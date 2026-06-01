Canadian-Australian Pension Funds Investment Initiative: Cross-investment To Strengthen A Natural Partnership

The Canadian-Australian Pension Funds Investment Initiative establishes a groundbreaking framework for cross-border pension fund investment between two of the world's most sophisticated pension markets. This analysis examines the policy barriers, regulatory considerations, and opportunities for deploying long-term infrastructure capital across both jurisdictions, including asset recycling strategies and sectoral dimensions.

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The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Canadian-Australian Pension Funds Investment Initiative (CAP Invest Initiative) represents a significant development in the financial and economic relationship between two of the world's most sophisticated pension markets. Announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's diplomatic visit to Australia on March 3, 2026, the MoU establishes a framework aimed at facilitating long-term, cross-border pension fund investment and addressing policy frictions that impede deployment of patient capital into infrastructure and other real assets in both nations. This insight explores the policy barriers facing Australia's largest pension funds and their Canadian counterparts in deploying long-term infrastructure capital in Canada, including through asset recycling of mature assets, sectoral dimensions, limitations and opportunities relating to various asset classes, and transferable lessons learned that may inform the policy agenda in both jurisdictions. Drawing on developments in Canadian and Australian law and policy, Matt Coleman, James Colliver, Andrea Johnson, Jett Lobb, Louise McCoach, Greg McNab, Wasiu Omotoso and Sue Williamson examine the key legal, regulatory and policy considerations shaping cross-border pension fund investment. Download the publication

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