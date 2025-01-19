ARTICLE
19 January 2025

Comparative Analysis Of IP Protection In East Africa: Uganda Vs. Rwanda, Tanzania, And Kenya

I
Inventa

Contributor

Inventa logo

Inventa is a leading Intellectual Property Law Firm, specialized in the protection and internationalization of trademarks, patents, industrial designs, copyright and domain names. With over 50 years of experience in Portugal, the European Union and all the African jurisdictions, Inventa has served thousands of clients holding large trademark and patent portfolios, and other entities dealing with R&D daily.

Our headquarters are based in Lisbon, Portugal, and we also have offices in Angola, Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cape Verde, Sao Tome, East Timor and Macao. Inventa also holds a large network of representatives all across the African region, including representation before the ARIPO and OAPI regional organizations, committed to delivering global coverage with local experience.

Explore Firm Details
Uganda's intellectual property (IP) framework has undergone significant updates in recent years, including the introduction of new trademark regulations and efforts to control counterfeiting.
Uganda Intellectual Property
Vera Albino

Uganda's intellectual property (IP) framework has undergone significant updates in recent years, including the introduction of new trademark regulations and efforts to control counterfeiting. However, despite these advancements, Uganda continues to face challenges in enforcement and efficiency. While its situation shares similarities with Tanzania in many aspects, it remains weaker compared to other bordering countries, particularly Kenya and Rwanda.

In an article published by IP STARS, Vera Albino presents a comparative analysis of Uganda's IP landscape, highlighting areas of opportunity where the country can improve enforcement, enhance investor confidence, and foster trade integration.

Read the full article on IP Stars.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Vera Albino
Vera Albino
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More