufacturing wind turbine models listed in ALMM- Wind.

Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Public Consultation for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Eligibility Conditions for Registration of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal) (Amendment) Rules, 2025 (LNG Amendment Rules 2025).

On 24th October 2025, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India (MoPNG) issued a public notice inviting comments on the LNG Amendment Rules 2025 which seek to amend the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Eligibility Conditions for Registration of Liquefied Natural Gas Terminal) Rules, 2012 (Conditions for Registration Rules).

Section 11 of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board Act, 2006 (PNGRB Act) empowers the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (Board) to register entities desirous of establishing or operating liquified natural gas terminals (LNG Terminals). Further, Section 15(1) of the PNGRB Act provides that entities desirous of establishing or operating liquified natural gas terminals must fulfil the eligibility criteria prescribed by the Board.

The LNG Amendment Rules 2025 aim to promote fair access and transparency in the operation of LNG terminals, in the broader public interest, to enhance the availability of liquefied natural gas in the country.

Under the LNG Amendment Rules 2025, entities seeking to establish or operate an LNG terminal for importing liquified natural gas may apply for registration only if they have (i) a minimum net worth of INR 1,500 crore in each of the preceding three financial years (at the entity, parent, or promoter level), and (ii) experience in completing an infrastructure project exceeding INR 1,000 crore or in building and operating a hydrocarbon project exceeding INR 600 crore within the previous five years.

Further, applicants intending to operate an LNG Terminal must additionally maintain a credible plan to hold storage capacity at least 10% above day-to-day regasification requirements, which must be made available upon direction of the Central Government.

Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change

The Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India (MoEF&CC) issued guidelines in September 2025 for using the afforestation raised over degraded forest lands under the green credit programme to meet the requirement of compensatory afforestation (Afforestation Guidelines), under the provisions of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 (Van Sanrakshan Rules).

Rule 14(d) of the Van Sanrakshan Rules permits the use of afforestation raised by government departments or other entities over degraded forest lands, revenue forest lands, or non-forest lands under any Central Government schemes, programmes, and/or policies to meet the compensatory afforestation obligations prescribed under the Van Sanrakshan Rules. Such utilisation is, however, subject to the terms and conditions specified by the Central Government. The Afforestation Guidelines have accordingly been notified to give effect to and facilitate the implementation of this provision.

The Afforestation Guidelines prescribe the preconditions and procedure for the exchange of lands restored under the Green Credit Programme2 towards meeting the compensatory afforestation requirements stipulated under the Van Sanrakshan Rules.

Ministry of Coal

On 16th September 2025, the Ministry of Coal, Government of India (MoC) published the Draft Coal Exchange Rules, 2025 (Draft Coal Exchange Rules), seeking to establish a coal trading platform.

The Government of India anticipates that domestic coal production will continue to expand significantly—having already surpassed the 1 billion tonne mark in financial year 2024–25 and projected to exceed 1.5 billion tonnes by 2030. With this anticipated increase in availability, India is expected to transition towards a surplus coal scenario, prompting a fundamental shift in existing coal sale and distribution mechanisms. In view of this evolving market landscape, the Ministry of Coal has proposed the Draft Coal Exchange Rules to introduce a trading framework for coal and lignite, and has invited public comments thereon.

The Draft Coal Exchange Rules have been issued under the powers conferred by Section 188 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957

(MMDR Act), which authorises the Central Government to promote market development, including trading of minerals, their concentrates, or processed forms (including metals) through mineral exchanges, and to appoint an authority for their regulation. The MMDR Act defines a "mineral exchange" as an electronic trading platform or marketplace registered under the MMDR Act, where buyers and sellers of minerals, their concentrates, or processed forms (including metals) may transact, trade, or enter into contracts, including derivative contracts. Notably, coal is classified as a specified mineral under Part A of the First Schedule to the MMDR Act.

(1) of the MMDR Act for grant of Prospecting Licenses/ Mining Leases to 125 square kilometres in respect of coal blocks located in Madhya Pradesh State.

