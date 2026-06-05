MoP Notifies 01.06.2026 As The Date On Which Certain Amendments To Electricity Act, 2003 Shall Come Into Force

The Ministry of Power (“MoP”), vide notification dated 18.05.2026 issued under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 (“Jan Vishwas Act”), has notified 01.06.2026 as the date on which the amendments relating to the Electricity Act, 2003 (“EA 2003”) under serial number 58 of the Schedule to the Jan Vishwas Act shall come into force.

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The Ministry of Power (“MoP”), vide notification dated 18.05.2026 issued under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 (“Jan Vishwas Act”), has notified 01.06.20261 as the date on which the amendments relating to the Electricity Act, 2003 (“EA 2003”) under serial number 58 of the Schedule to the Jan Vishwas Act shall come into force.

The key highlights of the amendments to EA 2003 are as follows:

Amendment to Section 139 (Negligently Breaking or Damaging Works): Negligently breaking, injuring or throwing down or damaging any material connected with the supply of electricity, now attracts a penalty of not less than INR 5000 which may extend to INR 1 Lakh, to be imposed by an officer duly authorised by the Appropriate Government. Repeat offences under (a) shall attract a punishment of not less than INR 5000 which may extend to INR 1 Lakh. Amendment to Section 140 (Penalty for Intentionally Injuring Works): Whoever maliciously causes electricity to be wasted or diverted or with intent to cut off the supply of electricity, cuts or injures, or attempts to cut or injure, any electric supply line or works, shall be punishable with fine extendable up to INR 10,000. Omission of Section 141 (Extinguishing public lamps): The said provision has been omitted from EA 2003. Amendment to Section 142 (Penalty by Appropriate Commission for noncompliance of order or direction): The scope of Section 142 has been expanded to cover non-compliance of any order or direction issued under EA 2003. The penalty amount has been enhanced from a maximum of INR 1 lakh to a penalty ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 5 Lakh. Continuing default shall attract additional penalty ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 10,000 per day Amendment to Section 146 (Punishment for NonCompliance of Orders or Directions): The provision relating to imprisonment has been omitted. Non-compliance shall now attract penalty ranging from INR 10,000 to INR 10 Lakh. Continuing default shall attract additional penalty ranging from INR 1,000 to INR 50,000 per day.

Footnote

1 MoP Notification dated 18.05.2026

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