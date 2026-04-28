On April 11, 2026, the Government of National Capital Territory (“NCT”) of Delhi (“GoNCTD”), released the Draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026-2030 (“Draft Policy/Delhi EV Policy, 2026”) seeking stakeholder comments within 30 (thirty) days (i.e., by May 11, 2026).

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On April 11, 2026, the Government of National Capital Territory (“NCT”) of Delhi (“GoNCTD”), released the Draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2026-2030 (“Draft Policy/Delhi EV Policy, 2026”) seeking stakeholder comments within 30 (thirty) days (i.e., by May 11, 2026). The key objectives of the Draft Policy are to:

accelerate adoption of Electric Vehicles (“EVs”) by supporting the installation of a comprehensive charging network and a robust EV supply chain across NCT of Delhi (“Delhi”); and improve air quality by reducing reliance on vehicles having Internal Combustion Engine (“ICE”).

Salient features

Purchase incentives

Direct Benefit Transfer (“DBT”) to beneficiaries (individual buyer/proprietary firms/agencies/companies) who are residents of Delhi and register the vehicle in Delhi. Eligibility of vehicles and incentive structure: eligibility of 2 (two) wheelers: only those whose ex-factory price does not exceed INR 2,25,000 (Indian Rupees two lakh twenty-five thousand); Electric 3 (three) Wheeler Auto-Rickshaw (L5M): incentives will be available for the replacement of old compressed natural gas auto-rickshaws or new auto-rickshaws registered with permit of Delhi; and Electric 4 (Four)-Wheeler Goods Vehicles (N1): their eligibility for purchase incentives will be aligned with the Prime Minister Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (“PM E-Drive”) scheme, of the Government of India (“GoI”), and other subsequent schemes.

Incentive structure (on the basis of year-wise registration from the date of notification):

Category Year 1 from date of notification Year 2 from date of notification Year 3 from date of notification Two-wheelers INR 10,000 per kWh (maximum of INR30,000) INR 6,600 per kWh (maximum of INR20,000) INR 3,300 per kWh (maximum of INR10,000) Electric three-wheeler auto- rickshaw (L5M) INR 50,000 INR 40,000 INR 30,000

Category Year 1 from date of notification Year 2 from date of notification Year 3 from date of notification Electric four-wheeler goods vehicles (N1) INR 1,00,000 INR 75,000 INR 50,000

Scrapping incentives on purchase of a new EV: disbursal to individuals through DBT; scrapping incentive on Certificate of Deposit (“CoD”) only applicable to the scrapped vehicle’s owner; and scrapping incentives are available on the condition that all the purchases should be made within six (6) months of issuance of the CoD from an authorised scrapping facility:

Scrapping incentives

Category Incentives Other terms and conditions Electric two-wheeler INR 10,000 Only applicable for scrapping of two-wheelers (BS-IV and below), registered in Delhi. Electric three-wheeler auto-rickshaw (L5M) INR 25,000 Only applicable for scrapping of three-wheelers L5M (BS-IV and below), registered in Delhi. Electric car (non- transport) INR 1,00,000 (Ex-factory price should not exceed INR 30,00,000) Only applicable for scrapping of cars (BS-IV and below) registered in Delhi. It will be limited to the first 1,00,000 eligible applicants. Electric four-wheeler goods carriers (N1 Trucks) INR 50,000 Only applicable for scrapping of four-wheeler Goods Carriers N1 Trucks (BS-IV and below), registered in Delhi.

Road tax and registration fee exemption: 100% exemption at the time of registration to all EVs registered in Delhi during the policy period (2026-2030). Terms and conditions regarding this exemption in case of electric cars: 100% exemption (50% on Strong Hybrid EV) to electric cars with ex-showroom price below or equal to INR 30,00,000 (Indian Rupees thirty lakh) till March 31, 2030; and no exemption to electric cars with ex-showroom price above INR 30,00,000 (Indian Rupees thirty lakh).

