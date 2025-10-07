TPM Newsletter: October 2025 - Non-Tariff Measures

Indian Updates
Amendment of Quality Control Order for different types of Woven Sacks (04 Sep)
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following Quality Control Order of HDPE/ PP packaging bags. The amendment shall now come into force on 6th January 2026.
- The Textiles — High-Density Polyethene (HDPE)/ Polypropylene (PP) Woven Sacks for Packaging of 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Textiles — Polypropylene (PP) Woven, Laminated, Block Bottom Valve Sacks for Packaging of 50 kg Cement (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Textiles — Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethene (HDPE) Laminated Woven Sacks for Mail Sorting, Storage, Transport and Distribution (Quality Control) Second Amendment Order, 2025.
Amendment of Quality Control Orders for certain Chemicals Amended (16 Sep)
The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers (Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals) has amended the following Quality Control Orders. The amended Orders shall now come into force on 12th September 2026.
- The Vinyl Chloride Monomer (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Ethylene Dichloride (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Polycarbonate (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
Amendment of Quality control order for certain Metals (25 Sep)
The Ministry of Mines has amended the following Quality Control Orders. The amended Orders shall now come into force on 17th April 2026.
- The Refined Zinc (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Refined Nickel (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Primary Lead (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
- The Tin Ingot (Quality Control) Amendment Order, 2025.
Global Updates
China
Draft Regulation on New Energy Vehicle Production and Product Access in China
The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China has issued a draft regulation titled “Regulations on the Management of New Energy Vehicle Production Enterprises and Product Access”. The regulation outlines requirements for companies producing New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) within China, including standards for their production activities and product eligibility. The initiative aims to protect human health and safety by ensuring that NEVs meet specific quality and safety benchmarks. Stakeholders may submit comments within 60 days from the notification dated 05th September 2025, i.e., by 04th November 2025.
