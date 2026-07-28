ARTICLE
28 July 2026

SC Upholds Constitutional Validity Of Levy Of GST On Actionable Claims Arising From Online Betting & Gambling Activities

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The Supreme Court has ruled on the classification of online gaming, fantasy sports, and casino activities under India's GST framework, determining whether these platforms constitute betting and gambling when players stake money on uncertain outcomes. This landmark decision addresses the constitutional validity of GST levy on actionable claims arising from such transactions and clarifies the legal treatment of contingent beneficial interests in movable property under the Transfer of Property Act, 1882.
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The SC in Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (HQs) v. Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited1 has held that activities conducted on online gaming platforms, fantasy sports platforms and casinos – where players stake money or money’s worth upon an uncertain outcome – constitute ‘betting and gambling’ for the purposes of the Goods and Service Tax (‘GST’) framework.

The SC further held that participation in betting and gaming transactions confers upon participants contingent beneficial interests in movable property, constituting actionable claims within the meaning of the Transfer of Property Act, 1882. The SC accordingly, inter alia, upheld the constitutional validity of levy of GST on the supply of actionable claims arising out of betting and gambling transactions.

Footnote

1 Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (HQs) v. Gameskraft Technologies Private Limited, 2026 SCC OnLine SC 1008.

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