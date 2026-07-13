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Projects, Energy & Infrastructure Monthly Newsletter – June 2026

HA HSA Advocates More Contributor HSA is a leading law firm that leverages its deep regulatory expertise and sectoral knowledge to provide practical, implementable, and enforceable advice. With its full-service capabilities and four offices across India, the firm is well known for its proactive approach to comprehensive risk mitigation and seamless cross-jurisdictional support while advising clients on their multifaceted requirements.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has issued operational guidelines for implementing the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme for projects from 1 MW to 25 MW capacity for FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, with a total financial outlay of Rs. 2,584.60 crore. MNRE has ruled out blanket extension of the ALMM List-II deadline while allowing project-specific exemptions for Net-Metering and Open Access renewable energy projects that have completed installation or taken effective steps toward grounding before June