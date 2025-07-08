TPM Newsletter: July 2025 - Key Highlights

Indian Updates

Ministry of Mines launches the National Critical Mineral Mission (24 Jun) The Ministry of Mines has set up the National Critical Mineral Mission for seven years from 2024-25 to 2030-31. The objective of the mission is to develop a robust critical mineral supply chain to support India's goals of boosting economic activities, combating climate change, guaranteeing food security and ensuring sustainable development for all. In the course of seven years, the Ministry will increase the domestic production through expanding exploration, mining offshores, private exploration and recovering critical minerals. The Ministry will also work towards acquiring mineral assets abroad, recycle critical minerals, undertake research and development towards advancement of minerals and develop effective funding, financing and fiscal incentives. Moreover, the Ministry will focus on eliminating import duties and other barriers on critical minerals and on recyclable minerals, while focusing on a harmonised tariff structure through trade agreements. Currently, the Ministry has proposed an expenditure of ₹16,300 crore with ₹18,000 crore investment from PSUs.

Port restriction on import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India (27 Jun)

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has notified that the imports of the following goods from Bangladesh to any land port on India Bangladesh Border, except for Nhava Sheva Seaport Indian port shall not be allowed with immediate effect:

a. Flax tow and waste

b. Jute and other textile bast fibres, raw or retted

c. Jute (excluding flax, true hemp and ramie)

d. Single flax yarn

e. Single yarn of jute or of other textile bast fibres

f. Multiple folded

g. Woven fabrics or flax

h. Unbleached woven fabrics of jute or of other textile bast fibres

Continuation of Quantitative Restrictions on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke. (30 June)

On 30th June 2025, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification extending Quantitative Restrictions on imports of Low Ash Metallurgical Coke for a further period of six months from 1st July 2025 to 31st December 2025. The Quantitative Restrictions have been imposed and continued as a safeguard measure, pursuant to a significant increase in imports of Metallurgical Coke into India, which caused serious injury to the domestic industry. Therefore, the DGTR recommended imposition of safeguard measures in the form of country-wise quotas, vide final findings dated 26th December 2024. The measures were originally imposed vide Notification No. 44/2024-25 dated 26th December 2024, till 30th June 2025. The country-wise quota allocations originally notified remain unchanged during this extended period.

Updates concerning Measures by and against the USA

Amendment to additional measures imposed by the U.S. on imports of Steel and Aluminium articles and derivatives thereof (4 Jun)

On 3rd June 2025, the U.S. President issued a proclamation notifying amendment to the additional tariff measures imposed on imports of steel and aluminium articles and derivates. Pursuant to the amendment, the additional tariffs on steel and aluminium imports were enhanced from 25% to 50%. As per the proclamation issued by the U.S. President, the previously imposed tariffs have not yet enabled American industries to develop and maintain the rates of capacity utilization that are necessary for the sustained health and projected national defence needs.

It has been clarified that imports of steel and aluminium articles from the UK will be subjected to the additional tariffs of only 25%, pursuant to the U.S.-UK Economic Prosperity Deal, unless it is found that the UK has not complied its commitments under the aforementioned deal. Further, imports of aluminium articles from Russia will be subject to the 200% additional tariffs imposed previously. Moreover, articles constituting aluminium content smelted or casted in the U.S. are not subject to these additional tariffs.

Additionally, the Bureau of Industry and Security, Department of Commerce issued a notice, dated 12th June 2025 announcing inclusion of eleven new HTS 5 sub-headings under Chapter 84 and 94 to the list of steel derivatives attracting 50% additional tariffs. The newly added sub-headings majorly constitute house appliances such as refrigerators, dryers, washing machines, etc.

Reciprocal and anti-drug trafficking IEEPA tariffs challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court (17 Jun)

On 17th June 2025, two American importers, namely Hand2Mind and Learning Resources approached the U.S. Supreme Court, pending the decision of the Federal Court of Appeals in the matter concerning the reciprocal and Anti-drug trafficking IEEPA tariffs imposed by the U.S. President. The two importers had previously challenged the IEEPA tariffs imposed by the U.S. President, before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, stating that imposition of such tariffs was beyond the executive powers of the President under the IEEPA. The District Court had agreed and found that the tariffs imposed under the IEEPA were not sustainable.

In response, the U.S. Government approached the U.S. Court of Appeals challenging the ruling of the District Court, which is pending. While petitioning to the U.S. Supreme Court, the importers have highlighted that a decision on the validity of such tariffs require immediate action, considering its massive impact on every business and consumer across the nation.

Global Updates

India objects to proposed import control by Indonesia on cotton yarn at the WTO (03 Jun)

On 24th May 2025, Indonesia proposed safeguard measures against imports of cotton yarn due to concerns regarding about serious threat to its domestic industries. As an exporter of textiles products, India has objected to these proposed safeguard measures and has sought consultations with Indonesia to review and exchange views on the extension of the measure.

Uzbekistan affirms focus on concluding WTO accession by Ministerial Conference 14 (13 Jun)

The Deputy Prime of Uzbekistan has presented a roadmap entitled "Road to Yaoundé MC14", recalling the ambitious target of concluding WTO Accession of Uzbekistan by MC14. This outlines all necessary steps to finalize the accession 6 process with a clear timeline. The Prime Minister has also stated that Uzbekistan has taken tangible steps to advance accession and has undertaken key domestic market reforms like elimination of export-contingent subsidies and exclusive rights for state-owned enterprises in sectors such as gas, electricity and metals. Other reforms include the liberalization of price controls, acceleration of privatization and compliance with WTO intellectual property norms.

Sixth review of the trade policies and practices of Colombia (18 Jun)

The sixth review of the trade policies and practices of Colombia took place on 18th to 20th June 2025. One of the main national policy objectives has been to move from an extractive economy, based primarily on the export of mining and energy products, to a knowledge economy, based on innovation, science and technology, and trade in services. However, Colombia made no substantial changes to either its economic policy or its trade policy during the review period, even though its national policy plans state that the country is seeking to amend its productive structure.

Canada strengthens its measures to protect Canadian steel and aluminum workers and industries (19 Jun)

The Government of Canada announced a series of measures to protect Canadian steel and aluminium producers and workers. These measures come in response to the enhanced additional tariff measures imposed by the U.S. Among other things, Canada has announced that it will adjust the existing counter-tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminium imports so as to align them with the progress in broader trade discussions. Further, the Government of Canada will implement reciprocal procurement rules, wherein access to federal procurement opportunities will be limited to Canadian suppliers and trusted international partners offering reciprocal access through trade agreements. New Tariff Rate Quotas, equivalent to 100% of import levels as in 2024 will apply to steel imports from non-FTA countries, in order to prevent trade diversion and support market stability. Lastly, the government will immediately create two government-stakeholder task forces, one for steel and one for aluminium. These committees will meet regularly to closely monitor trade and market trends to support government decision making as well as steel and aluminium industries.

China expands zero-tariff policy for least developed countries (19 Jun)

China has notified the WTO of its expanded zero-tariff policy for Least Developed Countries (LDCs) that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing, raising product coverage from 98% to 100%. In addition to this, China pledged further steps to promote trade in goods, and to strengthen skills and technical training programs for African LDCs. These measures by China were broadly welcomed by WTO members.

Panel established to review Canadian surtaxes, Chinese duties on farm and fish products (23 Jun)

The Dispute Settlement Body has decided to create two new dispute settlement panels. At the request of China, the panel will investigate Canadian surtax measures on some of the Chinese goods, such as steel and aluminium goods and electric cars. Another panel will examine the new import taxes levied by China on specific Canadian agricultural and fisheries items, at Canada's request

