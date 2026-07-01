Relationship With Money: Why Understanding Your Money Story Is Essential To Financial Prosperity (Podcast)

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Relationship with Money: Why understanding your money story is essential to financial prosperity.

In this episode, Ellen Bessner and Brendan Monahan explore one of the most influential — and overlooked — elements of financial literacy: your relationship with money. They break down how childhood experiences, habits, fears, and beliefs shape the way adults save, spend, invest, and plan for the future.

Ellen shares how her early experiences created money anxiety, while Brendan explains how recognizing these patterns helps investors make clearer decisions, communicate better with advisors, and improve their long-term wealth-building strategies. They also discuss how individuals using online platforms can self-reflect to improve their financial planning.

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