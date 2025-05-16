Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) Joins EUIPO's Digital Database

In February 2024, the Togolese Institute for Intellectual Property and Technology (INPIT) launched a competition for a visual rebrand. The national competition was open to designers to submit a proposed new logo. The Ministry of Industry and Investment Promotion supported this competition in order to modernise INPIT's image.

On 30 April 2025, INPIT's new logo was revealed at a ceremony held in Togo's capital, Lomé. The winner, Pierre-Henri Kouabo, was announced and awarded a monetary prize along with 2 other winners. According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the fresh look of the logo reflects INPIT's goal to make innovation a pillar of economic competitiveness.

