Delhi High Court Restricts Scope Of Judicial Review In LOC Matters; Courts Cannot Question Sufficiency Of Material Supporting Executive Satisfaction

In Income Tax Department v. Vikas Chaudhary & Ors., 2026:DHC:6605-DB, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court set aside the judgment of the learned Single Judge which had quashed a Look Out Circular (“LOC”) issued against Vikas Chaudhary at the instance of the Income Tax Department.

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In Income Tax Department v. Vikas Chaudhary & Ors., 2026:DHC:6605-DB, a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court set aside the judgment of the learned Single Judge which had quashed a Look Out Circular (“LOC”) issued against Vikas Chaudhary at the instance of the Income Tax Department.

The Division Bench held that although judicial review of an LOC is not completely excluded, the Court cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the authority issuing the LOC or independently assess whether the material relied upon was sufficient, qualitatively or quantitatively, to justify its issuance. The sufficiency of such material fundamentally lies within the province of the authority issuing the LOC.

At the same time, the Court clarified that judicial review remains available where there is no material at all, or where the material is so speculative that it amounts to “moonshine”.

Brief Facts

Vikas Chaudhary was a director of M/s Nautilus Metal Crafts Pvt. Ltd. and M/s Aastha Apparels Pvt. Ltd., companies engaged in export of garments to several countries. Following search proceedings under Section 132 of the Income Tax Act in February 2019, the Income Tax Department seized documents and digital material from his premises.

An LOC was thereafter issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 25th February 2019, at the instance of the Income Tax Department. The stated basis included allegations concerning undisclosed foreign assets and interests in foreign entities, rendering the respondent liable to proceedings under the Income Tax Act, the Black Money Act and the PMLA.

The respondent challenged the LOC. The learned Single Judge ultimately quashed it, principally finding that the material relied upon by the authorities did not sufficiently establish that his departure would be detrimental to India's economic interests, particularly as no prosecution had been initiated against him despite the LOC continuing for several years.

The Income Tax Department challenged that decision before the Division Bench.

Scope of Judicial Review in LOC Matters

The principal issue before the Division Bench was the extent to which a constitutional court can examine the material underlying the executive decision to issue an LOC.

The Court reiterated that issuance of an LOC undoubtedly restricts a person's ability to travel abroad. However, the existence of a fundamental right does not mean that the Court can substitute its own assessment for that of the competent executive authority.

The Court emphasised the distinction between review of the decision-making process and review of the sufficiency of the material underlying the decision.

While the former falls within judicial review, the latter ordinarily does not.

The Court observed:

“The sufficiency of the material has, to our mind, fundamentally to remain within the province of the authority issuing the LOC.”

It further cautioned that the Court cannot assume the role of a “super-executive authority” while exercising judicial review.

Courts Cannot Substitute Their Own Satisfaction for That of the Issuing Authority

The Court examined paragraph 8(j) of the 2010 Office Memorandum governing LOCs, as amended in 2017. The amendment expanded the exceptional circumstances in which an LOC could be issued to cases where, based on inputs received, the departure of a person may be detrimental, inter alia, to the economic interests of India.

The Division Bench held that the subjective satisfaction contemplated under the amended paragraph 8(j) is that of the authority issuing the LOC.

Consequently, unless the Court finds that there was no material whatsoever on which the authority could have formed the requisite satisfaction, or that the material was such that no reasonable person could have relied upon it, the Court cannot interfere merely because it considers the material insufficient.

The Court specifically held:

“While judicial review of the decision to issue the LOC is not inexorably foreclosed, the Court cannot sit in appeal over the subjective satisfaction of the authority issuing the LOC.”

The Court added that it cannot itself assess whether the material was “qualitatively or quantitatively sufficient” to justify the decision.

Exception Where Material Is Speculative or “Moonshine”

The judgment does not, however, grant unrestricted immunity to LOC decisions from judicial scrutiny.

The Court expressly recognised that where the material relied upon is merely speculative or appears to be “no more than moonshine”, the Court must intervene to protect the fundamental rights of the citizen.

Thus, the judgment draws a clear distinction between:

absence of material / wholly speculative material , which may warrant judicial intervention; and

, which may warrant judicial intervention; and insufficiency of otherwise relevant material, which ordinarily cannot be reassessed by the Court.

Economic Interests of India: Greater Deference to Executive Authorities

The Court placed particular emphasis on the nature of the power exercised in cases involving the economic interests of India.

Referring to the established principles governing judicial review of economic and fiscal matters, the Court observed that the executive is institutionally better equipped to determine where the economic interests of the country lie.

The Court held that in such matters, courts must exercise restraint and cannot substitute their own subjective assessment for that of the executive merely because another view is possible.

The Court therefore considered the Income Tax authorities, in the circumstances of the case, better equipped to assess whether permitting the respondent to leave India could adversely affect the country's economic interests.

LOC Could Not Be Quashed Merely Because the Material Was Disputed or Inconclusive

The Court did not express any final opinion on the merits or ultimate truth of the allegations against the respondent.

Instead, it focused on the limited question relevant to judicial review, whether there was material on which the Income Tax authorities could have formed the requisite satisfaction.

The Court held:

“It cannot, by any stretch of imagination, be said that the decision was taken on irrelevant, inadmissible or even insubstantial material.”

The Court expressly clarified that it was not commenting on the merits of the allegations or predicting the eventual outcome of the ongoing investigations.

Therefore, the fact that the material may ultimately fail to establish the alleged tax or economic offences does not, by itself, mean that the LOC was liable to be quashed at the judicial review stage.

Conclusion

The judgment significantly narrows the scope of judicial review in challenges to LOCs, particularly where issuance is based on the executive's assessment of potential detriment to India's economic interests. While courts can examine whether there are legal basis and some material supporting the decision, they cannot independently reassess the sufficiency, quality or quantity of that material or substitute their own satisfaction for that of the issuing authority. The safeguard remains that an LOC based on no material or wholly speculative “moonshine” material remains open to judicial intervention.

Authored By

Rajat Jain, Advocate

Vaish Associates Advocates

Email id: rajatjain@vaishlaw.com

Mobile No. 9953887311

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajat-jain-75772398/

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