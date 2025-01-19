Comparative Analysis Of IP Protection In East Africa: Uganda Vs. Rwanda, Tanzania, And Kenya

Uganda's intellectual property (IP) framework has undergone significant updates in recent years, including the introduction of new trademark regulations and efforts to control counterfeiting. However, despite these advancements, Uganda continues to face challenges in enforcement and efficiency. While its situation shares similarities with Tanzania in many aspects, it remains weaker compared to other bordering countries, particularly Kenya and Rwanda.
In an article published by IP STARS, Vera Albino presents a comparative analysis of Uganda's IP landscape, highlighting areas of opportunity where the country can improve enforcement, enhance investor confidence, and foster trade integration.
