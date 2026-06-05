Change In Law In Power Purchase Agreements: Coal Block Cancellation And The Allocation Of Contractual Risk

The long-term stability of India’s power sector depends not only on generation capacity and infrastructure growth, but also on the legal and regulatory certainty governing fuel supply arrangements. Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”), particularly those executed through competitive bidding under the Electricity Act, 2003, are structured on commercial assumptions relating to the long-term availability, pricing, and sourcing of coal.

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Introduction

The long-term stability of India’s power sector depends not only on generation capacity and infrastructure growth, but also on the legal and regulatory certainty governing fuel supply arrangements. Power Purchase Agreements (“PPAs”), particularly those executed through competitive bidding under the Electricity Act, 2003, are structured on commercial assumptions relating to the long-term availability, pricing, and sourcing of coal.

When those assumptions are disrupted by judicial or regulatory intervention, a critical legal and commercial question arises: who bears the resulting economic burden?

The “change in law” doctrine in Indian power sector contracts seeks to address this issue by reallocating risks arising from supervening legal or regulatory developments. However, the scope of the doctrine particularly whether it extends to judicial invalidation of resource allocation regimes has remained a contentious issue in electricity jurisprudence.

This article examines the evolving legal framework governing change in law clauses in Indian PPAs, with a particular focus on coal block cancellation cases, allocation of contractual risk in infrastructure projects, and the treatment of judicial decisions as change in law events under Indian electricity law. It also analyses recent Supreme Court jurisprudence that has significantly expanded the interpretation of these provisions in the context of fuel supply disruptions in the power sector.

Legal and Contractual Framework Governing Change in Law in Indian PPAs

Tariff Regulation under the Electricity Act, 2003

The Electricity Act, 2003 forms the foundation of tariff regulation and contractual structuring in India’s power sector. Section 61 emphasises tariff determination based on commercial principles, consumer interest, efficiency, and recovery of reasonable costs. Section 63 permits tariff adoption through competitive bidding, while Section 79 vests the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (“CERC”) with jurisdiction over inter-state generating companies and related disputes.

Within this statutory framework, PPAs operate as sophisticated risk allocation instruments. They seek to preserve the commercial viability of power generators while simultaneously ensuring tariff certainty for distribution companies (“DISCOMs”).

In large-scale infrastructure and thermal power projects, fuel supply risks, regulatory changes, and governmental interventions are carefully allocated between parties through contractual mechanisms such as force majeure clauses, indemnity provisions, and change in law clauses.

Structure and Purpose of Change in Law Clauses in Power Purchase Agreements

Change in law clauses in Indian PPAs are designed to protect parties against unforeseen legal and regulatory developments occurring after a specified cut-off date. These clauses generally:

Define “law” broadly to include statutes, subordinate legislation, notifications, governmental actions, and judicial decisions;

Prescribe a contractual cut-off date after which compensation mechanisms become operational; and

Provide for restitutionary relief intended to restore the affected party to the same economic position it would have occupied had the change not occurred.

Such provisions are commercially significant in long-term infrastructure projects because they preserve investor confidence and mitigate regulatory uncertainty in India’s energy sector. Without these protections, projects financed on narrow tariff assumptions could become commercially unviable due to external legal developments beyond the control of contracting parties.

Principles Governing Interpretation of Commercial Contracts

Under Indian contract law and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, courts generally apply the plain meaning rule while interpreting commercial contracts, with limited reliance on extrinsic evidence. Indian courts have consistently emphasised:

The sanctity of commercial bargains;

Respect for negotiated allocation of contractual risks; and

Harmonious interpretation of contractual clauses.

These principles assume particular importance in infrastructure and energy contracts where multiple provisions including indemnity clauses, force majeure clauses, and change in law clauses may overlap. Courts have therefore sought to interpret such provisions in a manner that preserves the commercial intent of sophisticated parties rather than rewriting the contractual bargain.

Evolution of the “Change in Law” Doctrine in Indian Electricity Jurisprudence

Indian courts have gradually adopted a broader and commercially pragmatic interpretation of change in law provisions in power sector contracts.

In Energy Watchdog v. CERC1, the Supreme Court recognised that changes in Indonesian coal pricing regulations affecting imported coal costs could trigger compensatory relief under change in law provisions. Similarly, in Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. v. Adani Power Ltd.2, environmental regulations introduced after the contractual cut-off date were treated as qualifying change in law events.

The underlying rationale across these decisions is that where a substantive legal or regulatory development fundamentally alters the cost assumptions underlying a PPA, the contractual equilibrium must be restored to preserve the economic bargain originally contemplated by the parties.

This evolving jurisprudence has significantly shaped the treatment of regulatory risk in Indian infrastructure and energy projects.

Can Judicial Decisions Constitute a “Change in Law”?

One of the most significant doctrinal developments in recent years concerns whether judicial decisions themselves may qualify as change in law events under PPAs.

Many Indian PPAs expressly define “law” to include judgments, decrees, or interpretations issued by courts of competent jurisdiction. Consequently, courts have increasingly recognised that judicial interventions can trigger change in law protections where they materially alter the legal framework governing a project.