Section 6(1) of the MMDR Act provides that no person shall acquire in respect of any mineral or prescribed group of associated minerals in a State (a) one or more

prospecting licences covering a total area of more than 25 square kilometres; or (b) one or more mining leases covering a total area of more than 10 square kilometres.

However, the proviso thereunder provides that if the Central Government is of the opinion that in the interest of the development of any mineral or industry, it is necessary so to do, it may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, increase the aforesaid area limits in respect of prospecting licence or mining lease, in so far as it pertains to any particular mineral, or to any specified category of deposits of such mineral, or to any particular mineral located in any particular area.

Earlier, in order to expedite the process of obtaining clearances and to further facilitate early operationalization of coal blocks, the Ministry of Coal vide an office order dated 7thMarch 2024, exercising powers under Section 6(1) of the MMDR Act, had increased the area limit for obtaining one or more prospecting licences from 25 square kilometres to 35 square kilometres and area limits for obtaining one or more mining leases from 10 square kilometres to 35 square kilometres in respect of coal blocks located in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

On 6th October 2025, the MoC has further issued an order under Section 6(1) of the MMDR Act, increasing the area limits for prospecting licences and mining leases for coal blocks in the State of Madhya Pradesh to 125 square kilometres each.

Ministry of Mines

The Ministry of Mines, Government of India (MoM) vide a notification dated 1stSeptember 2025, has notified the effective date of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025 (Mines Amendment Act), bringing into force a suite of reforms designed to modernise India's mineral governance framework on and from September 1, 2025.

Key highlights of the Mines Amendment Act include:

A new definition of "mineral exchange" has been inserted in Section 3 of the MMDR Act, establishing an electronic platform for mineral trading, including A new Section 6A allowing holders of mining leases and composite licences for deep-seated minerals to seek a one-time extension of their leased area to include contiguous land, subject to limits of 10% and 30%, respectively. The requirement to obtain prior approval of the central government for granting composite licences for notified minerals in areas with inadequate mineral evidence has been State governments may now directly grant such licences under Section 11 of the MMDR Act. A new Section 15B permits inclusion of additional minerals in existing leases, with corresponding payments as specified in the newly introduced eighth schedule. A new Section 18B empowers the central government to promote and regulate mineral exchanges as part of a structured and transparent mineral market.

On 8thSeptember 2025, the MoM notified the incentive scheme for promotion of critical minerals recycling (Incentive Scheme), for providing financial incentives to the industry to develop recycling capacity for critical materials in the country for the separation and

production of critical minerals from secondary sources through recycling. The Incentive Scheme aims to foster economic resilience in critical minerals through increased domestic capacity and reduced import dependence; and to address recycling capacity shortfalls amidst increasing availability of feedstock.

The key highlights of the incentive scheme are:

The Incentive Scheme is aimed for recyclers of secondary products involved in the recovery and extraction of critical minerals, registered in India. Authorization of recycling facilities by the central pollution control board /state pollution control board will be a mandatory eligibility It will apply to both new investments and projects involving expansion, modernization, or diversification of existing The Incentive Scheme provides both capex and opex subsidies, subject to an incentive ceiling of either ₹ 50 crore or ₹ 25 crore, depending on the beneficiary's group classification based on its global manufacturing revenue (i.e., the total revenue earned by a company including its holding or subsidiary entities, as applicable). The Incentive Scheme will operate for a tenure of 6 years, from FY 2025–26 to FY 2030–31.

On 24th September 2025, the Ministry of Mines issued an order under Section 20A of the MMDR Act for the purposes of providing transition provisions for the pending applications that were submitted to the state governments for grant of mineral concessions in respect of minerals Barytes, Felspar, Mica and Quartz (Transitional Provision Order), when these minerals were classified as minor minerals.

The Central Government initially classified Barytes, Felspar, Mica, and Quartz as minor minerals3 but later reclassified them as minerals other than minor minerals (hereinafter, 'major minerals').4The Central Government, having earlier issued transitory provisions for existing mining leases of Barytes, Felspar, Mica, and Quartz following their reclassification as major minerals,5now proposes additional transition measures for applicants who had progressed under the earlier regime. These provisions aim to facilitate a smooth shift for entities that had either received letters of intent for mineral concessions or were selected as preferred bidders under the framework for minor minerals, ensuring that their applications are duly transitioned to the regulatory regime applicable to major minerals without disrupting ongoing processes.

