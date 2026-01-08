Supreme Court's Orders On Aravali Hills – An Evolving Landscape

Introduction

The Aravali Hills and Range (Aravalis), often described as the 'green lungs' of North Western India, have for centuries sustained diverse ecosystems and supported the livelihoods of numerous communities. The Aravalis serve as the indispensable ecological and socio-economic backbone of the region, functioning as the primary geographical barrier separating the arid North Western desert from the fertile Northern plains.

Historical Context and Judicial Intervention

Owing to its ancient geological formation, the Aravalis host some of the nation's most significant mineral deposits. Despite their historical and environmental significance, the Aravalis have faced escalating anthropogenic pressures. Decades of unchecked urbanization, systematic deforestation, and intensive resource extraction have exerted immense strain upon this inherently fragile ecosystem.

Since 2002, the Supreme Court has been actively seized of issues concerning mining operations within the Aravalis and the concomitant necessity of protecting its fragile ecology. Historically, the absence of a central uniform definition led each State—Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat—to adopt divergent criteria for demarcating the territorial extent of the range.

The Need for a Uniform Definition

This definitional inconsistency was brought before the Supreme Court in the context of unchecked mining activities, highlighting the urgent need for a 'uniform definition'. By order dated 09.05.2024, the Court acknowledged this necessity and directed the constitution of a Committee comprising key officials from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), State Forest Departments, Forest Survey of India, Central Empowered Committee, and Geological Survey of India.

Committee Report and Definition

The Committee submitted its report on 03.10.2025, recommending the following operational definition:

Aravali Hills: Any landform in the Aravali districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief, determined with reference to the lowest contour line encircling the landform. The entire area within this contour, including supporting slopes and associated features, is deemed part of the hill.

Any landform in the Aravali districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more from the local relief, determined with reference to the lowest contour line encircling the landform. The entire area within this contour, including supporting slopes and associated features, is deemed part of the hill. Aravali Range: Two or more Aravali Hills located within a proximity of 500 metres of each other, with the intervening land treated as part of the range.

Supreme Court's Judgment Dated 20.11.2025

Upon comprehensive examination, the Supreme Court, in its judgment dated 20.11.2025, formally accepted the Committee's findings and issued the following key directions:

Acceptance of Committee Recommendations: The Court accepted the Committee's definition of Aravali Hills and Ranges as provided by MoEF&CC. Prohibition of Mining in Core/Inviolate Areas: Mining is strictly prohibited in core/inviolate areas, with exceptions only as carved out in paragraph 7.3.1 of the Committee's Report. Sustainable Mining and Anti-Illegal Mining Measures: The Court endorsed steps for sustainable mining and stringent measures to prevent illegal mining. Preparation of Master Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM): MoEF&CC was directed to prepare an MPSM through ICFRE for the entire Aravalis, including: Identification of permissible and prohibited areas for mining.

Analysis of cumulative environmental impacts and ecological carrying capacity.

Detailed post-mining restoration and rehabilitation measures. Moratorium on New Mining Leases: No new mining leases to be granted until the MPSM is finalized. Regulation of Existing Mining Operations: Existing mining activities to continue only in strict compliance with the Committee's recommendations.

Recent Developments: Stay and Further Clarifications

Following the judgment, several Interlocutory Applications (IAs), Miscellaneous Applications (MAs), and petitions were filed, challenging the Committee's findings and seeking clarifications. Environmentalists have raised concerns regarding potential ambiguities and the risk of misinterpretation or improper implementation of the new definition and Court directions.

In response the three-member Bench of Surya Kant, CJ., and J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George, JJ., to uphold complete justice and serve the broader public interest, stayed the Committee's recommendations, together with the findings and directions in the judgment dated 20-11-2025 , recognizing the need for further clarity, has ordered:

Constitution of a High-Powered Expert Committee: To undertake a comprehensive assessment of the Committee's report to reassess the earlier Committee's Report and to clarify the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, identifying exclusions, evaluating ecological risks of mining, and analyzing environmental impacts to ensure ecological integrity and for specifically addressing:

To undertake a comprehensive assessment of the Committee's report to reassess the earlier Committee's Report and to clarify the definition of the Aravalli Hills and Ranges, identifying exclusions, evaluating ecological risks of mining, and analyzing environmental impacts to ensure ecological integrity and for specifically addressing: Whether the 500-metre proximity criterion unduly narrows the protected area. Whether the 100-metre elevation threshold leaves lower hills unprotected. The ecological consequences of regulated mining in newly demarcated areas. The risk of degradation in areas excluded from protection. Any other systemic vulnerabilities requiring judicial intervention.

Stay on Implementation: All recommendations of the Committee and the Court's directions dated 20.11.2025 are to be kept in abeyance until the present proceedings reach logical finality.

All recommendations of the Committee and the Court's directions dated 20.11.2025 are to be kept in abeyance until the present proceedings reach logical finality. Absolute Ban on Mining Permissions: No new or renewed mining leases shall be granted in the Aravali Hills and Ranges (as defined in the FSI Report dated 25.08.2010) without prior permission of the Supreme Court.

Conclusion

The Supreme Court's latest order represents a significant recalibration of the regulatory framework governing the Aravali Hills. While the Court has laid down a robust roadmap for ecological preservation and sustainable resource management, it has also recognized the need for further scientific scrutiny and stakeholder consultation before any irreversible administrative or ecological actions are taken. The future of mining and conservation in the Aravalis now hinges on the findings of the newly constituted Expert Committee and the Court's final directions.

References:

Supreme Court Judgment dated 20.11.2025, In Re: Issue relating to definition of Aravali hills and ranges (2025 INSC 1338)

Committee Report dated 03.10.2025

FSI Report dated 25.08.2010

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.