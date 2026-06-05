MNRE Issued OM For ALMM List Applicability Post 01.06.2026

MNRE, vide Office Memorandum dated 25.05.2026 (“ALMM OM”) has specified that there will be no extension of the requirement to mandatorily source solar cells and modules from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (“ALMM”) by net metering and open access renewable power projects getting commissioned on or after 01.06.2026.

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MNRE, vide Office Memorandum dated 25.05.2026 (“ALMM OM”)1 has specified that there will be no extension of the requirement to mandatorily source solar cells and modules from Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (“ALMM”) by net metering and open access renewable power projects getting commissioned on or after 01.06.2026.

The key highlights of the ALMM OM inter-alia are as follows:

The ALMM OM provides that extension may be granted to protect investments already made where (a) installation of solar modules is completed but not commissioned or (b) effective steps have been undertaken by the power developers towards grounding the projects. In such cases, requests will be considered for appropriate time-extension on case-tocase basis, after objective assessment of the supporting information/ documentary proofs provided by such developers. Category I pertains to cases where 100% of the solar photovoltaic modules required for the project have been installed on the project site before 01.06.2026. For extension under the ALMM OM, developers are required to submit approval/ certification obtained from the office of the Electrical Inspectorate to the concerned government on DC side installations, including installation of solar modules etc iii. Category II pertains to cases where effective steps have been undertaken for grounding the project, but the project was not commissioned prior to 01.06.2026. For extension under the ALMM OM, developers have to meet all the following criteria: Establish that prior to 01.06.2026, they had clear possession of at least 75% of the land required for the project, had achieved financial closure, and received in-principle grant of connectivity with the start date of connectivity being before 01.06.2026; Establish that prior to 01.05.2026, approval had been obtained from the office of the Electrical Inspectorate to the concerned government for the electrical drawings including single line diagram; Establish that either 100% of the solar photovoltaic modules required for the project had arrived at the project site prior to the date of notification of the ALMM OM, or more than 50% of such modules had been installed on the project site prior to 01.06.2026. All claims will be examined by the expert committee to be constituted by the MNRE to recommend project wise, case-to-case claims, based on information provided by the concerned developer. Field inspections will be undertaken by the said committee as per operational necessity. The process and procedures for examination of claims will be issued separately.

Footnote

1 Office Memorandum for approved list of models and manufacturers.

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