This becomes especially relevant where judicial decisions:

Invalidate existing allocation regimes;

Extinguish previously vested rights relating to natural resources; or

Restructure regulatory frameworks governing critical infrastructure sectors.

In highly regulated industries such as electricity generation and coal mining, judicial decisions can produce commercial consequences comparable to legislative or executive action. Indian courts have therefore moved towards recognising that judicial invalidation of resource allocation frameworks may amount to a change in law event capable of triggering restitutionary compensation under PPAs.

Distinguishing Indemnity Clauses from Change in Law Clauses

A recurring contractual issue in infrastructure disputes concerns the distinction between indemnity provisions and change in law clauses.

Judicial interpretation has consistently treated these provisions as operating in separate contractual spheres:

Indemnity clauses generally address losses arising from breach, default, or fault-based liability; whereas

Change in law clauses deal with external legal or regulatory developments beyond the control of contracting parties.

Conflating these provisions would undermine the negotiated allocation of risk embedded within commercial contracts. Courts have therefore emphasised that contractual remedies must be interpreted independently in accordance with their intended commercial purpose.

Coal Block Cancellation and Change in Law: Supreme Court’s Approach

The Supreme Court’s decision in West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. v. Adhunik Power & Natural Resource Ltd.3 provides a significant illustration of these principles in the context of coal block cancellation and fuel supply disruption in the Indian power sector.

The dispute arose following the landmark judgment in Manohar Lal Sharma v. Principal Secretary4, through which the Supreme Court cancelled numerous coal block allocations across India. As a result, affected power generators were compelled to procure coal through more expensive alternative mechanisms such as e-auctions and market purchases.

The Supreme Court held that:

Judicial cancellation of coal blocks, read together with subsequent legislation, constituted a valid “change in law” event;

The illegality of the original coal block allocation did not negate the existence of the prior legal regime under which parties had structured their commercial arrangements; and

Compensation must correspond to the point at which legal rights were effectively extinguished.

At the same time, the Court clarified that compensation could not extend to costs incurred prior to the occurrence of the relevant legal change. This reinforced the requirement of establishing a direct causal nexus between the legal development and the resulting economic impact.

Importantly, the Court reaffirmed that indemnity provisions cannot override change in law protections where the triggering event does not arise from contractual default or breach.

The Judgment in Broader Legal Context

Expansion of Change in Law Jurisprudence

Earlier decisions such as Energy Watchdog v. CERC and Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. v. Adani Power Ltd. primarily addressed foreign regulatory changes and environmental compliance costs affecting fuel pricing.

The Adhunik Power decision significantly extends the doctrine by recognising that judicial cancellation of coal blocks and subsequent legislative intervention may also trigger change in law relief under PPAs.

This marks an important development in Indian electricity law because it acknowledges that any public law intervention capable of altering the legal basis of fuel supply arrangements may affect the commercial assumptions underlying power generation contracts.

Clarification of Contractual Risk Allocation

The judgment also reinforces the principle that different contractual clauses allocate different categories of commercial risk. The Court’s reasoning aligns with earlier observations in Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty. Ltd. v. MMTC5, where courts cautioned against conflating separate contractual remedies.

The decision therefore strengthens legal certainty in infrastructure contracting by respecting negotiated contractual structures and preserving the commercial intent of sophisticated parties.

Harmonisation of Public Law and Private Contracts

By linking compensation to the extinguishment of vested rights rather than merely to the enactment of legislation, the Court harmonised public law developments with private contractual rights. The judgment reflects an important recognition that judicial decisions can substantially affect long-term commercial contracts in regulated sectors such as power and mining.

Conclusion

The doctrine of change in law has evolved into one of the most significant risk allocation mechanisms in India’s power sector and infrastructure financing framework. Through successive judicial decisions, Indian courts have recognised that legislative, regulatory, and judicial interventions can fundamentally alter the economic assumptions underlying long-term PPAs.

The expanding interpretation of change in law clauses particularly in cases involving coal block cancellations, fuel supply disruptions, and judicial invalidation of allocation regimes reflects a broader judicial effort to preserve contractual equilibrium while respecting public law objectives.

As India continues to attract investment in thermal power projects, renewable energy infrastructure, and large-scale energy transition initiatives, legal certainty surrounding change in law compensation in Indian PPAs will remain critical for investor confidence, tariff stability, and long-term infrastructure financing.

The evolving jurisprudence ultimately demonstrates a careful balancing of contractual sanctity, commercial fairness, and regulatory intervention principles that will continue to shape the future of energy and infrastructure disputes in India.

Footnotes

1. Energy Watchdog v. Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, (2017) 14 SCC 80 ↑

2. Appeal No. 210 of 2017 & IA No. 05 of 2018 ↑

3. 2026 INSC 202 ↑

4. 2014 (2) SCC 532 ↑

5. Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty. Ltd. v. MMTC (2025 INSC 1279) ↑

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.