Charging and Battery Swapping infrastructure development:

The GoNCTD to take following steps for Charging and Battery Swapping (“CBS”) infrastructure development: to send proposals for availing support under GoI’s PM E-Drive scheme or similar schemes; and allocate sufficient funds to augment public and community charging Nodal agency: Delhi Transco Limited (“DTL”). Duties of DTL regarding deployment and operation of public EV CBS infrastructure: to aggregate demand, proposed locations, and load requirements across departments and undertake system-level planning to ensure optimal siting, grid readiness, and phased develop, notify, and periodically update Standard Operating Procedures (“SOPs”) detailing technical standards, approval processes, timelines, service level benchmarks, and monitoring mechanisms; develop, operate, or integrate a dedicated digital portal for end-to-end management, including site onboarding, approvals, monitoring, and reporting, in coordination with District Magistrates, Deputy Commissioners through revenue department, and other agencies; and create a ‘single window clearance’ facility for charge points and battery swapping Constitution of a High-Powered Committee: chairperson: Chief Secretary, GoNCTD; and representatives from the departments of transport, power, planning, environment, finance, DTL, Distribution Companies (“DISCOMs”), and any other department/agency/body as deemed necessary.

Role of original equipment manufacturers

To ensure adequate and timely supply of EVs across all eligible segments during the policy period; to ensure the deployment of at least one public EV charging station per dealer (having minimum of three (3) charging points for 2 (two)/3 (three) wheelers and 2 (two) charging points for 4 (four)wheelers); and to stabilise the cost of EVs to make them

Additional ecosystem development measures regarding battery recycling

The environment department, GoNCTD to ensure compliance of the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022 by Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) and other obligated entities, including requirements regarding Extended Producer Responsibility (“EPR”), reporting, and environmentally sound management of waste batteries; the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (“DPCC”) to provide a policy framework to facilitate the deployment of battery collection centres under a Public-Private Partnership (“PPP”) model, in collaboration with authorised recyclers and other eligible entities, to enable collection of waste batteries; DPCC to notify SOPs for OEMs and other obligated entities to ensure the safe collection, storage, transportation, and transfer of waste batteries to authorised recyclers/Producer Responsibility Organisations (“PROs”); OEMs to submit periodic reports to DPCC on EPR target compliance and battery traceability; and GoNCTD to promote a battery traceability-enabled ecosystem, based on unique battery

Electrification mandates for registration

New registrations in Delhi will only be permitted for: electric 3 (three) wheelers (L5) from January 1, 2027 onwards; electric 2 (two) wheelers from April 1, 2028 onwards; and schools must adhere to the following electrification targets for their These will apply to total school bus fleet, whether owned, leased or hired. The education department, GoNCTD will ensure its compliance.

Effective date Minimum electric share of fleet Till completion of year 2 from date of notification 10%

Till completion of year 3 from date of notification 20% Till 31st March 2030 30%

Electrification Targets for fleet aggregators and delivery service providers: from January 1, 2026, conventional ICE vehicles running purely on diesel/petrol will not be inducted in the existing fleet of 4 (four)-wheeler LCVs, 4 (four)-wheeler LGVs (N1 category up to 3.5 (three point five) ton) and 2 (two) wheelers. However, BS-VI emission standard 2 (two) wheelers are allowed to be inducted up to December 31, 2026; and all other provisions of the existing Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme, 2023, will apply and remain unchanged. Government fleet: From the date of notification of the Delhi EV Policy, 2026 the following type of fleet will only be electric- all hired/leased vehicles, except the emergency/exempted vehicles; new intra-state buses inducted by the Delhi transport corporation and the transport department, GoNCTD; and New N1 trucks purchased/leased/hired by departments/autonomous bodies/corporations/boards and similar institutions under GoNCTD including Municipal Corporation of Delhi (“MCD”), New Delhi Municipal Council (“NDMC”) and Delhi Cantonment Board.

