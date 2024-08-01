Episode 66: Key Insights For Women Pursuing Financial Literacy (Podcast)

Join Heather Barnhouse, Partner in our Edmonton office, as she explores women in leadership and entrepreneurship, and the ecosystem that supports them. In episode 66, Heather speaks with Amy Tsang, Senior Portfolio Manager at TD Wealth Private Investment Counsel. Together, they discuss various challenges that women face in financial planning and some of the key elements of a comprehensive investment management plan.

In addition, Amy emphasizes the importance of updating and reviewing your financial goals throughout the year, ensuring that they remain aligned with evolving aspirations and life changes. To learn more about financial planning, and to connect with Amy, please visit https://portfolio-managers.td.com/amy.x.tsang/.

The information contained herein has been provided by Amy Tsang, Senior Portfolio Manager, TD Wealth Private Investment Counsel and is for information purposes only. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable. The information does not provide financial, legal, tax or investment advice. Particular investment, tax, or trading strategies should be evaluated relative to each individual's objectives and risk tolerance. TD Wealth Private Investment Counsel represents the products and services offered by TD Waterhouse Private Investment Counsel Inc., a subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. ®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

