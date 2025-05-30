Annual Review On Coated Flat Steel From Vietnam

Today, May 28th, 2025, the Mexican Ministry of Economy published the Notice of Initiation of Annual Review of Antidumping Duties on imports of Coated Flat Steel from Vietnam, in the Official Gazette of the Federation.

Domestic Industry

The annual review was requested by Ternium México, S.A. de C.V.

Product under Review

Coated flat carbon and/or alloy steels, corrosion resistant, with metallic and/or non-metallic coating, also known as organic coating. Technically or commercially, they are known as galvanized sheet, galvalume, painted sheet, flat-rolled steel products coated with corrosion resistant metal or painted, hot hipped galvanized (galvanized), certain corrosion-resistant steel products, steel sheet metallic coated and pre-painted, galvanized sheet, or galvanneal.

Tariff Items

Coated flat steel enters into national territory under tariff items 7210.30.02, 7210.41.01, 7210.41.99, 7210.49.99, 7210.61.01, 7210.70.02, 7212.20.03, 7212.30.03, 7212.40.04, 7225.91.01, 7225.92.01, and 7226.99.99, and under Rule Eight 9802.00.01, 9802.00.02, 9802.00.03, 9802.00.04, 9802.00.06, 9802.00.07, 9802.00.10, 9802.00.12, 9802.00.13, 9802.00.14, 9802.00.15, and 9802.00.19 of the Mexican HTS.

Normal Value

The Ministry determined that Vietnam is a non-market economy and resorted to the surrogate country methodology for normal value, selecting Brazil.

Period of Review (Dumping)

The Ministry of Economy determined that the period of review will be November 1st, 2023, to October 31st, 2024.

Deadline

The last day to submit the questionnaire is July 7th, 2025, although an extension may be requested.

List of Producers and Exporters

Please check out the list of producers and exporters listed in the antidumping investigation in our legal alert.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.