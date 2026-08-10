Estate Planning In India: Legal Guide For High-Net-Worth Individuals

Estate Planning in India has become an essential aspect of wealth management for high-net-worth individuals (“HNIs”). Modern wealth portfolios often extend beyond immovable property to include family businesses, listed and unlisted investments, overseas assets, private trusts, insurance policies, retirement benefits, and digital assets. Consequently, estate planning is no longer limited to drafting a Will. It requires a comprehensive legal strategy that facilitates the orderly transfer of wealth, minimises succession disputes, protects family interests, and preserves long-term legacy.

Although India currently does not impose an inheritance or estate tax, this should not be viewed as diminishing the importance of estate planning. Effective succession planning involves much more than tax efficiency. It encompasses legal, commercial, and governance mechanisms that ensure wealth is transferred according to the individual’s intentions while remaining compliant with evolving legal and regulatory requirements. Recent legislative developments further highlight the need to periodically review existing estate planning arrangements.

India’s Tax Framework: Beyond the Absence of Inheritance Tax

India abolished estate duty in 1985 and does not presently impose inheritance tax on assets inherited by legal heirs. While this provides a relatively favourable tax environment for succession planning, it should not be interpreted as eliminating tax implications altogether.

Where inherited assets are subsequently transferred, the tax consequences generally arise at the time of sale. Under the Income-tax framework, the cost of acquisition and the holding period of the previous owner are ordinarily available to the legal heir for the computation of capital gains. Consequently, inheritance often defers the tax liability rather than eliminating it altogether.

In addition, estate planning may also require consideration of

Stamp duty implications on certain transfers

Taxation of gifts in specified circumstances

Applicability of the General Anti-Avoidance Rules (GAAR)

Tax treatment of trusts and succession structures

Accordingly, tax efficiency should be viewed as only one component of a broader estate planning strategy.

Why Existing Estate Plans Should Be Reviewed

The implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025, effective from 1 April 2026, represents one of the most significant legislative developments affecting succession planning in recent years. While the new legislation substantially reorganises and renumbers the provisions governing income tax, gift taxation, capital gains, and trust taxation, existing Wills and trust deeds do not automatically become invalid merely because they were drafted with reference to the earlier legislation.

Nevertheless, estate planning documents prepared under the Income-tax Act, 1961 should be reviewed to ensure that statutory references, tax assumptions, and drafting continue to accurately reflect the current legal framework.

Further, the Repealing and Amending Act, 2025 has modified the legal position relating to probate in certain circumstances, thereby impacting the administration of estates. These developments underscore the importance of periodically reviewing succession documents to ensure they continue to achieve the intended legal and commercial outcomes.

The Importance of Aligning Nominations with Estate Planning Documents

One of the most common issues encountered in succession disputes arises from inconsistencies between nominations and testamentary documents.

For most financial assets, including bank accounts, fixed deposits and dematerialised securities, a nominee ordinarily acts as the recipient of the asset for the purpose of facilitating its transmission. Unless the governing statute provides otherwise, the beneficial entitlement to the asset is generally determined by the Will or the applicable law of succession rather than the nomination itself.

Insurance policies operate under a distinct statutory framework, and in certain circumstances specified nominees may acquire beneficial rights under the Insurance Act. Accordingly, insurance nominations should also be carefully reviewed as part of an integrated estate planning exercise.

As a matter of good governance, nominations maintained across bank accounts, mutual funds, portfolio management services (PMS), National Pension System (NPS) accounts, insurance policies and other investment vehicles should be periodically reviewed to ensure they are consistent with the beneficiaries identified under the overall succession plan.

Role of Private Trusts in Estate Planning in India

While a Will remains the primary instrument for succession planning, it becomes operative only upon the death of the testator and may, in appropriate cases, involve probate and other estate administration procedures. For families with substantial or complex asset holdings, private trusts often provide greater flexibility in managing wealth across generations.

Established under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, a private trust enables assets to be held and administered by trustees for the benefit of identified beneficiaries in accordance with the terms of the trust deed. Apart from facilitating continuity in wealth management, trusts can also provide confidentiality and structured succession planning.

Where appropriately structured, irrevocable trusts may also offer a degree of protection against certain creditor claims, subject to applicable insolvency laws, fraudulent transfer principles, and other statutory limitations. From a taxation perspective, the treatment of trust income depends upon the nature and structure of the trust, with discretionary trusts being subject to specific taxation provisions under the Income-tax Act. Consequently, careful legal and tax structuring remains critical to ensuring that the trust achieves its intended objectives.

Succession Planning for Family Businesses

For many HNIs, a significant portion of family wealth is concentrated in closely held companies or family-controlled enterprises. In such situations, estate planning must be viewed not merely as a succession exercise but also as an important element of corporate governance.

The absence of a clearly documented succession plan may result in prolonged management disputes, uncertainty regarding ownership and control, and disruption to business operations. Accordingly, succession planning should be supported by appropriate governance mechanisms, including shareholder agreements, holding structures, family constitutions, and clearly documented decision-making processes. These arrangements complement a Will and help ensure that ownership transitions occur in an orderly and commercially efficient manner.

Cross-Border Assets Require Coordinated Planning

As Indian HNIs increasingly acquire residential, commercial and financial assets across multiple jurisdictions, estate planning has become inherently cross-border. A single Indian Will may not adequately address succession issues relating to overseas assets, particularly where foreign jurisdictions impose separate inheritance or estate taxes.

For example, the United States may levy federal estate tax—currently at rates of up to 40%—depending upon the individual’s residency status, domicile, and the nature of the assets involved. Similarly, the United Kingdom imposes inheritance tax, subject to applicable thresholds, exemptions and domicile-related rules.

Accordingly, individuals with international assets should consider coordinated succession planning across relevant jurisdictions to minimise conflicts and ensure that testamentary documents operate harmoniously without inadvertently revoking one another.

The scope of estate planning is also expanding with the recognition of newer asset classes. Recent judicial developments acknowledging cryptocurrency as a form of property capable of being held in trust further demonstrate the need for estate plans to expressly address digital assets alongside traditional investments.

Conclusion

Estate planning is not a one-time exercise but an evolving legal process that should reflect changes in legislation, family circumstances, asset portfolios and business interests. While India continues to offer a favourable inheritance tax regime, effective succession planning requires considerably more than preparing a Will.

For high-net-worth individuals and family-owned businesses, a well-structured estate plan should integrate testamentary documents, trusts, business succession mechanisms, nominations and cross-border planning into a cohesive legal framework. Periodic review of these arrangements is essential to ensure they remain legally effective and aligned with the family’s long-term wealth preservation and succession objectives.