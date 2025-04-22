Uganda Introduces New ICT IP Guidelines

The guidelines, which were created with help from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and regional partners, aim to empower Ugandan innovators...

The guidelines, which were created with help from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and regional partners, aim to empower Ugandan innovators by offering a detailed structure for the management and commercialization of their intellectual property were published on 14 February 2025.

The guidelines focus on the registration of unique software and hardware innovations with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). They also highlight the importance of fostering partnerships between academia and the private sector to accelerate Uganda's industrialization and build a technology-driven economy. By giving inventors the resources they need to protect their intellectual property, Uganda hopes to promote a sustainable, innovation-based economy that is consistent with its Vision 2040 goals.