The Transitional Provision Order provide that:

where an application has been made for grant of a mineral but the State Government has not issued letter of intent (by whatever name called) for granting the mineral concession before 20th February 2025, the application shall lapse. Applications for mineral concessions where no letter of intent was issued before 20th February 2025 shall stand lapsed. Where a valid letter of intent existed or a preferred bidder had been selected before 20thFebruary 2025, the mining lease may be granted in accordance with the rules made by the state government in respect of minor minerals within 2 years from the date of publication of the Transitional Provision No lease shall be executed thereafter. Once the lease is executed, all provisions of the MMDR Act and rules applicable to major minerals shall apply.

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Publication of Draft CERC (Terms & Conditions for Renewable Energy Certificates for Renewable Energy Generation) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2025

On 22nd September 2025, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) published the draft CERC (Terms and Conditions for Renewable Energy Certificates for Renewable Energy Generation) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (Draft REC Amendment Regulations).

The key amendments sought to be introduced under the Draft REC Amendment Regulations include:

Renewable energy generating plants that do not meet the conditions for captive generation under the Electricity Rules but have self-consumption have now been made eligible for issuance of Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The timeline for submission of applications for RECs has been Earlier, applications were required to be submitted within three months from the end of the financial year; they must now be submitted within three months from the date of certification by the concerned state commission regarding the purchase of electricity from renewable sources in excess of the renewable purchase obligation determined by such commission. Different certificate multipliers have been prescribed for renewable energy generating stations and captive generating stations based on their commissioning period — e., those commissioned between 5th December 2022 and the effective date of the CERC (Terms and Conditions for Renewable Energy Certificates for Renewable Energy Generation) (First Amendment) Regulations, 2025, and those commissioned thereafter. Provisions have also been introduced to clarify the treatment of RECs under virtual power purchase

Central Electricity Authority

On 10th September 2025, the Centra Electricity Authority (CEA) issued a circular regarding the identification of unit(s) of a generating station for captive purposes owned by a special purpose vehicle (CEA Circular). The Circular follows the notification of the 'Procedure for Verification of Captive Status of Generating Plants where the Captive Generating Plant and its Captive User(s) are located in more than one State' (Verification Procedure), notified by the CEA earlier this year.

Pursuant to Rule 3(1)(b) of the Electricity Rules and paragraph 6.8(i) of the Verification Procedure, where a generating station is owned by an special purpose

vehicle and specific unit(s) are identified for captive use, such identification must be intimated to the verifying authority under the Verification Procedure, the concerned distribution licensee, and the relevant regional or state load despatch centre. The CEA Circular prescribes the format for providing this intimation.

On 6th October 2025, the CEA has published the draft CEA (Technical Standards for Construction of Electrical Plants and Electrical Lines) (2nd Amendment) Regulations, 2025 (Draft Construction Amendment Regulations).

Draft Construction Amendment Regulations seek to amend the CEA (Technical Standards for Construction of Electrical Plants and Electrical Lines) Regulations, 2022,

to prescribe the technical standards for construction of, inter-alia, (i) renewable energy stations and battery energy storage systems, (ii) solar power plants, (iii) floating solar plants, (iv) onshore wind power plants, (v) off-shore wind power plants etc.

On 6th October 2025, the CEA has published the draft CEA (Cyber Security in Power Sector) Regulations, 2025 (Draft Cyber Security Regulations).

The Draft Cyber Security Regulations are applicable to:

(i) all entities which own, operate, or manage operational technology infrastructure associated with the power systems and their information technology

infrastructure that is physically or logically connected to such operational technology infrastructure, and (ii) power exchanges and over the counter platforms.

