Vietnam Intensifies Crackdown On Counterfeits Amid US Tariff Negotiations

In a decisive move to strengthen its trade position and reinforce commitments under ongoing tariff negotiations with the United States, the government of Vietnam has made a concerted effort to improve intellectual property enforcement within the country. A key catalyst for this was the prime minister issuing a decision requesting all authorities to initiate sweeping enforcement actions to crack down on counterfeit goods across all provinces.

Our firm has been actively involved in these operations. Working in close coordination with Vietnam's Market Surveillance Authority, Customs, and Border Police, the firm has been instrumental in planning, intelligence gathering, and on-site enforcement.

Key operations were conducted in major commercial hubs, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. In Hanoi, we collaborated with Market Surveillance Team No. 1 to inspect a major wholesaler in Hang Giay. These inspections resulted in the seizure of a significant volume of counterfeit perfumes and the identification of key suppliers within the illegal trade network.

In Ho Chi Minh City, our firm supported large-scale inspection campaigns at well-known markets, including Saigon Square. Acting on intelligence, authorities executed multiple raids targeting shops and stalls notorious for selling counterfeit branded products. Specialists from our firm provided logistical support and real-time analysis to ensure swift and effective intervention.

Beyond Vietnam's urban centers, efforts extended to critical border zones in northern and central Vietnam. We worked with Customs and Border Police at major checkpoints to inspect high-risk shipments suspected of containing counterfeit goods. These operations led to the interception of several container loads of illicit products.

The nationwide campaign also included targeted actions in several provinces known as hubs for storage and distribution. In Bac Giang, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Kien Giang, and Dong Nai, we assisted in coordinated raids on medium- to large-scale warehouses and distribution centers. These inspections uncovered extensive counterfeit inventories, leading to the temporary closure of multiple facilities and legal action against key perpetrators.

As Vietnam continues its tariff negotiations with the United States, these high-profile enforcement efforts send a clear message: Vietnam is serious about intellectual property enforcement and is taking concrete action to address long-standing concerns. With the backing of private partners like our firm, the country is bolstering its reputation as a responsible trade partner on the global stage.

