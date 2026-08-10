Can A Landlord Trespass Into Their Own Property? Kerala High Court Explains (Video)

The Kerala High Court examines a critical legal question in landlord-tenant law: whether a property owner can be prosecuted for criminal trespass when entering premises they legally own but have leased to a tenant. This case explores the fundamental distinction between ownership rights and possessory rights, clarifying when a landlord's entry into their own property crosses legal boundaries.

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In this edition of Podcast Bites, powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Mubaraka Babbar examines the Kerala High Court’s decision in Damodaran K. v. State of Kerala, which clarifies the legal distinction between ownership and possession in landlord-tenant disputes. The case addresses an important question: can a property owner be held liable for trespass in premises owned by them but lawfully occupied by a tenant? The Kerala High Court affirmed that criminal trespass and house trespass are offences against possession, not merely ownership. Accordingly, a landlord cannot resort to forcible entry or self-help measures merely on the basis of title to the property.

The episode also discusses the limited scope of revisional jurisdiction, the protection available to tenants in lawful possession, and the importance of pursuing remedies through appropriate legal proceedings rather than forcible eviction. Listen to the episode for a concise overview of the factual background, the Court’s reasoning, the modification of sentence, and the key legal takeaways for landlords and tenants. Hashtags

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