16 May 2025

Directorate Of Copyright And Neighbouring Rights Established In Uganda

The celebration of World Intellectual Property Day in Uganda also marked the official establishment of the Directorate of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights, situated at the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB). The theme of World Intellectual Property Day, 2025 was “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP”. This theme closely aligns with the goals of the Directorate which is to promote the awareness of intellectual property rights and to champion creativity among local talent. The establishment of this Directorate, comprising of 23 officials, speaks to the government's commitment to advancing intellectual property rights in Uganda.

