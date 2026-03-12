Statutory Discipline Over Equity: Analysing The Limits Of Equitable Relief In Eviction Proceedings

Our focus on responsive and collaborative engagement with our clients is motivated by a desire to seek alignment of values, purpose and ambition. Our extensive clientele extends across varied industry sectors, Fortune 500 companies, domestic conglomerates, startups, PSUs, MNCs, and non-profits. We have grown and expanded to keep pace with our clients and have a team of 20 partners and over 120 professionals across our offices in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. Even as our footprint continues to grow in India, F&M’s team supports our clients’ global operations and cross-jurisdictional requirements through a network of international law firms and advisors.

Rent control legislation in India traces its roots to an earlier era characterised by a welfare state seeking to address acute housing shortages, wartime inflation, large-scale urban migration, unreasonable evictions, and rack-renting. A significant proportion of disputes under rent control statutes pertain to the inherent conflict between the rights of tenants and landlords. While tenant protection was an overarching objective during the formative years of such legislation, multiple decisions of the Courts interpreting these State enactments have clarified that rent control laws protect bona fide tenants in possession, but do not operate as a charter for indefinite occupation without adherence to statutory discipline. Thus, recent judicial interpretation has steadily moved from a predominantly tenant-protective approach towards a more balanced framework that emphasises both tenant protection and compliance with statutory obligations.

Eviction is an oft-repeated theme in tenancy disputes. This stems from the statutory framework adopted across several State rent control enactments, wherein:

Default in payment of rent constitutes a statutory ground for eviction.

The defaulting tenant is granted a statutory opportunity to cure such default by depositing the arrears of rent while continuing to deposit monthly rent during the pendency of proceedings.

Failure to comply with such statutory requirements attracts consequences prescribed under the relevant enactment, including eviction or striking out of the tenant's defence.

Statutory framework and the limits of judicial discretion

Courts have repeatedly emphasised that the procedural requirements and timelines are not mere technicalities but conditions precedent to the continued enjoyment of statutory protections by tenants. A recurring issue across jurisdictions concerns the extent to which Courts retain equitable power to relax these statutory timelines. The answer depends largely on legislative language, particularly the distinction between mandatory and directory provisions, including whether the statute employs the expressions 'may' or 'shall' while prescribing the consequence of striking out the tenant's defence against eviction in cases of default in payment or deposit of arrears or monthly rent. Some enactments use permissive language (may),1 suggesting that the adjudicating authority retains discretion to decline striking out the tenant's defence in appropriate circumstances, while others adopt mandatory terminology (shall),2 thereby indicating legislative intent to curtail judicial latitude and require the adjudicating authority to enforce the statutory consequence upon non-compliance.

Judicial interpretation and the limits of equitable relief

Rent control legislation protects tenants from eviction, but such protection is not absolute. It operates within a statutory framework that requires tenants to comply with specific obligations relating to the payment and deposit of rent. Judicial decisions have therefore played an important role in clarifying the extent to which Courts may exercise discretion when tenants fail to comply with these statutory requirements. The following decisions illustrate how the Supreme Court has interpreted these statutory provisions and addressed the consequences of tenant default in the payment or deposit of rent:

Procedural consequences of statutory default

In Modula India v. Kamakshya Singh Deo, 3 the Supreme Court examined the procedural consequences flowing from a tenant's failure to comply with statutory deposit requirements under the West Bengal Premises Tenancy Act, 1956, and emphasised that the statutory protection available to a tenant under rent control legislation operates within a framework that requires compliance with procedural requirements relating to the deposit of rent. Failure to comply exposes the tenant to statutory consequences, including the striking out of the defence against eviction. In examining the procedural consequences of such a situation, it was clarified that the striking out of the tenant's defence does not completely shut the tenant out of the proceedings. The tenant may still participate in a limited manner, including by cross-examining the landlord's witnesses.

Mandatory statutory timelines

In Madan Mohan v. Krishan Kumar Sood, 4 interpreting the Himachal Pradesh Urban Rent Control Act, 1987, the Supreme Court held that where the statute grants a tenant a prescribed statutory period to pay the 'amount due' following the determination of arrears, neither the Rent Controller nor the executing Court has the power to extend that period. If the tenant fails to comply within the prescribed time, the tenant loses the protection against eviction and the eviction order becomes liable to execution. The Supreme Court treated the requirement that the tenant deposit the amount due within the prescribed statutory period as mandatory and held that equitable considerations cannot be invoked to enlarge the time prescribed by the statute. The jurisdiction of the Controller or the Executing Court is therefore strictly confined to the conditions laid down in the statute and equitable considerations cannot dilute the statutory consequence.

Wilful default and loss of statutory protection

In MK Mukunthan v. M Pasupathi, 5 the Supreme Court analysed the Tamil Nadu Buildings (Lease and Rent Control) Act, 1960 to define what constitutes 'wilful default' in payment of rent and held that wilful default arises where the tenant deliberately fails to pay rent despite having the opportunity to do so. In circumstances where the tenant makes no bona fide effort to discharge the rent liability and seeks to tender payment only after eviction proceedings have been initiated, such conduct may legitimately be treated as wilful default.

