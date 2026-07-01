How To Find The Right Advisor (And The Right Clients) (Podcast)

This episode of The Financial Prosperity Podcast focuses on one of the most searched financial topics: how to choose a financial advisor. Ellen Bessner and Brendan Monahan walk listeners through how to find a qualified, registered advisor or portfolio manager, and how advisors can ensure they're working with clients who genuinely fit their practice.

Babin Bessner Spry is a boutique litigation firm founded in 2009. The firm’s practice areas include securities litigation, corporate governance issues, shareholder oppression, insolvency, intellectual property, conspiracy, fraud, product liability, professional liability and discipline, employment, competition, class actions, and advertising law, as well as public interest and pro bono matters.

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This episode of The Financial Prosperity Podcast focuses on one of the most searched financial topics: how to choose a financial advisor. Ellen Bessner and Brendan Monahan walk listeners through how to find a qualified, registered advisor or portfolio manager, and how advisors can ensure they're working with clients who genuinely fit their practice.

They explore why the search is often overwhelming, how to check advisor registration, and why the advisor–client relationship needs to be the right match on both sides. Ellen shares common mistakes investors make early in their financial journey, while Brendan outlines practical steps for starting your search — from referrals to dealer websites to financial planning portals.



They also explain how to combine online financial platforms with human advisors, how to prepare for your first meeting, and what questions help investors identify red flags and assess whether an advisor aligns with their financial goals.

Key topics:

How to know if an advisor is properly registered

Where to start your search (referrals, bank-owned dealers, independent dealers, planners)

Common investor mistakes to avoid

Questions to ask in your first meeting

How advisors assess whether a client is a good fit

What makes an advisor–client relationship succeed

How choosing the right advisor supports long-term financial planning and wealth-building.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.