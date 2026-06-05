The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (“CERC”), vide Notification dated 20.05.2026, has issued the Draft CERC (Connectivity and General Network Access to the inter-State Transmission System) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Draft GNA Regulations”) , amending the CERC (Connectivity and General Network Access to the inter-State Transmission System) Regulations, 2022 (“Principal GNA Regulations”).

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CERC issues Draft CERC (Connectivity and General Network Access to the inter-State Transmission System) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (“CERC”), vide Notification dated 20.05.2026, has issued the Draft CERC (Connectivity and General Network Access to the inter-State Transmission System) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (“Draft GNA Regulations”)1 , amending the CERC (Connectivity and General Network Access to the inter-State Transmission System) Regulations, 2022 (“Principal GNA Regulations”).

The key highlights of the Draft GNA Regulations interalia are as follows:

Introduction of ‘LAND BG’ [Introduction of Clause (w-i) under Regulation 2.1]: A new definition of Land Bank Guarantee (“BG”) has been added to recognize BGs furnished in lieu of land documents under Regulation 5.8 of the Principal GNA Regulations Withdrawal of Connectivity without Encashment of BGs [Introduction of Regulation 3.10]: In case the time period between ‘likely start date of connectivity’ intimated in in-principle grant of connectivity and start date of connectivity intimated in final grant of connectivity (tentative or firm), is two years or more, the entity shall be eligible to seek withdrawal of full connectivity quantum with return of all BGs (ConnBGs and Land BG, as applicable). Minimum Storage Requirement for ESS [Amendment to Regulation 4.1]: Energy Storage System (“ESS”) seeking connectivity shall be required to maintain minimum discharge capability equivalent to twice the connectivity quantum (in MWhr). This requirement has been proposed to be incorporated across multiple provisions governing grant of connectivity to ESS. Non-Solar Hour Access for Generating Stations and ESS [Introduction of Regulation 4.7]: Generating stations, including Renewable Energy Generating Station (“REGS”) and ESS, can seek non-solar hour access without necessarily seeking full-day access. Additional Capacity for Technical Compliance and Connectivity for Additional Capacity and ESS [Amendment to Regulation 5.2]: Capacity installed for meeting technical compliance requirements at the Point of Injection (“POI”), as identified by the Nodal Agency, shall not be counted towards the installed capacity for the purpose of seeking connectivity. ESS seeking additional connectivity may install REGS exclusively for charging purposes without furnishing land or financial closure documents for such REGS. Connectivity granted for additional capacity shall automatically stand relinquished or revoked if the underlying connectivity is relinquished or revoked. Connectivity Based on Multi-Location LoAs/PPAs [Amendment to Regulation 5.8]: a. The Draft GNA Regulations propose to permit developers holding a single Letter of Award (“LoA”) or Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) for projects across multiple locations to obtain connectivity at one or more locations based on such LoA/PPA, subject to the contracted quantum or installed capacity specified for the relevant location, whichever is lower. Where the connectivity sought at a particular location exceeds the LoA/PPA quantum available for that location, additional connectivity may be sought through the Land BG route. b. For ESS [excluding Pumped Storage Plant (“PSPs”)] seeking connectivity under the Land BG route, the applicable bank guarantee has been proposed to be reduced to INR 5 lakh/MW. Land and Financial Closure Compliance [Amendment to Regulation 11A]: REGS and ESS obtaining connectivity through the LoA/PPA route shall be required to furnish land documents, financial closure documents within 15 days of the effective date of General Network Access (“GNA”). Connectivity obtained through land or land-BG routes may subsequently be converted to the PPA route upon execution of an eligible PPA. Direct Connectivity Between ISTS and Intra-State Networks [Introduction of Regulation 17.5]: Drawee entities connected to the intra-State transmission or distribution system to directly connect to inter-State transmission system (“ISTS”) for the same drawal capacity, subject to consent of the concerned State Transmission Utility (“STU”). Existing GNA grantees connected to ISTS to additionally connect with the intra-State transmission or distribution system, subject to technical feasibility and applicable State regulations. Stakeholders may submit their comments on the Draft GNA Regulations on or before 22.06.2026.

Footnote

1 Draft CERC (Connectivity and General Network Access to the inter-State Transmission System) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2026.

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