Weddings And Money: Spend Now Or Forever Hold Your Peace

As wedding costs in Canada soar between $30,000-$42,000, many couples face difficult financial decisions about celebrating their love. This guide explores practical strategies...

Insurance and Investment Solutions for members of the legal community, their families and staff is all we do! The Canadian Bar Insurance Association (CBIA) was founded almost 40 years ago as a not-for-profit corporation to provide exclusive access for the legal community to high quality insurance and investment products at very competitive rates.

Article Insights

Lawyers Financial are most popular: with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

A beautiful, temperate Saturday in July. Roses are in bloom, the groom wears white, and the bride boasts her grandfather’s cufflinks. All their nearest and dearest raise a glass of champagne to toast their undying love before a three-tier lavender saffron cake gets cut while the live band plays Sade. But wait, you might be thinking…in this economy?

While the high cost of throwing a wedding is nothing new, post-COVID pressures of economic uncertainty and high inflation place renewed stress on these celebrations, both for the betrothed and their guests. With the average cost of a wedding in Canada sitting somewhere between $30,000–$42,0001, it’s no wonder so many young people are skipping the milestone. A recent survey found that two in five Gen Z/Millennials think marriage is an “outdated tradition.” 73% feel it’s simply too expensive to get married in the current economy.2

And yet, there are many people for whom the call of the wedding march holds strong. It could be all about that white dress they’ve dreamed of since they were small. Others may long to participate in time-honored family and cultural traditions. There could even be some sentimentalists out there who are wrapped up in that whole “to have and to hold for better or worse” bit.

The good news is that there are ways to plan your celebration on any budget. What’s more, being thoughtful about these kinds of choices can even make the event a more intentional reflection of who you are as a couple. Translation for the sentimentalists out there: a soiree as unique as your love.

1. Something borrowed, something budgeted

Most of us would feel uncomfortable attaching a dollar sign to how much we love our partner. In that spirit, it can feel icky to put a price on how much you want to spend celebrating that love on your wedding day, but it’s crucial to agree on these parameters before planning begins.

Those parameters: what you’re willing to spend and where the money will come from (credit? savings? family?).

Setting spending limits is important because it grounds you and your partner when you’re faced with the kind of emotional spending decisions that often come with planning a wedding. It’s not worth losing sleep over questions like: Are we really even compatible if we don’t spend 5k on a Belgian chocolate fountain? Sleep easy with a budget that keeps you focused on what truly matters. After all, you’ll need your beauty rest for the big day.

2. Forsaking some frills

Social media and popular wedding planning websites can make you feel like your wedding has to be perfect down to the last detail. But before crashing out over heavyweight cardstock enclosure cards, ask yourself this: Have I ever really cared about stationery before? Is it worth becoming one of the 31% of couples who go into wedding debt over this?3

The answer to this will vary from couple to couple. One groom’s silk bow tie is another’s live string quartet. Pick one or two areas that matter most to you and your partner. Foodies, for example, might be happier to forgo a live band or DJ in favor of a seated gourmet meal. If your dream vineyard venue is pricier than expected, perhaps it's worth designating visually minded friends and family to take photos instead of hiring a professional. The best part about making these decisions is that what at first might seem like a limitation encourages you to home in on your priorities. Not to mention how practising the ancient art of picking your battles will come in handy during your marriage.

3. An exclusive engagement

By far the easiest way to reduce the cost of your wedding is by cutting the guest list.

Costs like catering (generally a third of most budgets) are determined by head count. This means that opting for a smaller, more intimate event can have a huge impact. It's not necessarily about spending as little as possible either, but simply being mindful of where this money is going. Capping your guest list might allow you to splurge on luxuries that would otherwise be too costly. Things like set menus, wedding favours, or an open bar—potentially out of reach for a party of 150—may be more attainable if you’re hosting only 50 guests. This can be easier said than done, however, as cutting down a guest list often comes with its own set of political challenges. Some couples find it helpful to set distinct parameters. No coworkers, for example, no second cousins twice removed, or friends who are only close with one member of the couple.

Friendship, indexed to inflation

And if you're not planning a wedding, you may be attending one.

Let’s say you’ve made it through to the final guest list. Congrats! Your invitation arrives in the mail (embossed with real gold leaf) or maybe via email (what a fun, quirky meme!). Be honest: is your first thought about the happy couple—or what it's going to cost you?

A recent survey estimated the average cost of attending a wedding at $610.4 It’s not uncommon for Millennials and even older Gen Zs to be invited to three or four weddings a year, totaling over $2,000 (mental cost of using up all your vacation days not included). Luckily, a lot of the same savings principles for couples can be helpful for wedding guests.

1. Budgeting boundaries

Wedding invitations are usually sent far enough in advance that you can plan and save ahead of time. Stay clear-eyed about the cost of attendance before you RSVP, especially for celebrations that require travel. A little planning now can help you make the most of wedding season without losing sight of your budget.

2. Saying “I don’t”

If receiving a wedding invitation feels like a summons to bankruptcy court, just say no! Setting objective parameters here can also help these decisions feel less emotional. For example, you might decline invitations that require travel or, if you have a partner, skip out on celebrations if you're not both close with the couple.

3. Carving out some compromise

If attending a certain wedding is important to you but you’re worried about the cost, think about ways you can scale back on other expenses. Re-wearing your outfit, for example, or splitting travel and accommodation costs with other guests. Gift etiquette can vary widely across cultural traditions, though something in the $100 range is commonly cited as standard by etiquette and industry professionals. This isn’t set in stone, however, especially as economic pressures drive up so many wedding attendance-related costs.5 Online registries often prompt couples to provide gift giving options in every budget. It’s also worth remembering the tradition of taking up to a year to send the couple a gift.

Raise a glass to the happy bank account

Weddings these days can include anything from costume themes to canine ring bearers and poutine bars. The one thing you can count on is that whatever the flavour of the day, it’s probably costing everyone involved a pretty penny. When a celebration costs more than a downpayment, it makes sense that financial stress and cynicism might be among the unplanned-for party favours. Yet weddings remain deeply meaningful for many people.

If you and your partner want to host a special occasion to honor your love, that choice should never be out of reach.

After all, marriage takes guts. Whether you’ve got $500 to spend or $50,000, finding someone who’s willing to take on the world by your side is something worth celebrating.

We can help. Lawyers Financial offers pro bono financial planning to every member of the Canadian legal community—and you don’t even have to add us to the guest list. Talk to a certified financial planner about a budget that will allow you to celebrate every milestone, and create a plan you can count on, in sickness and in health.

Footnote

1. TD Stories, “15 tips on how to cut down wedding costs,” April 2026.

2. Thriving Center of Psychology, “I do not: Gen Z, Millennials shifting expectations about marriage in 2023,” June 2023.

3. RBC Money Matters, “How to budget for your wedding,” January 2026.

4. The Knot, “Here’s the average wedding guest cost and how to budget for it,” February 2026.

5. CBC News, “Wedding costs are rising. Should the value of your gift go up also?” June 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.