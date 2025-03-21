Uganda Unveils ICT Intellectual Property Guidelines To Foster Innovation And Commercialisation Technology

The Ugandan Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in collaboration with key partners, has launched the ICT Intellectual Property (IP) Guidelines to protect and commercialise innovation in Uganda's rapidly growing technology sector. The Guidelines were developed under the UJ-Connect initiative with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Ministry of Justice, Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB), KTA Advocates, and others. They offer a comprehensive framework for managing, owning and monetising intellectual property in the country.

The Guidelines aim to encourage innovation, promote best practices, protect intellectual property rights, and support the commercialisation of ideas, ultimately driving economic growth. During a dissemination workshop at the Innovation Village, Moses Watasa, the Commissioner of Communications and the representative of Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, stressed the need for ICT integration across various sectors and a strong legal framework to prevent IP rights' violations. He explained that the Guidelines offer a clear pathway for innovators, particularly those developing ICT solutions for government and public use, to secure their creations and realise their economic potential.

To ensure broad implementation, the Ministry will organise nationwide workshops to equip innovators with the necessary knowledge and tools to navigate the legal and commercial aspects of intellectual property. Additionally, the Ministry will utilise radio, television and digital platforms for wider reach. The launch of these Guidelines is expected to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem, accelerate Uganda's digital transformation and promote the country's economic growth.