Strict compliance with the statutory deposit mechanism

In Manoj Lal Seal v. Octavious Tea & Industries Ltd, 6 the Supreme Court reiterated that benefits under the West Bengal Premises Tenancy Act, 1997 ( WBPT Act ) are conditional upon strict compliance with the statutory mechanism governing the deposit of rent, and further reaffirmed that statutory deposit mechanism must be strictly complied with, and that a deposit made outside that mechanism may expose a tenant to the consequence of having the defence against eviction struck out.

Limits of equitable intervention

In Ashok Kumar Mishra v. Goverdhan Bai,7 in interpreting the statutory scheme governing deposit of rent by a tenant found to be in default under the Madhya Pradesh Accommodation Control Act, 1961, the Supreme Court held that where a tenant is declared a defaulter and fails to deposit rent within the statutory timeframe, Courts cannot condone such default or extend the time for deposit unless the governing statute expressly authorises such power.

The Seventh Day Adventist decision: A recent affirmation

The most recent decision in this line of authorities is Seventh Day Adventist Senior Secondary School v. Ismat Ahmed,8 in which the Supreme Court reaffirmed the mandatory nature of the statutory timelines prescribed under Section 7 of the WBPT Act.

The dispute arose out of eviction proceedings instituted by the landlords in June 2019. Summons in the suit were served upon the tenant on September 29, 2022. The following day, the Courts closed for the Durga Puja vacation and reopened on October 27, 2022. On November 14, 2022, 17 days beyond the statutory 30-day period, the tenant filed applications under Sections 7(1)9 and 7(2)10 of the WBPT Act disputing the rent payable as alleged by the landlord and seeking determination of rent by the Court, along with an application under Section 5 of the Limitation Act, 1963, seeking condonation of delay.

The Small Causes Court rejected the tenant's application, holding that the statutory period prescribed under Section 7 of the WBPT Act could not be extended by invoking Section 5 of the Limitation Act. The Calcutta High Court affirmed this view, which led to the appeal before the Supreme Court.

Examining the statutory framework of Section 7 of the WBPT Act, the Supreme Court emphasised the repeated use of the word 'shall' in sub-sections (1) and (2), indicating that the obligations imposed upon the tenant are mandatory. The Supreme Court further observed that the use of the expression 'together' in Section 7(2) signifies that the deposit of admitted rent and the application for determination of rent must be made simultaneously within the prescribed 30-day period. With regard to condonation of delay, it was noted that although Section 40 of the WBPT Act makes the Limitation Act applicable, it does so only to the extent that it is consistent with the WBPT Act. Since Section 7 of the WBPT Act prescribes a specific timeline and consequence, namely striking out of the tenant's defence under Section 7(3), the general power of condonation under Section 5 of the Limitation Act cannot be invoked to extend that period. The proviso to Section 7(2), which permits a limited extension for deposit after determination of rent, was held to be inapplicable at the stage prior to such determination. The Supreme Court accordingly dismissed the appeal and affirmed the orders of the Small Causes Court and the Calcutta High Court.

Across these decisions, a clear principle has emerged that rent control laws protect tenants from arbitrary eviction, but they also ensure that landlords are not left without remedy in cases of persistent non-payment. The opportunity given to a tenant to cure a default by depositing rent is not automatic; it is a benefit created by statute. Courts can interpret how that benefit operates, but they cannot expand it beyond what the law expressly provides.

Where a statute uses flexible language and grants discretion, Courts may consider factors such as bona fide conduct, substantial compliance, or minor procedural lapses before striking out a tenant's defence. However, where the statute uses mandatory language and clearly sets out consequences for non-compliance, Courts have consistently held that those timelines must be strictly followed. The recent decision in Seventh Day Adventist Senior Secondary School v. Ismat Ahmed reaffirms that statutory protection against eviction is a conditional privilege, not an absolute right. The decision further clarifies that where the legislature employs mandatory language, Courts cannot dilute the statutory mandate through equitable intervention.

Footnotes

1. Bombay Rents, Hotel, and Lodging House Rates Control Act, 1947; Delhi Rent Control Act, 1958; Madhya Pradesh Accommodation Control Act, 1961

2. West Bengal Premises Tenancy Act, 1997; Bihar Buildings (Lease, Rent and Eviction) Control Act, 1982

3. (1988) 4 SCC 619

4. 1994 Supp (1) SCC 437

5. (2001) 6 SCC 13

6. (2015) 8 SCC 640

7. (2018) 12 SCC 533

8. 2025 INSC 984

9. Section 7(1) requires the tenant to deposit admitted arrears of rent within one month of service of summons together with interest and to continue depositing rent month by month thereafter.

10. Section 7(2) applies where the amount of rent is disputed and requires the tenant to deposit the admitted amount along with an application for determination of the correct quantum within the same period.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.