MNRE Issues Office Memo For Waiver Of Factory Inspections For Higher Power Bin Solar PV Module Models

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (“MNRE”) through Office Memorandum dated 08.06.2026 (“OM”) waived factory inspections for higher power bin solar photovoltaic module (“PV Modules”) models within the same manufacturing facility.

Article Insights

Sagus Legal LLP’s articles from Sagus Legal are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries Sagus Legal are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Intellectual Property and Criminal Law topic(s)

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (“MNRE”) through Office Memorandum dated 08.06.2026 (“OM”) waived factory inspections for higher power bin solar photovoltaic module (“PV Modules”) models within the same manufacturing facility.

The salient features of the OM are as follows:

Higher wattage models of PV Modules, having wattage of upto 3% higher than the highest wattage PV Module already enlisted in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (“ALMM”), can be enlisted in ALMM, without physical inspection, provided that the manufacturing facility, production line and machinery remain the same, and all necessary documentation is submitted. Such relaxation shall be allowed only if the base model over which 3% increase in wattage is being claimed has been enlisted through the process involving factory inspection. In the event the increase in wattage is more than 3%, then the National Institute of Solar Energy (“NISE”) will conduct an online inspection for verification of I-V curves of the highest wattage module applied for. On successful verification, the same will be processed for ALMM enlistment. The relaxations in the OM will be applicable only in cases where there is no major change in bill of materials, and no changes in module design, module/cell size and configuration. The relaxation intends to simplify the ALMM enlistment process for higher wattage PV Modules, where increase in wattage is primarily due to an increase in efficiency/ wattage of PV cells. New higher-wattage models will be added to the existing ALMM-enlisted module family. However, if the existing family cannot accommodate such models due to the permissible +/-5% wattage range, a new family shall be created in such a scenario. The inclusion of higher wattage models of PV Modules, without inspection or through online l-V curve verification, shall not result in change in the enlisted manufacturing capacity. However, where an increase in enlisted manufacturing capacity is also sought, physical inspection will continue to be mandatory as per extant procedure.

Footnote

1 Office Memorandum through Notification No. 83/39/2026- GRID SOLAR dated 08.06.2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.