Digital integration:

GoNCTD must ensure that all the implementation frameworks (applications, approvals, verifications, disbursements, reporting, and grievance redressal) are done through digital systems in a paperless manner.

Institutional framework (nodal departments and responsibilities):

Transport department, GoNCTD: nodal department for implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, 2026; issue clarifications, minor amendments, and operational guidelines after Transport Minister’s approval; and EV cell: to be constituted under the special/additional/joint commissioner (EV) of transport department, GoNCTD. It will also have a dedicated hired project management consultant to ensure implementation and operation of the Delhi EV Policy, 2026. DTL through power department, GoNCTD: planning, deployment, and monitoring of public EV CBS stations; to ensure that public CBS infrastructure remains operational, and to develop and notify its service level benchmarks for performance, uptime, and reliability; to assess present and future electricity load requirements arising from EV charging demand in Delhi; and to ensure timely power procurement and seamless power supply through coordinated planning and implementation with the DISCOMs. Environment department, GoNCTD: to assess and periodically quantify the emission reductions achieved through new EV registrations under the Delhi EV Policy, 2026; to develop and apply a transparent methodology to evaluate impact on air pollutant emissions and greenhouse gas emissions; and to ensure strict adherence by OEMs and other obligated entities to all applicable provisions of the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, including requirements related to EPR, reporting, and environmentally sound management of waste batteries.

DPCC: to provide a policy framework to facilitate the deployment of battery collection centres under a PPP model, in collaboration with authorised recyclers and other eligible entities; and to notify SOPs for OEMs and other obligated entities to ensure the safe collection, storage, transportation, and transfer of waste batteries to authorised recyclers or PROs, in compliance with applicable environmental regulations, EPR requirements, and safety standards. Urban local bodies (MCD, Delhi Development Authority, Delhi Cantonment Board, NDMC, PWD, DUSIB, Revenue Department and other land-owning agencies): to identify suitable land parcels for the deployment of public EV CBS infrastructure and extend necessary support to DTL during planning, approvals, and implementation; and all new civil infrastructure projects of departments/autonomous bodies/corporations/boards and similar institutions under GoNCTD including MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board are required to have adequate electrical capacity to enable the installation of EV charging infrastructure. Education department, GoNCTD - to ensure compliance with the mandate across the entire school bus fleet by issuing necessary directions and monitor its adherence in coordination with transport department. District Magistrates through revenue department – land aggregation: to facilitate identification, aggregation, and making available of suitable land parcels for priority public infrastructure requirements, including EV CBS infrastructure and allied facilities.

Other features

EV fund: for operational and implementation expenses related to the Delhi EV Policy, 2026. Spending under it will be as per the latest applicable delegation of financial powers rules. It will be maintained by the transport department, GoNCTD; source of funding: State budgetary allocations, Central and State Government schemes and grants, air ambience fund, environment compensation charge, PM E-Drive Scheme, cess, taxes, and any other approved Delhi EV apex committee: chairman: Transport Minister, GoNCTD; and object: Implementation of the Delhi EV Policy, 2026, and management of the EV The Delhi EV Policy, 2026 will remain in force from the date of notification till March 31, 2030, unless extended or modified by the GoNCTD.

Conclusion

The GoNCTD’s Draft Policy is very ambitious. It covers purchase incentives, scrappage incentives, CBS infrastructure, battery recycling measures, digital integration etc. It seeks to address the issue of air pollution and make clean mobility an affordable option for the beneficiaries. The incentives being provided to scrap old vehicles to promote EVs are quite lucrative and will provide a much-needed respite to the beneficiaries, especially for the buyers of two-wheelers. The Draft Policy is a welcome step in developing Delhi as a smart city with holistic planning and integration of various facets of governance to ensure requisite infrastructure for the next generation integration of e-mobility measures required for the country’s capital.

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