A central feature of the Draft Cyber Security Regulations is the designation of Computer Security Incident Response Team –Power (CSIRT-Power) (i.e., an organisation established by the MoP as an extended arm of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)) as the nodal agency for cyber security coordination in the power sector. Coordinating and collaborating with CERT-In, CSIRT–Power will collect and analyse cyber security incident, issue advisories, coordinate responses, and assist utilities in preparing and testing their Cyber Crisis Management Plans.

The Draft Cyber Security Regulations are to come into force 6 months after their publication in the official gazette.

Bureau of Energy Efficiency

On 25th September 2025, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency published the draft corporate average fuel consumption standards for 2027–32 (Draft CAFC), proposing the next phase of fuel-efficiency norms for passenger vehicles and light-duty commercial vehicles.

Under Rule 115-G of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 (CMV Rules), every manufacturer or importer of M1 category of motor vehicles (i.e., passenger cars with seating capacity not exceeding 9 persons including the driver and gross vehicle weight not exceeding 3,500 kg) which are type approved under Rule 126 of the CMV Rules, manufactured or imported for sale in India, are required to comply with the average fuel consumption standard, notified by the Central Government.

Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB)

On 17thSeptember 2025, the PNGRB published a public notice seeking stakeholder feedback on the concept paper on LPG interoperable service delivery (Concept Paper).

The Concept Paper identifies key challenges in LPG service delivery, supported by complaint data, and proposes a framework for inter-company service portability while drawing on global best practices.

The highlighted challenges include: (i) delivery delays; (ii) non-compliance with delivery standards under the marketing discipline guidelines issued by the oil marketing companies (OMCs); and (iii) supply disruptions and outages. Against this backdrop, the Concept Paper observes that a "business-as-usual" approach is insufficient to address persistent service inefficiencies and underscores the need for a structural

reform in how LPG companies collaborate to serve consumers. It accordingly proposes the establishment of a cross-service mechanism, under which the nearest available LPG distributor, irrespective of the parent company, would fulfill a booking if the primary company's distributor is unable to do so within 24 hours.

The Concept Paper emphasises that all OMCs share a common mandate from the Government of India—to ensure reliable, affordable, and timely access to cooking fuel for all households. Operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, OMCs sell LPG at uniform prices (with government subsidies where applicable) and are collectively responsible for advancing national energy access objectives. From the consumer's perspective, LPG cylinders marketed by different OMCs are functionally identical—standardised 14.2 kg cylinders with uniform regulator fittings and gas composition—rendering them interchangeable in practical terms. This inherent substitutability forms the basis for envisioning a

cross-service model aimed at enhancing service reliability and consumer satisfaction.

Central Pollution Control Board

In September 2025, the Central Pollution Control Board issued detailed guidelines for silica sand mining and washing plants (CPCB Guidelines), aimed at regulating environmental impacts arising from silica sand mining and silica sand washing plants.

The Hon'ble National Green Tribunal in November, 2024 had directed the CPCB to prepare detailed guidelines in respect of silica sand mining and silica washing plants, to be followed and observed by the concerned statutory regulators while granting permissions/consents under

Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 1981 and no objection certificates under the provisions of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, for silica sand mining and silica sand washing plants.

The CPCB Guidelines set out several requirements concerning, inter-alia, implementation of measures for control of dust generated form loading, unloading, crushing, and drilling operations for silica; implementation of forestation and afforestation programmes in mining areas to increase green cover; installation of pollution control systems to control fugitive emissions emitted during the silica drying process; and mandatory utilisation of mud residue generated during silica washing

Footnotes

1 Office Memorandum No. 30/26/2014-15/NSM dated March 21, 2017; National Solar Mission Division, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Available at: https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3716e1b8c6cd17b771da77391355749f3/uploads/2022/12/2022122134.pdf

2 The Green Credit Programme is a national initiative designed to incentivise environmentally positive actions through a market-based mechanism, enabling the generation of tradable green credits that may be exchanged on a domestic market The programme recognises tree plantation activities as an eligible measure for the generation of green credits, in accordance with the provisions of the Green Credit Rules, 2023.

3 Notification No, O. 423(E) dated the 10th February, 2015.

4 Notification S.O. 924 (E) dated 20th February, 2025.

5 Order dated 1st May,

